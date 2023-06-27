Madison County Property Transfers: June 8.-9, 2023

June 7
• SFS Investments, LLC to Christopher Hayes, lot 76 Wellington Subdivision, $284,000
• Freddie Keith Lear, Jr. to Lindsey Rae Lear, lot 80 Tremont Subdivision, pursuant to Decree of dissolution in Civil Action, File No. 22-CI-50512, Madison Circuit Court
• Teresa Tompkins, Administratix fo the Estate of Chester Richardson to Zachery Huff and Kaitlyn Huff, tract Madison County, $50,000
• DSV SPV2, LLC to Jackie Shannon Cates and Susan Rebecca Cates, 107 Phillips Street, Berea, $60, 649
• Danny Ray French to Ralph Gene Cruse and Ashley Hickam, tract Madison County, $145,000
• Wilson Ramos and Mildred Ramos to Frank James Properties, LLC, lot 32 Southern Hills Subdivision, $74,000
June 8
• Raymond Holiday, Judith A Holiday, D. Ranay Chula and Mark Chula to Cheryl Lesher and Daniel Lesher, lot 25 Robbinsville, $132,000
• Kathryn A. Whiteman and David A. Whiteman to Holly Kathryn Whiteman West and William Dee West, tract Madison County, $430,000
• Ronald Lee Malihot and Laura Jean McLane to William Richard Demarcus and Aleka Nguyen Demarcus, 1029 Trevor Drive, Berea, $
• Deloris Ballinger, through her Attorney-in-Fact, Warren Dale Ballinger to Warren Dale Ballinger, 110 Rainbow Court, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intent of the parties
• Jerry Elwood Gadd to Margaret Dianne Lamb and Orville Lamb, tract Madison County. $70,000
• Arthur D. Johnson and Peggy Johnson to Cheyenne Williams, tract Madison County, the Grantor maintain a life estate for and during the lives of the Grantors
• Pascal Warmouth and Dorothy Warmouth to BMK Properties, LLC, lots 54, 55, and 56 Robbinsville, $30,000
• John Alson Morgan, Sherry Morgan and Robin Foley to Matthew Morgan and Natalie Parke Morgan, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the wishes set forth in the Will of Taylor Morgan
June 9
• Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB9 to Gerald Salyer and Shelbie Salyer, lot 127 section 4 phase 1B of Boone’s Trace Development, $464,000
• Watts Investments, LLC to Cozy Stays Real Estate, LLC, 208 Ashland Avenue, $110,000
• Seth Tackett and Melissa Tackett (n/k/a Melissa Raichef to Cozy Stays Real Estate, LLC< 122 Bolton Avenue, $180,000
• DDT Development Company, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC< lots 6 and 7 Fair Vista Subdivision Phase1, $100,000
• DDT Development, LLC to C. Cannon Construction, LLC, lots 3 and 4 Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, Phase 1, $100,000
• Patsy Poer and Doug Poer, by and through their Attorney-in-Fact Nancy Robertson and Harry Allen Long and Rosalie Long, by and through their Attorney-in-Fact, Nancy Robertson to UMA Investment 2, LLC, 1400 Curtis Pike, Richmond, $775,000
• Jill Plessinger to Eric Payne, lots 15, 16 and 17 Block D Norwood Subdivision, $150,000
• James R. Witt to Thomas R. Moore, 324 East Irvine View (lot 39), $181,00
• Walker Broughton, Jean Broughton (a/k/a Beulah Jean Broughton), and Edna Ruth Alexander to Timothy Skinner, tract Madison County, $45,000
• Mark Gordon Scott to Cody Darling and Heather M. Darling, lot 117 Homestead Estates, $250,000
