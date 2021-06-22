Madison County Property Transfers: June 3 - 4

June 3
• Brandon Fritz and Brooke Fritz to Fritz Investments, LLC, lot 21 Canyon Grove Subdivision (215 Brittany Circle), lot 11 Canyon Grove Subdivision (220 Brittany Circle), lot 25 Edgewood Subdivision, Phase II (2019 Edgewood Drive), lot 96, Block B, Miller’s Landing (108 Hickory Drive), lot 26 Eastern Hills Subdivision (101 Purcell Drive), lot 28 Eastern Hills Subdivision (105 Purcell Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00
• Blew Properties, LLC to Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner, lot 1 plat 28/10, $200,000
• Colin Powell to William P. Gunning and Kelly A. Gunning, lot 32 Block B Clarksville Subdivision, $89,000
• Jean Combs, to Paul M. Reynolds, tracts Madison County, $350,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Aaron Joseph West, lot 35 block 16 Richmond Investment Company Addition, $140,000
• Juanita Smith to Jared M. Zerhusen, lot 55 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf Subdivision (4101 Loblolly Lane), $235,000
• Landon Clay New to Dustin Eldridge and Sabrina Eldridge, tract 38 plat 29/237, $65,000
• James D. Thompson to Frank T. Thompson and Beverly S. Thompson Revocable Living Trust, lot 27 block 1 Moreland Estates Subdivision (309 Peachtree Drive), $128,000
• Lois Tucker to Evan Coyle, tract Griggs Road (129 Griggs Lane), $127,700
• Carolyn M. Fontaine to Devin R. Miller, lot 60 section 1 White Hall Manor (101 White Hall Manor), $141,000
• David R. Moore, Sr. and Beverly Moore t Dean More and Megan E. Moore, lot 16 block b Stateland Subdivision (232 Martin Drive), $164,500
• Commonwealth Construction of Richmond, LLC to Marissa Longtin and Jonathan Longtin, lot 71 Orchard Hills Subdivision phase 3, $214,900
• Elden R. Walters and Gina D. Walters to Brian Allen J. Stage and Susanna Leigh Stage, lot 12 B Monticello Acres (I39 Cartier Drive), $
• William C. Brown and Marilyn Brown to Kevin Conforti and Shannon C. Conforti, tract C plat 29/318, $18,281
• Tommie E. Brown to Diane S. Little, unit 29 Highlands Townhomes, Inc. phase II section C (3012 Highlands Drive), $225,000
June 4
• M&J Liquors, Inc. to Red Brick Station, LLC, 703 E. Irvine St., lot Denny Addition ($68,000)
• Lucretia Lynn Carmichael to Arian Fonticiella and Lindsay Kaye Fonticiella, Unit 43 Townhomes of River Run Phase II (344 River’s Edge Drive), $305,000
• Olivia P. Collier and Scotty L. Collier to Martin D. Overstreet and Elizabeth Ann Overstreet, lot 22 Willow Ridge II Subdivision, $391,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Jerry W. Sipes and Brenda Sipes, lot 16 Tahoe Way at Seven Oaks Subdivision Phase II (268 Tahoe Way), $48,500
• Warden S. Alexander to KS Apartments, LLC., lot 37 Central Park Subdivision (West) Block 4 (1002 Brooklyn Blvd), $267,000
• Lillian D. Carpenter through her Attorney-in-Fact, Anthony Carpenter to Anthony Carpenter, Trustee of the Lillian D. Carpenter Irrevocable Trust, lot 30 Stoney Creek Subdivision Tract1 Unit 1 Block 1, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Darrell N. Cosby and Gretta L. Cosby to Michael Evan Cosby and Kathy Noland Cosby, tract 3 P29/298, for and in consideration of the love and affection the first parties have for second party Michael Evan Cosby, that relationship being parents and child
• ASQ Properties, LLC to Steven Kirtley and Nicole Kirtley, lot 106 Gleneagles Phase 1-C of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $23,000
• Phil Malicote and Michelle Malicote, Douglas Shirley and Barbara Shirley to Carri A. Vanzant – Lowery, lot 67 Block 3 Section 2 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, $192,000
• James Ramsey and Carole Ramsey to Delene Ann Gilerson, Christopher Michael Riddle and Miranda Nicole Riddle, lot 1 plat 6/137 and plat 8/30 (425 McKinney Lane), $316,000
