Madison County Property Transfers: June 7 - 9

June 7
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 110 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 112 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 163 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 160 Phase 6 Magnlia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Richmond Development, LLC to Barry Spurlock and Janie Spurlock, lot 23 Phase 2 Section 2 Ashpark Subdivision, (235 Winward Way), $274,900
• David Short to Stephen E. Seals and Michelle A. Seals, tract 1-B plat 29/230, $62,920
• Clint D. Wilkes and Rebecca K. Wilkes, lot 40 unit 1 Creekside Village Subdivision, $195,000
• Courtney Childress (f/k/a Courtney L. Robbins) and Steven Childress, lot 59 Block C of Western Hills Subdivision (f/k/a as Bear’s Den Subdivision)$265.000
• Jeanette Settle (f/k/a Jeanette Rene Collins) and Clayton Settle to Ashley Johnson and Justin Johnson, tract Madison County (Hord Lane), $105,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Alexander Rhoden and Shirley Ann Mauck, lot 8 The Banyans @ Goldenleaf, $280,000
• Howard Thompson, as Executor of the Estate of Eunice Claudine Thompson to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unit Number 7 A St. Andrews Place Condominiums (103 Aberdeen Drive Unit 7A), for and in consideration of $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration, receipt of which is hereby acknowledged, and for the purples of correcting a previous inadvertent, error, failing to include this interest in a previous deed
• Jeffrey Kantono and Silvia Tjahjadi to Jacob Curry and Jayme Curry, lot 125 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3 (715 Goldenwood Drive), $46,350
• Bobby Collins and Catherine Collins to M&J Enterprises of Lexington, LLC, tract Madison County, $130,000
• Kimmie Properties, LLC to Merrell Harrison, Jr. and Regina Lea Harrison, lot 12 plat 7/281 (lot 12 Gates Planned Unit Development, $100,000)
• Jacob Cecil and Lauren Cecil to Nancy Pauline Fulbright, lot 2 Country Club Heights, $148,000
• James P. Johnson and Schavon Johnson to John Matthew McDaniel and Deanna Nicole Scott, lot 26 Kings Trace Subdivision Phase II, $299,000
• Chad Posey and Lynn Posey to Michael James Abney, tract Madison County, $148,000
• Cain Homes, LLC to Donald T. Williams and Jennica M Williams, lot 124 Orchard Hills Phase 4 (725 Tower Drive), $234,900
• Sebastien Paulin and Stephanie Paulin to Andrea J. Gunkler and Ian W. Gunkler, 1017 Moonlight Drive, $249, 000
June 8
• Oak Ridge Development, LLC to Virgil Parson, lots 29, 30, and 21 Oak Ridge Farms Phase 1, $155,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Blue Builders, Inc., lot 18 Phase 1 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $38,000
• Richie Pennington (a/k/a Richard Pennington) and Amanda Lynn Pennington to C. Cannon, LLC, lot 23 Wellington Subdivision, $8,000
• Payne Homes, Inc. to Martin A. Nofio and Caroline Celeste Nofio, lot 130 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision Phase II (735 Copley Pointe Drive), $287,304
• Christina G. Banks to Benjamin Snitker, lot 46 and 47 Robbinsville Subdivision (103 Betsey Drive), $157,500
• Gilroy Group, LLC to Ryan William Fronk and Sarah Nicole Fronk, lot 78 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3 (340 Memory Lane), $217,900
• K&L Developers, LLC to Apex Homes, LLC lot 129 Grey Oakes Subdivision Phase 3, $39,000
• David Wayne Shaffer, by and through his Attorney- in – Fact, Kimberly B. Shaffer, and Kimberly B. Shaffer to Charles J. Baker and Anita E. Baker, by and through her Attorney- in – Fact, Charles J. Baker, lot 5 Crystal Meadows Subdivision (205 Jessie Court), for and in consideration of the love and affection, Grantor, Kimberly B. Shaffer, being the daughter of the Grantee
• James E. Isaacs and Pamela J. Isaacs to Mark Wilds and Patti Wilds, tract Old Highway 21 (214 Haiti Road), $72,100
• K&L Developers, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 108 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3, (623 Fourwinds Drive), $46,000
• Bobby C. Maynard and Lori A. Maynard to Andrew Prichard, 405 Gadwall Drive, $30,000
• Rachael Elizabeth Sholar and Gregory Sholar to Kaylan Grace Dowdy Mays and Nathan Russell Mays, 3533 Lexington Rd, $201,000
• Burnell Grain and Building Co. to Shannon Dean Combs and Kimberly Ann Combs, lot 20 Fairfield Subdivision Unit 3 ( 205 Rucker Court), $140,000
• Shannon Dean Combs and Kimberly Ann Combs, to Helen Danser and Francis Alan Otero lot 20 Fairfield Subdivision Unit 3 ( 205 Rucker Court), $194,000
• Benjamin M. Hillman and Nicole Hillman to Michael Rowe, lots Foxrun Estates, $285,000
• Haroon Rashid Lodhi to Tim Berry, lot 92 Block 5 Fountain Park Subdivision, $250,000
• Norita Joan Pinkley and Vernon Pinkley, Jr. to Town Rentals, LLC, lot 17 Greenway Subdivision, $128,000
• KJA Properties, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, 110, 114, 250 Herndon Street, $1,400,000
• Joseph L. Ligouri and Gina Ligorui to Courtney Adele Thompson and Christopher Ashley Thompson, lot 15 Shiloh Cove Subdivision Phase 1, $349,500
• Sarah Estelle Cruse, Administratix of the Estate of Danny Dale Cruise to Leigha Ann Gillespie, tract Madison County, $129,500
• Donnie Sullivan, Jr., to Sterling Hughes, lot 60 Dreamland Subdivision Phase 4, $200,000
• Double Check, LLC to James Robert Sturgill, lot 28 Silver Meadow Subdivision, $178,310
• Gilroy Group, LLC to Nathaniel Bustos and Joetta Bustons, lot 77 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3, $235,900
• Jack Howard and Mayrene L, Howard to Jacob Begley, lot 11 Greenbriar Subdivision, $179,900
• Danny Parker to Marla Simon, lots Ashley Addition, $111,000
June 9
• Elaine Teegarden (a/k/a Elaine Arvin) and Ricky Teegarden to Wendell Combs and Diana Combs, lot 44 and 45 New Berea Addition, $100,000
• Shannon Ethridge-Myers and Charles E. Myers to Lanny B. Brittain, lot 78 The Meadows Subdivision (3020 Woodfield Circle), $4656,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 164 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision Phase 6 (648 Shaker Drive), $42,500
• Jesse Michael Story an Wilma Story to Martin Alejandro Orgeta Andres, lot 2 Block A Clearview Subdivision, $120,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Julle Marle Matijasic, lot 92 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $217,500
• Tracy Meco to Tracy Meco and Desiree Lynley, lot 60 block E Rainbow Acres (111 Rainbow Court), that the grantor for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a grandmother to her grand child and to create a right of survivorship between the grantees
• Lonnie Abney, Tina Abney and Bevins Law, PLLC as Trustee to Lonnie Abney and Tina Abney, tract Highway 21, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Vathana Menh to James Elliot Earls, lot 82 Phae 1 Ashpark Subdivision, $242,000
• Clint Staton and Marilyn Staton to Clinton W. Staton, 120 Bradley Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantors have for Grantee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.