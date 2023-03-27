Madison County Property Transfers: March 14 - 15, 2023

March 14
• Bruce Cope Builders to Stephanie Kelley and Jason Heath Kelley, lot 51 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $395,000
• Richard B. Hawthorne, Executor of the Estate of Jimmie D. Hawthorne to James D. Hawthorne, tract Madison County, $1.00
• Kelli S. Nunn to James Thomas Stearman, Jr. and Sheila Anne Stearman, lot 32 Bluegrass Junction Phase 2, $110,000
• IDEA Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, 233 Iva Drive, $35,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, 153 Shelby Court, $35,000
• Johnny H. Nails and Taylor E. Nails to Brett A. Scott and Allison B. Cobb, lot 102 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $250,000
• Thomas Quality Construction, LLC to Bhavesh Patel and Anita Patel, 619 Dove Lane, $30,000
• Timothy William Sherrard and Cassaundra Grace Sherrard to Joseph Bradley Williams and Misty Jill Threadgill Williams, lot 47 Dreamland Subdivision Phase IV, $230,000
• Charles T. Helfrich and Mary A. Helfrich to Timothy William Sherrard and Cassaundra Grace Sherrard, lot 15 Deacon Hills Subdivision II, $224,000
• Kara L. Pennington to Brooke Messer and Dylan James, 453 Greathouse Drive, $221,000
• DDT Development Company, LLC to Kyle J. Best and Cierra P. Best, tract Madison County, $623,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Andrea Homer, lot 49 Fincastle Subdivision Phase I, $289,900
• David Thomas Young and Darlene Young to Rocky Mason Anglin and Christen Young Anglin, tract Madison County, for and in consideration to correct and notate a more precise legal description in Deed of Conveyance between parties
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Austin Dean and Jessica Dean, lot 113 Vineyard Estates Subdivision Phase 3-A, $365,000
• Darlene J. Nobel and William C. Nobel to Rachel Nobel Guidugli, lot Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection that the First Parties have for the Second Parties, that relationship being parents and children
• Roger Mattox, Member and Trustee of the Million Bible Mission, Shirley Mattox, Member of the Million Bible Mission, Julie Mattox, Member, Treasurer of the Million Bible Mission, Nova Clark, Member of the Million Bible Mission, and Paul Mattox, Member of The Million Bible Mission to Jessie Lainhart and Thelma D. Lainhart, tract Madison County, $10,000
March 15
• Mary Jayne Wagers, Trustee Under Agreement with Mary Jayne Wagers, dated January 30, 2009, to John W. Wagers, 664 Jacks Creek Pike, $1.00
• Kenneth Wayne Hisle and Carolyn Hisle to Kenneth Wayne Hisle and Carolyn Wayne Hisle, tract 22 Block A Highland View Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1.00 and the transfer of real estate between husband and wife
• Bonnie Martin, through her Guardian, Larry Martin, appointed by the Madison County District Court (Case Number 11-H-8-2), to Larry Martin, lot 15 Rolling Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of 1% ($1,879) ownership
• Katherine Brittney Whitaker and Jared M. Whitaker to Stefanie L. Chapman and Troy Dean Whitaker, lot 4 Block 5 Fountain Park Subdivision, $254,600
• Kent Glenn Turpin and Haley Turpin to Tonya M. Rogers, lot 14 – 16 Block B Rosedale, $265,000
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Ash Park Wild Oak Properties, LLC, 1121, 1123, 1135, 1115, 1117, and 1119 Judah Bear Boulevard, the Grantor and Grantee both being Kentucky LLC’s and having and sharing identical ownership/membership and wishing to transfer the herein in real property to Grantee
