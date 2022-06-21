Madison County Property Transfers: June 7 - 8, 2022

June 7
• IKE Homes, LLC to Shawn Patrick Ahsinger and Kristina Ottaway, 3010 Landstar Drive, Richmond, $269,900
• Jennifer Louise Weiss to Scot D. Hocksema and Patricia E. Hocksema, 110 Blue Ridge Drive, Berea, $232,500
• Beverly A. Andrews Scharwath to Stephen Michael Testa and Laura Anita Testa, 1026 Hidden Ridge Drive, Waco, $504,000
• Nicole M. Gates and Denise D. Gates to Joshua Phillip Bishop, 633 Northfork Drive, Berea, $221,200
• Jennifer Renee Davidson to Luis Daniel Fajardo Villanueva and Desiree Galindo Alcantara, 4025 Loblolly Lane, $229,900
• Dustin Douglas Eldridge and Sabrina Gail Eldridge to Vernon Lee Parker, III and Natasha Joann Crawford, 672 Pine Woods Road, Berea, $156,000
• Kenneth Scott Lay to Larry D. Huff and Vicki L. Huff, 218 Supreme Court, Berea, $400,000
• Rob-Hill Properties, Inc. to Robert S. Ross and Angelia M. Ross, 658 Cherry Trace drive, Richmond, $220,000
• Betty R. Isaacs and William K. Isaacs to Karey Dillon, 321 Haiti Road, Berea, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a grandmother to a granddaughter
• Sharon Clark to Eric Kirby and Courtney Kirby, 218 Saddlebrook Estates Subdivision, Berea, $339,900
• LP Construction, LLC to Jennifer Wilson, 115 St. Anns Court, Richmond, $480,000
• Verna A. Felder to KY Home Investors, LLC 103 Jergee Drive, $107,500
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Saborit Real Estate Group, LLC, $127,000
• Boone Square Shopping Center, LL to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC, tracts Madison County, $125,000
• Heather M. Martin and Eddie Martin to Teodora Hamm and Thomas Hamm, 148 Mountain View Drive, Berea, $250,000
• Larry Riddle and Judy Riddle to Bryan David Grubb and Sarah Grubb, 742 Opossum Kingdom, Road, Berea, $205,500
• Anthony B. Webb and Harley N. Webb to William H. Jacobs, 505 Walnut Creek Drive, Berea, $199,900
• Douglas G. Owens to Jonathan Wayne Wallace and Charlotte Wallace, lot 35 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $885,000
• Judy C Wagers to Tonya C. Pisula and David R. Pisula, Trustees for and on behalf of the Wagers Family Irrevocable Trust, for and in consideration of the terms and conditions of the Wagers Family Irrevocable Trust
• Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby Anglin, lot 27 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $51,000
• Johnny Bussell and Leslie Bussell to Glenn Loving and Vickie Loving, lot 18 Green Meadows Subdivision, $225,000
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Joshua James Harbolt and Allison Marie Harbolt, lot 165 A Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $82,500
• Larry West and Linda West to William Christopher Anderson and Brandy Anderson, lot 4 Clay Tower Subdivision, $$1.00 and the love and affection as a gift between parent and child
• Larry West and Linda West to Erica Chambers, 314 Boone Street, Berea, $158,00
• Mary Carole Tate to Kenneth Tate (a/k/a Kenneth R. Tate) and Danella Tate, tract 1A 1 plat 29/355, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC by William J. Short, Manager to Windsor Creek Property, LLC lot 61 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subidivison, $45,000
June 8
• Ricky Blair and Melinda Blair to Sean Christopher Linville and Elizabeth Lee Linville, 545 Avawam Drive, Richmond, $ 85,000
• James P Holt and Susan L. Holt, 109-B Battlefield Circle, Richmond, $244,000
• Michael Parks to Conor Maggee and Carli Bounds, lot #11 of a plat survey of record in Plat 1 Slide 22, Wolfe County Clerk’s Office, $120,000
• Ross M. Brown and Cathie M. Brown, Trustee of the Ross M. Brown Trust under agreement dated June 30, 2005, to Steppingstone Ranch, LLC, tracts Madison County, $482,000
• Bradley Trinh and Amelia S. Trinh to Michael C. Soult, 105 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Richmond, $260,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Latisha Duncan and Aaron Duncan, 6013 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $271,500
• Joshua Bills and Danielle Capillo to Rhene Andrew Howell and Joan Caroline Gettys, 112 Van Winkle Grove, Berea, $285,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding Company, LLC to Sylvia McKnight, 740 Tower Drive, Richmond, $264,900
• Kara Beth Moberly to Sara Medley Cannon, 324 Daintree Drive, Richmond, $210,000
• James E. Leach trust, by and through Nancy C. Leach and James B. Leach to April Danielle Hubbard, 2490 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, $120599
• Jenny A Turpin to Ian Michael Coe and Chelsea Rene Heyer, 205 Kiester Drive, Berea, $177,000
• Mark Kennedy to Jeffrey Burkett, 516 Daniel Drive, Richmond, $215,000
• Joshua Dean Couey and Angela Couey to Summer Fleeman, 636 Boulder Way, Berea, $228,000
• Mark Winstead and Sydney McAlister-Winstead to Alan E. Anderson and Rebecca Lynn Anderson, 2001 Powhatan Trail, Richmond, $27,500
• Jon Rockford Rapier by his Attorney in Fact Rachel Rae Lewis -Rapier, and Racheal Rae Lewis – Rapier to Ryan C. Decoster and Rachel M. Decoster, 300 Prestwick Circle, Richmond, $850,000
• Eric S. Kirby and Courtney Kirby to Paul Jordon DaSilva and Kacie Evans, lot 11 B plat 23/218, $240,000
• Lawrence L. West, Sr. and Shirley a. West to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. 5000 Dundee Drive Unit 13A, $130,500
• Randall Templeman and Pamela Templeman to JoAnne Martin and Irvine Lee Martin, 108 Faye Street, Berea, $275,000
• Irvine Lee Martin and JoAnne Martin to Regina Dollar and Robert E. Dollar, 112 Castle Drive, Berea, $241,500
