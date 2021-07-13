Madison County Property Transfers: June 28 - 30, 2021

June 28
• Wyatt Ann Properties, LLC to Sowers Commercial, LLC, lot 7B Windcrest Subdivision, $65.000
• David E. Wilburn to Lesa Pinkerton, lot 63 Derby Chase Subdivision, $228,900
• Spires Holding, LLC to Anthony C. Rose and Whitney Rose, 450 Bratcher Lane, $146,000
Ted Ross Savage and Kathryn E. Savage to Richard Brewer and Lisa Michelle Brewer, tract 1A plat 25/295, $189.900
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Karen V. Edwards, Unit 108 of the St. Andrews Place Condominiums (512 Caledonia Drive, $125,000
• Edwina Gayle Robinson to Michael Corey Scott, lot 52 Creekside Unit 1, $184,900
• Barbara M. Harvey to Christopher Charles Bishop, tract 1 plat 7/147, $299,000
• Ersa Olive York, a disabled adult who is single through Roger Adams, her Conservator, to Brian Keltner and Sherridan Keltner, lot 21 phase 1 Indigo Run Subdivision, $325,000
• Stanton M. Hurt to Christopher Edwin Stiffler, 104 Kentucky Avenue, $130,000
• A & R Contractors, LLC to Kaleigh Rae Waterbeck, lot 103 Orchard Hills Phase 4, $220,000
• Benjamin Drew Ashcraft to Megan Vories, lot 108 South Bluegrass Junction Phase 2 (105 Jessamine Court, $210,000
• Virgil Shannon Renfro and Victoria McKinney, Tract Madison County, $318,000
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Shane Matthew Richardson, lot 8 block A Holly Hills Subdivision, $175,000
• The Estate of Gary Ramsey by and through Stephen Davis, Executor and Stephen Davis with his wife Paula Davis to James E. Lunsford and Ruth M. Lunsford, Tracts Madison County, $85,000
• David Warford and Paula Warford to David Warford and Paula Warford, lot 33 Waterford Place Phase 5 (856 Ridge Field Road), for and in consideration of the parties to change the ownership interests of the subject property
• Leslie W. Hitchcock to Jeremy T. Morin and Kristen Marie Ramirez by her Attorney-in-Fact Jeremy T. Morin, lot 39 Eagle Point Subdivision (100 Eagle Point Drive), $224,900
• Rena Mia Pigg and Timothy Alan Pigg to Patricia Ann Haymond and David L. Haymond, lot 6 Argyll Woods Subdivision (1021 Heathcliff Drive), $272,000
• Dennis Lee Hensley, Jr. and Laura Adams Hensley to Brandon Caudill and Taylor Caudill, lot 7 of a subdivision of the Lackey property (514 Letcher Avenue), $145,000
• Apex Hones, LLC to Miranda Faulkner and David Faulkner, lot 127 Grey Oaks Subdivision (631 Four Winds Drive), $259,900
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 150 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Lucinda H. Elliott to Samuel A. Hickman and Elizabeth J. Kent, lot 2 plat 29/337, for and in consideration of the exchange by Grantor of the Grantor’s undivided one-half (1/2) interest in real property described as Lot 1
• Samuel A. Hickman and Elizabeth J. Kent to Lucinda Elliot tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the exchange by Grantor of the Grantors’ undivided one half (1/2 interest in and to that real property described as Lot 2
June 29
• Waco Postal Investors, G.P. to Kenneth S. Greenbaum and Mary E. Greenbaum, Tract P18/138, $787,500
• Midway 25, LLC to Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, 3600 and 3604 Berea Road, $300,000
• Jonathan A. Hall and Shelby Hall to Burnam L. Robertson and Jessica J. Robertson, lot 103 Battlefield Place (327 General Smith Drive), $219,900
• Owen Barnes and Rhonda Barnes to Travis B. Barnes and Monica Barnes, 197 Moran Mill Road, $300,000
