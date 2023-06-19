Madison County Property Transfers: June 6 - 7, 2023

June 6
• Doll Properties, LLC to Extreme Properties, LLC, lot 208 Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Thomas Alexander Misich, lot 34 Dove’s Landing Phase III, $279,900
• LP Construction, LLC to Casey Tyler Fitzpatrick and Ashley Fields, 786 Copley Pointe Richmond, $507,500
• Blake M. Angel to Geoff M. Service and Michelle Service, 741 Amanda Court, Richmond, $281,000
• William Blake Jackson to Kim Love Wilson Realty, LLC, lot 63 block B Frazewood Subdivison, $70,000
• Donald E. Hale to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc, 501 Caledonia Drive, Unit 8A, Richmond, $117, 078
Viswanath Jeevan Salins and Rosette Emelita Salins to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., $138,080
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Mary Sallie Bellamy, 316 Stocker Drive, Unit 12B, $297,000
• TMR Ventures, LLC to Everett Properties, LLC, 359, 361, 363, 365, 367, 369, 371 and 373 Winding Branch Road, Berea, $940,000
• Lloyd Adkins and Terri E. Adkins to Andrew Joseph Miller and Jacob Andrew Miller, 67 Hurley Street, Berea, $122,000
• Joyce A. Cole, Trustee of the Joyce A. Cole Revocable Trust, dated July 26, 2010, to Jessica Burns and Timothy Porter, 901 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $325,000
• Lindsay L. Blair and Dwayne S. Blair, Jr. to Stephen Wayne Gordon and Teresa Gordon, lot 28 Willow Glenn Subdivision, $250,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to Bison Properties, LLC lot 20 block C Arlington View Addition, Richmond, $235,00
• Veronica D. Colgrove to Andrea Katrina Renee Nease and Cameron J. Nease, lot 34 Rosemont Addition, $187,000
• Jessica Pigg and Karyn Pigg to David Lyndon Pigg and Karyn Sue Pigg, lot 5 block C Unit 1-C Burchwood Subdivision, $195,000
• Four Mile Investments, LLC to Paige E. Murphy and Carey E. Murphy, lot 42 Ash Park Subdivision, $218,500
• Stephen Keith Minerich to Kristin Plichta, lot 125 Brookline Subdivision, $350,000
• Adam Lee Auxier and Megan Lynn Auxier to John L. Caudill, 100 Jonathan Drive, $190,000
• Henry Carnley and Lynn Faircloth Carnley to Michael Preston Henson and Lyndsey Camille Henson, lot 43 Waco Heights Subdivision, $340,000
• Amy M. Barlow and Christopher Barlow to Snapp Property Group, LLC, 1426 Arlington Drive, Richmond, $95,000
• RMDB, LLC to CM Management, LLC, 127 Plaza Drive, Berea, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties with both Grantors and Grantees having the same members
• Jake C. Ellifritz and Stephanie N. Ellifritz to Melissa Louise Richmond Poppy, 433 Cyprus Place, $345,000
June 7
• Smith Properties of Central Kentucky, LLC to Carter Michael Smith and Magan A. Smith, 306 South 3rd Street, Richmond, $160,000
• Ellen B. Frederick to Adam Lee Auxier and Megan Auxier, lot 3 Saddlebrook Subdivision, $280,000
• Benjamin L. Presnell and Rosemary Presnell to George Edward Riley and Jessica Renee Riley, lots 1 and 3 block 10 Richmond Investment Company’s Addition to the City of Richmond, $217,000
• Rudolph A. Vass and Kortney Vass to Alexander Wilson Meador and Melinda Sue Meador, 218 Winward Way, Richmond, $287,000
• James Darrell Ford and Anita Carol Ford to Russell Todd Swing and Miki Law Swing, lot 3 section 1 Covington Woods Subdivision, $319,000
• Donna Miller, Executrix of the Estate of Anna B. Miller (a/k/a Anna Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Miller), Donna Miller, Howard Miller, and Stanley Miller to Stanley Miller, lots 2 and 4 block 5 Dillingham Addition to the City of Richmond, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of Anna B. Miller
• Donna Miller, Executrix of the Estate of Anna B. Miller (a/k/a Anna Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Miller), Donna Miller, Howard Miller, and Stanley Miller to Howard Miller, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of Anna B. Miller
• Donna Miller, Executrix of the Estate of Anna B. Miller (a/k/a Anna Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Brooks Miller, a/k/a Anna Dean Miller), Donna Miller, Howard Miller, and Stanley Miller to Donna Miller, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of Anna B. Miller
• Tommy Cope Properties to Ronald J. Kiviniemi and Elizabeth Kiviniemi, lot 50 Fincastle Phase I, $204,900
• Lawrence Wade Gay and Patricia Gay to Dmitry Gay, tract 2 plat 6/22, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grandparents have for grandchild
• Teresa Ann Webb to Benjamin Ryan Caudill, tract 1 Cane Springs Road, $197,500
• Kenneth L. Keely to Jacob Curtis and Riley Curtis, tract Madison County, $145,000
• Marvin E. Kiper, Jr. and sara C. Kiper to Elizabeth R. Hart, 109 W. Bennington Court, Richmond, $435,000
• SFS Investments, LLC to Christopher Hayes, lot 76 Wellington Subdivision, $284,000
• Freddie Keith Lear, Jr. to Lindsey Rae Lear, lot 80 Tremont Subdivision, pursuant to Decree of dissolution in Civil Action, File No. 22-CI-50512, Madison Circuit Court
• Teresa Tompkins, Administratix fo the Estate of Chester Richardson to Zachery Huff and Kaitlyn Huff, tract Madison County, $50,000
• DSV SPV2, LLC to Jackie Shannon Cates and Susan Rebecca Cates, 107 Phillips Street, Berea, $60, 649
• Danny Ray French to Ralph Gene Cruse and Ashley Hickam, tract Madison County, $145,000
• Wilson Ramos and Mildred Ramos to Frank James Properties, LLC, lot 32 Southern Hills Subdivision, $74,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.