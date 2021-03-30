Madison County Property Transfers March 15 - 18, 2021

March 15
• Kinney D. Evans and Denise L. Evans to Jason C. Turco and Sara Beth Turco, Lot 136 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $34,000
• J.C. Carr Builder, LLC to Vernon Kenneth Kiser III and Tracey Hurt Kiser, Lot 226 Indigo Run Subdivision $509,000
• Susan Wedding to SFW Richmond, LLC, Lot 23 College Park, for the sum of $10 as an initial capital contribution into the company
• Edwin Torres and Bianca Iris Gonzalez Torres to Carolyn A. Reynolds, Lot 79 Meadow Subdivision, $390,000
• Carolyn Reynolds to the Revocable H.M.S. Trust, Tract Madison County, $245,000
• Richard A. McKinney and Patricia McKinney to Christina Couch, Trustee of the Patricia Irrevocable Trust, Lot 20 Concord Road, for and in consideration of premise and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Dindel Construction Services, LLC, Lot 19 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $35,000
• Lonnie B. Hughes and Cathy Jordan Hughes (a/k/a Cathy Jordan) to Cathy Jordan Hughes, and Lonnie B. Hughes, Co-Trustees of the Cathy Jordan Hughes and the Lonnie B. Hughes Trust, for and in consideration of $1.00
• David Craig and Myra L. Crag to Clarence Isaacs by Shelby A. Isaacs, Attorney-In-Fact, Lot 26, Ridge View Subdivision, $278,000
• Ivan Waddell and Victoria L. Waddell to Miles W. Foster and Mari Foster, lot 4 Covington Woods Subdivision, $240,000
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Sawyer J. Dillard and Sarah Regina Dillard, Lot 18 Orchard Hills Subdivision $210,000
• Samuel Glenmore Howard, Executor of the Estate of Glen Howard (deceased) to Samuel Glenmore Howard, Lot 12 Richmond Investment Company, for and in consideration of the provisions of item two (2) of the Last Will and Testament of Glen Howard
• Linda Lucille Caldwell to Stephen R. Pennington and Sally B. Pennington, Lot 1 Plat 29/268, $30,450.00
March 16
• Heavenly Blue, LLC to BLC 2841, LLC, Tracts Madison County, $1,000,000
•Wendell E. Combs, Diana Combs, Dale W. Combs, and Sara Kathy Combs to Preston Sowder and Sandra Sowder, Tract 4, Plat 29/241, $156,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Barbara Baxter, Lot 9 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $255,000
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Dustin W. Day, Lot 19 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $207,000
• Emily Damrell to Ronnie Gray, Tract Madison County, $23,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, Lots 1 -3 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $52,000
• March Holdings, LLC to MNS Partners, LLC, Lot 7 Plat 23/27, $585,000
• Pace Ramsey, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, Tract 13A Plat 27/375, for and in consideration of an exchange of real properties
• JLM Village, LLC to MidSouth Homes, LLC, Lots Kensington Place Subdivision, $75,000
March 17
• Judy Lynn Smith to Delores A. Todd, Lot 21 Estonia Estates Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between sisters
• Thomas Lane and Deborah Lane to Kauffman Properties, LLC, Lots JH Powell Addition, $40,000
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Thaddeus Cox and Amanda Cox, Lot 5 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $52,000
• William H. Luxon and Margaret Jo Luxon to Thomas Coker, Lots Burnhamwood Subdivision, $229,000
• Concord, LLC to Nathan Powlison and Michelle Powlison, Tract 1B Plat 29/197, $84,500
March 18
• Ronald Blake Cunliffe, Sr. to J. Laurence Hayes, Lots 1 and 2 Rosedale Subdivision, $60,000
• Roger Winston Rose and Karen F. Rose to Roger Winston Rose II and Sara Elizabeth Rose, Lot 3 Plat 28/69, $192,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to James Robert Skinner III and Heather Rachelle Skinner, Lot 116 Magnolia Pointe Subdivison, $303,086.25
• Mary Suzetta Horn and Richard Michael Horn to Mary S. Stacey (a/k/a Mary Sharron Stacey) Lot 29 Boones Trace Subdivision, $535,000
• Ellen W. Surgner to Samuel Chester Surgner ((, Jason Alexander Surgener and John A. Surgner, Lot 5/238, for and consideration for the love Grantor has for her sons
