Madison County Property Transfers: June 9 - 13, 2022

June 9
• Robert F. Peterson and Vickie Petersen to Ronald S Hunter and Stephanie L. Hunter
1298 Moberly Road, Richmond, $358,500
• Salem H. Properties, LLC to Suzette L. Doller and Peter Doller, 1136 Judah Boulevard, Richmond, $219,000
• Michael S. Corder and V. Joyce Corder (a/k/a V. Joy Corder) to Benny Wyatt and Kaitlyn J. Wyatt, 760 River Road, Richmond, $380,000
• Robert G. Stephens and Kay C. Stephens to Christopher Arvin and Kristina Arvin, Unit 9A condominium unit of East Ridge Plaza #2, 130,000
• Ernie Steven Martin and Sheila Bingham Martin, 133 Wildcat Drive, $442,000
• SFS Investments, LLC to Matthew Rodgers and Danielle Rodgers, 1006 Breezy Lane, Berea, $263,799
• Jeffrey Maggard and Tina Maggard to Panu Richiravanich, lot 10 Killarney Heights Subdivision, $248,500
June 10
• Gary Ray Wilson and Patricia Wilson, Tony Keith Wilson and Deborah Wilson, Carolyn F. White, Brenda G. Flannery and Ricky D. Flannery, Erica Jo Clark and Jonathan Clark, Larry Chad Miller and Mary Michelle Miller to Randall Wade Fox and Elizabeth Ruth Fox, a certain tract of land located on the Waco-Elliston Road approximately ¼ mile south of Kentucky 52 near Waco, $100,000
• Vickie Hudson, Administrator of the Estate of Lucretia Estill Dunn, Paull Todd and Adrienne Todd, Irene Estill, and Greg Todd to Pingleton Contracting, LLC, a certain house and lot situated at the corner of Irvine Street and Dud Miller Alley and fronting on Irvine Street in the City of Richmond, $40,000
• Barbara Thompson Keith to Troy Blair and Sharon Blair, 9999 Flat Gap Road, Berea, $25,000
• Barbara Thompson Keith to Troy Blair and Sharon Blair, 9999 South Dogwood Drive, Berea, $13,000
• Walnut Berea, LLC to Realty Income Properties 26, LLC, tracts Madison County in vicinity of Highway 595, $21,900,000
• Ketarah McKinley Wright and Joshua Wright to Tammy Curtis Marsh and Edwin Sidney Alliin, IV, 304 Memory Lane, Richmond, $264,500
• Burnell Grain and Building Company, Inc to Georgina M. Burnell, 1003 Burnell Drive, Richmond, $99,180
• JoAnne Covington, Trustee of Trust B under the will of Pauline B Covington and Markl Property LLC, by and through Samantha Burford, lot 30 Block A Baker Heights Subdivision, Richmond, $258,000
June 13
• William Mason to Tanya Brock (f/k/a Tanya Mason), a small building lot located on the easterly side of the old Berea Road (Slate Lick Road), near the southerly edge of Berea, about ¼ mile southwesterly from the Boone Street Bridge across the Brushy Fork of Silver Creek, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution in Civil Action File Number 21-CI-00055 Rockcastle Circuit Family Court Division III
• Stanley C. Kramer and Susan L. Pross Kramer (a/k/a Susan Laurel Pross Kramer) to Stanley C. Kramer, as trustee of the Stanley C. Kramer Revocable Trust, 104 Peachbloom Circle (2 tracts), for and in consideration of love and affection and to increase the asset value of the Stanley C. Kramer Revocable Trust dated May 13, 2022
• John C. Parkhurst and Kenneth Brooks to John C. Parkhurst and Joshua D. Parkhurst, 412 Oak Street, Richmond, $1.00 and love and affection as a gift from father to son
• The Estate of William Lowery (a/k/a William T. Lowery), by Korey Odell Isaacs as Public Administrator and The Estate of Betty Lowery, by Korey O’Dell Isaacs as Public Administrator to Gouden Sprinkaan, LLC, certain tract in the vicinity of Barnes Mill Road, $11,200
• Mary S. Gentry to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, 203 Irvine View Drive, $85,000
• Trifecta Blue, LLC to Johnson Rental and Investments, LLC, 428 – 430 and 432 – 434 Beacon Drive, Richmond, $645,000
• Toby A. Coyle and Brandy M. Coyle to Lindsay Stoess and Shayne Matthew James, 332 Ridgeview Drive, Berea, $319,900
• Rob-Hill Properties, Inc., and Andrew Howe, 654 Cherry Trace Drive, Richmond, $221,000
• Mark J. Leger to James Robert Caniff and Jessica V. Caniff, 248 Meridian Way, Richmond, $252,000
• Ryan C. DeCoster and Rachel DeCoster to Mark Casey and Jessica Casey, tract 2-A Concord Road, Richmond, $125,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Gary Bradshaw and Maegan Bradshaw, 648 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $356,624.24
• Vadim Ivanis to Tony Mead and Tamatha Mead, 437 Bay berry Lane, Richmond, $315,000
• Kendra Kindred (f/k/a Kendra Pack) and Kyle Kindred to Stephanie Mullins and Howard Mullins, 223 Menelaus Road, Berea, $210,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.