Madison County Property Transfers: June 30 - 31, 2023

June 29
• Svyatolav Tkach and Olha Tkach to Samuel Marks and Merrick marks, lot 235 Phase IV Indigo Run Subdivision, $50,000
• Joyce S. Hunsucker to Robert Michael Bryant, lot 18 Plat 2/31, $140,000
• Harold Dennis Cain and Carolyn Cain to Rodney Ray Cain, Trustee of the Harold and Carolyn Cain Irrevocable Trust, dated June 28, 2021, lot 13 Shady Oaks, Phase II, for and inconsideration of premises to conform to the intention of the parties
• Harold Dennis Cain and Carolyn Cain to Rodney Ray Cain, Trustee of the Harold and Carolyn Cain Irrevocable Trust, dated June 28, 2023, lot 14 Shady Oaks, Phase II, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Bradley Armstrong and Debra Armstrong to Matthew Lawrence Armstrong, tract plat 12/83, the Grantor, in consideration of love and affection for their nephew, Matthew Lawrence Armstrong
• Pluto Properties, LLC to Richard James Spencer, lot 31`Hillcrest Subdivision, $206,000
• David S. Gafford to Michael James Laughlin, lot 81 Derby Chase Subdivision, $257,000
• Bradley J. Danner to Sara Sinclair Brito, 330 Reynolds Drive, $270,000
• Paul Floyd Sr., by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Katherine J. Adams, under Durable Power of attorney recorded in Miscellaneous Book 407, page 326, in the records of the Madison County Clerk, and his wife Lois D. Floyd, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Katherine J. Adams, under Durable Power of Attorney, recorded in Miscellaneous Book 407 page 323, in the records of Madison County Clerk to Joseph C. Van Fleet, tracts Madison County, $82,500
• Ernest E. Franklin and Amy Franklin to EF Contracting, LLC, lot 10 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $1.00
June 30
• Kenneth C. Jones and Edna Lois Jones (a/k/a Edna Jones) to Kenneth C. Jones and Edna Jones, 146 Griggs Road, Waco, for a valuable consideration of zero dollars
• Robert J. Kistler and Patricia K. Kistler to Cartus Financial Corporation, lot 56 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $595,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Charles R. Salters, lot 56 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $595,000
• Chelsea Gayheart (f/k/a Chelsea Vastine) and Logan Gayheart to Brandon Lee Dean, 1085 J.D. Circle, Berea, $254,000
• Jason McGill and Kacie McGill to Levi James Lambright and Megan Lambright, tract Madison County, $310,000
• Sabrina Renee Sparks (n/k/a Sabrina Renee Davis) to Melissa Ann Adkins and Ronald L. Adkins, 805 Darby Lane, Berea, $214,900
• Francis T. Moore and Cherie Lee Moore to Francis T> Moore and Cherie Moore, 228 Walnut Hill Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, who are husband and wife, and in order to create a survivorship interest in described property
• Doll Properties, LLC to J&F Grant, LLC, lot 206 Final Subdivision Plat Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $43,000
• RITTCO, LLC to David L. Williams and Harriette A. Williams, 126 Millstone Drive, $!22,500
• Diamond Apartments, LLC to JCML Properties, LLC, 1651 and 1653 Foxhaven Drive, $296,000
• Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC to JCML Properties, LLC, 1634 Foxhaven Drive, $828,000
• Gemstone Apartments, LLC to JCML Properties, LLC, 1660 Foxhaven Drive, $1,036,000
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Chadd Farmer and Cortney Farmer, lot 41 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2, $60,000
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Steven Scott Farmer and Donna Gail Farmer, lot 42, Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2, $60,000
