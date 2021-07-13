Madison County Property Transfers: June 24 - 25, 2021

June 24
• DLS Partners, LLC to J. Witt Properties, LLC, lots 102 and 103 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $95,000
• Bryan W. Luke and Michelle F. Luke to Bryan W. Luke, Trustee of the Bryan W. Luke Living Trust, lot 44 phase 2 Cherry Trace Subdivision, for purposes of funding the Bryan W. Lake Living Trust dated June 10, 2021
• Solomon Mullins and Emma Mullins to Ricky Adam Day, lot 105 of The Banyans @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $190,000
• Elihue S. Cates and Kimberly A. Cates to Jessica L. Pilachowski and Richard E. Pilachowski, lot 64 Stoney Creek Subdivision tract 1 unit 1 block 1 (519 South Fork Drive), $216,000
• The Estate of Chester R. Morrow to Brandon Ray Slone and Melissa Renee Slone, lot 2 Dixie Glade Acres, $206,900
• Richmond Development Company, LLC, a Kentucky Limited Liability Company, successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC, tract 44A plat 29/336, $45,000
• RCT Construction, INC to Whitney Dawn Thomas, lot 62 phase 1 Dove’s Landing Subdivision, $174,000
• Joel F. Bowling, Jr. and Tara E. Bowling, to Dejon L. Gaines and Toni Gaines, lot 19 Forest Hills Estates Phase II of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $550,000
PR Funding, LLC to Steven Byron Helmick and Hannelore J. Helmick, tract 3 plat 29/15, $120,000
• Kevin Riddell to Kevin Riddell and April Lynn Riddell, tract 1 plat 28/298, for and in consideration or $1.00 and love and affection
• Christopher Vance Johnson and Andrea Renee Johnson to Tammy D. Maher, lot 56 Heritage Place Subdivision (620 Fairfax Lane), $217,500
• Mark S. McFerron and Sandra K. McFerron to Megan Nicole Martin and Zachary Blake Martin, 2259 Jacks Creek Road, $369,900
June 25
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 105 phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 57 phase 3 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Douglas M. Roberts (a/k/a M. Douglas Roberts) and Lynda K. Roberts to Kae Lea June Hartman, lot 8 Freybrook Subdivision, $50,000
• Woodlark Capital, LLC to Bogdan Svintozelsky, lot 19 Markwood Subdivision (407 Turpin Drive), $295,000
• Roger C. Hobbs and Leonna M. Hobbs to 4B Investments, LLC, lots 77, 78, and 79 Robinson and Marcum Addition, $119,000
• Kyle Dewayne Houghton and Allison Brooke Houghton to David Lee Taylor and Abigail Grace Taylor, tract 29/156, $495,000
•Amy L. Thieme, Trustee of the Amy L. Thieme Revocable Trust dated February 8, 2013, to Brandon Payne and Koureteney Alexandra Kallay, 220 Beechwood Drive, $211,000
• Candy Worley to Jason Chambers, lots 14 and 15 block B Walter Lakes Addition (205 Dinsmore Road), $105,000
• Belinda Riddle, Beverly Harleroad, and Tina Fritz, Co-Trustees of the Vernon L. Cummins and Barbara Faye Cummins, Revocable Living Trust under agreement dated September 23, 2005 to Tina Fritz, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection and caregiving services rendered between January, 2019 and March, 2021
• PDL Properties, LLC to Christopher Hager and Gracie Hager, lot 56 in South Bluegrass Center Phase 4 (236 Keystone Drive), $130,000
• Ralph Hazelwood, Jr. and Vicki Hazelwood to Houston Grant and Jennifer Danielle Grant, tract A and B plat 29/340, $285,000
• Alex Price Todd and Rose Elaine Todd to Burl Hollon and Peggy Sue Tharp, tract Madison County, $50,000
• Gregory Holbrook and Sharon Holbrook to Amanda C. Frate and Anthony A. Frate, lot 61 Ashpark Subdivision (279 Windward Way), for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantors, being parents of Grantee
• Floyd Coleman and Darcia Alicia Coleman to Roark Rentals, LLC, lot 24 plat 2/125, $90,000
