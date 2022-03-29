Madison County Property Transfers: March 10 - 11, 2022

March 10
• Thomas W. Johnston as Executor of the Genevieve Clay to Marcia Pierce, lot 1A Mason Manner (303Barnes Mill Road), $320,000
• via Vitae Development, LLC to Scott James Williams and Tammy Lynn Williams, lot 159 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $334,158
• The Estate of Lynn Hackworth to Eric Thomas and Sherry Thomas, a certain parcel o flajd located on the west side of Flint Road, $200,000
• Wendell E. Combs and Diana V. Combs, Dale Combs and Sara Kathy Combs to 3-D Management, LLC, lots 7-14 plat for Six Star Properties, $1,600,000
• Jarod R. Hitch and Sherry Hitch to Phillip Andrew Cox and Tilda Mae ox, lots 12 and 13 Shady Heights Subdivision, $137,000
• Donna S. Woosley and Timothy D. Woosley, Ricky Darrell Reynolds by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Donna S. Woosley, Bobby Joe Reynolds and Linda Reynolds to Timothy D. Woosley and Donna S. Woosley, tracts Madison County, $81,800
• Wilma Jean Gabbard and Linda Sue Goodrich, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Eva Mae Reed to Cynthia Lee Main and Bernard Doug Stubbs, III, a certain lot or parcel of land located at the intersection of Scaffold Cane Road and Fentress Lane (f/k/a Browning Lane), $120,000
• Lori Howard, Executrix of the Estate of Thurman Parsons to Logan Davis, 133 East Walnut Street, $41,868
• Dewayne Arvin to Billy R. Wilson and Patricia Wilson, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $48,000
• Laura Lee Earles to Danny DeVers and Jedd Pearl, 111 Crescent Drive, $128,500
March 11
• Quirvon Merchant and Stephanie Merchant to Naomi Yeager, lot 24 Rose Trace Subdivision, $242,000
• Jason Clayton and Brandi Clayton to Zachary Moore, 2030 JD Circle, $220,000
• Gregory J. Humpert and Sherri L. Humpert to Billy S. Perkins and Dee Perkins (f/k/a Dee Jamison, 100 Waco Heights, $362,500
• Stephanie J. Dick and Stephen Dick to George Eli Thomas McDowell, 212 Brooks Road, $157,500
• Daniel James Drawson and Deborah Ann Drawson to Deborah Ann Drawson, lot A and B Hickory Hills Subdivision #4, for and in consideration of love and affection for his wife, Deborah Ann Drawson
• Dillard Hill and Angeline Hill to Kim Love Wilson Realty LLC, lot 27 Ridgehaven Subdivision, $75,000
• Sarah Webb to Sherry L. Marks, 624 Powderhorn Road, $143,000
• J.C. Carr Builders, LLC to Thomas J. Bertrand and Kristi L. Bertrand, lot 46 Phase II Berkley Hall, $535,000
• Clifton T. Royal, by and through Savanah Lara Griffith Royal, his Attorney-in-Fact and Savanah Lara Royal to Patricia Mary Babka, lot 13 Stoney Creek, $213,900
• Apex Homes, LLC to Amelia Berntsen, 635 Fourwinds Drive, $289,900
• Anthony Hammonds to William Lee Myers, Jr. and Kristina Marie Myers, 167 Prewitt Drive, $250,000
• Yvonne N. Fondufe-Mittendorf and Christian Mittendorf to Lewell Wallace Brewer ad Susan Brewer, 2005 Long Meadow Court, $535,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Jennifer Young, 437 Middle Creek Way, $219,900
• Anthony Rogers, as Executor of the Estate of Delmar Lee Rogers to Leslie Denise Rogers, tract Madison County, for the purpose of distributing the assets under the Last Will and testament of Delmar Lee Rogers
• Tiffany Wege (f/k/a Tiffany Day), Jeff Wege, and William Day to Betty Jane Vela and Armondo Vela, tract 4-3 Plat 15/284, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor Tiffany Wege has for Grantee Betty Jane Vela, her mother