• Jacqueline G. Vance to Austin M. Andrew and Kaylie Christine Andrew, lot 11 Block A Baker Heights (119 Buckwood Drive), $160,000
• Anna Sue Ponder, Krystal Leann Simpson and Bryan Simpson to William Webb and Teri Webb, lot 12 Block A Roselawn Subdivision, $119,500
• Richard T. Waterbeck and Jill Waterbeck to Justin Wayne Penman and Nicole Marie Penman, lots 77 – 79 Covington Woods Subdivision (421 Bay Berry Lane), $369,000
• William R. Masters to Gregory Van Winkler and Priscilla L. Winkler, 1686 Poosey Ridge Road, $180,000
• RWM Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lots 16 – 23 and 73 – 74 Stoney Creek Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Anthony James Cruse and Jessica Davis Cruse to Ronald Burley Alexander and Johna Burns Alexander, 482 Concord Road, $175,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, INC. to Peggy M. Smith, Unit 5B of St Andrews Place Condominiums (113 Aberdeen Drive Unit 5B), $117,000
• Joyce Hendricks to Michael Napier, Trustee of the Joyce Hendricks Irrevocable Trust, 2117 Menelaus Road, for and in consideration of the premise and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Thomas Otis and Kara Otis to Thomas Otis, 4024 Bronte Court, for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00, cash in hand and pursuant to the Decree of Dissolution in Madison Circuit Court case 16-CI-50520
• Gladys Cox to Glyndon Bernice Skeens, lot 14 Olde South Estates Subdivision (631 Cottonwood Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00 cash in hand and the love and affection of the Grantee by the Grantor
• Melissa L. McCoy to Valley View Ferry Authority, Tract Madison County, $3,750
• Melissa L. McCoy to Valley View Ferry Authority, Tract Madison County, $19,250
• Melissa L. McCoy to Valley View Ferry Authority, Tract Madison County, $2,000
June 30
• Daniel W. Davis Sandra Jo Davis to Roger Wardlaw and Sheila Gail Wardlaw, lot 112 Battlefield Place (165 General Cleburne Drive), $294,000
• Daniel S. Weaver and Janice R. Divinney to Jennifer L. Little, lot 3 Highland Lakes Subdivision, $330,000
• George W. Baker and Mary Jo Baker to Daniel S. Weaver and Janice R. Divinney, lot 5A Plat 23/356, $395,000
• NextBlue, LLC to Erma Sue Schultz, lot 18 Block B Wandaland Subdivision, $239,900
•Todd Wilson, Heather Wilson, Terry Wilson and Cora Jane Wilson to Rachel Rhodus, lots 13 and 14 Mountain View Subdivision, $226,000
• Gary E. King, Trustee of Gary E. King Revocable Trust to Michael Moore and Anne Moore, 2900 Peggy Flats Road, $60,800
• Angela L. Hodge to Elihue S. Cates and Kimberly A. Cates, lot 75 Battlefield Place (129 General Cleburne Drive), $215,500
•The Renovation Group to Amanda June Choate and Scott Choate, lot 107 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3, $389,000
•Magnolia Development, LLC to Craft Masonry, INC., lot 52 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision Phase 3, $42,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Savannah Lane Homes, LLC, lots 50 and 56 Phase 3 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $85,000
• John E. Porcher to James Byrd and Alicia Byrd, Lot 44 Block B Unit 1 – B Burchwood Subdivision (112 Cassius Court), $150,000
• Alma Hoggard, Executrix of the Estate of Dorothy F. Stagner to Alford Properties, LLLP, Tract Madison County, $140,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 12 Ashpark Subdivision, $249,900
•Ali Shamaei Zadeh and Andrea Behareh Annabella Zadeh and Cetareh Lilliania Zadeh Irrevocable Trust Agreement by and through its Trustee Autumn Justice, Lot 12 Block A Stateland Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parents and children
