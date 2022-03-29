Madison County Property Transfers: March 13 - 16, 2022

March 14
• Delta N. Lamb to Mitchell Lamb and Connie Lamb, tract 2-B Plat 9/276, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for Grantees, her son and daughter in-law
• Delta N. Lamb to Mitchell Lamb and Connie Lamb, tract Madison County for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor Tiffany Wege has for Grantee Betty Jane Vela, her mother
March 15
• A & R Contractors LLC to Joshua Lee Morton and Rachel Ann Morton, 708 Tower Drive, $234,000
• Lloyd Scenters, Jr and Zelma Ann Centers, Jewel Scenters (f/k/a Jewell Potter) and Wayne Scenters to Chuck Dewayne Alexander and Michelle Lee Alexander, tracts Madison County, $35,000
• Carolynn Slatten, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Emily Crump to Mandy L. Shabella, 137 Winburn Drive, $155,000
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to Ross Gardiner Cummins, lot 22 Ridgehaven, $1.00
• Richard Howard and Stephanie Howard to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, tract 2 The Ramsey Farm at Happy Landing, $297,500
• Janet Gill to A4 Investments, LLC, 138 Mountain View Drive, $175,000
• Kelsey Kelley (f/k/a Kelsey Nicholle Givens) and Christopher Douglas Kelley to Michael L. Rowe and Stephanie R. Rowe, 233 Winward Way, $315,000
• Kendal K. Orwick, Trustee of the Kendal Kiler Orwick Living Trust to Thomas Taylor, 111 Gleneagles Boulevard, $649,900
• Kimberly Dianne Brown to Chasteen Enterprises, Inc, lot 154 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $20,000
• Larry Ishmael and Connie Ismael to Robert Brooks Ishmael, Property 1: 117 Oliver Drive, Property II: Oliver Drive, Battlefield Lots 146 – 148, for and in consideration of the love and affection from parents to child
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, lc to Adreona Rivera and Ricardo Rivera Munoz, lot 19 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $65,000
• Darryl Woodson to Ted A. Everman and Ermadene S. Maupin, tract Madison County, $170,000
• Ray Medlock, Jack Medlock and Imojean Medlock to Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC< tracts Madison County, $250,000
March 16
• Rosamond L. McCallum and Nathan Slater to Kyrai Eya-Ann Antares, lot 2 Jackson Subdivision, $170,000
• Morgan B. Lawwill and Meghin P Lawwill to Quirvon D. Merchant and Stephanie L. Merchant, 142 Waco Heights, $369,900
• Christopher S. Caskey and Kelsey M. Caskey to Chelsea Pricilla Davis and Michael Paul Davis 105 Clay Drive, $130,000
• Colonel Properties and Rentals, LLC to Paul Morin and Maranda Morin, lot 18 Mildred Court, $120,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Bison Properties, LLC, 3001 Landstar Drive, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Bison Properties, LLC, 3003 Landstar Drive, $40,000
Cliff Craig Tussey, III to Eric E. Curran and heather Curran, lot 25 Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision, $240,000
• Travis J. Strange and Lori D. Strange to Samuel Stallard and Sarah Hutton, 128 Dogwood Heights, $225,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Rainer J. Megger and Christina Megger, 273 Winward Way, $282,500
• Lucy May to Brian Pingleton and Jennifer Pingleton, 121 Whispering Hills Drive, $100,000
• Brian Charles, Trustee of the Brian Charles Living Trust to Tulip Poplar Capital, LLC, tract Kentucky Highway 421, $16,500
• Sarah Hocking and Justin Hawking to Morgan B. Lawwill and Meghin P. Lawwill, lots 61-62 Will O Mac Subdivision, $424,125
• Cody Arvin to Alan Sanders Bedford and Donna Bedford and Joel Sanders Bedford, 286 Old US 25 N, $140,000
• FTM Construction, Inc to Rhoda Sue Ragle, 117 Olive Branch Drive, $296,100
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot s83 – 87 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $200,000
• Brandon Bullock and Rica Stephens to Brandon Bullock, 105 Rose Street, as a gift, no monetary consideration
• Richard Dean Jones and Ann Leslie Jones, Gene Bradley Southworth, Bradley Lee Southworth ad Amber Lynn Southworth, and Mindy Clay St. Pierre to Keene Allan Jones and Russell C. Jones, tract 1 Plat 29/290, $1742
