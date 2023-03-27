Madison County Property Transfers: March 16 - 21, 2023

March 16
• Renovation Group, LLC to Dennis Netzel, 1033 Vineyard Way, $400,000
• Kyle Best, Cierra Best (f/k/a Cierra P. Joseph) to Shawn Matthew Mullins and Janay Mullins, lot 6 block 11 Richmond Investment Company, $200,000
• Natalie Lainhart (f/k/a Natalie Taylor Land) and Levi Lainhart to Bret C. Gordon and Ashley D. Gordon, 276 Bryson Way, $230,000
• James Lay and Donna Lay to Cecil Tatum and Wilella Tatum, 306 Hallea Court, $459,900
• Greg Anthony George and Brenna Kaleen George to Bruce Cope Builders, tract A plat 29/324, for and in consideration of conveying the property to the grantee to construct a home for Grantors
March 17
• Huston R. Page, II and Amber Page to Sean Michael Hunkins, 426 Elliston Road, $206,000
• Sheila Duff and Tom Duff to Christopher Lakes, 1004 Moonlight Drive, $242,500
• Gregory M. Smith to Lew Jordan, 103 Jergee Drive, $193,500
• Gary Edward Decker, Executor of the estate of Roger Lee Decker, Gary Edward Decker and Teresa Decker to Janet Newcomb, lot 85 Central Park Subdivision, $200,000
• SFS Investments, LLC to Second Street Holdings, LLC, tract Madison County, $50,000
• Frank Miller, Mary Miller (a/k/a Mary Jane Miller; a/k/a Mary Jayne Miller) to Kenny Whalen, Trustee for and on behalf of the Miller Family Irrevocable Trust, dated October 4, 2022, lot 31 Section 2 Boone’s Trace Development, for and in consideration of the terms and conditions of the Miller Family Irrevocable Trust, dated October 4, 2022
• Colbrown, LLC to the City of Berea, Kentucky, a Kentucky Municipal Corporation, trat1B plat 30/351, for and in consideration of the agreement of the City of Berea to maintain a regional surface wager detention facility on the property conveyed
Michael Wayne Stanley to Joyce Hazelwood and James Hazelwood, 239 Patriot’s Trail, $265,000
March 20
• Jesika Wilburn and Aaron Cecil to Logan M. Gabbard and Leah L. Gabbard, lot 12 plat 15/383, $215,000
• Dale W. Combs and sara Kathy Combs to Logan & Troy, LLC, tract Madison County, $500,000
• Shirley Jean Cruse and Danny K. Cark to Shane Benton, Trustee of the Danny Clark and Shirley Cruse Irrevocable Trust, dated March 16, 2023, 6032 Old South Drive, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Ronald Rogers, through his Attorney-in-Fact, John Rogers and Marilyn Rogers, through her Attorney-in-Fact, John Rogers to John B. Rogers and Ann Wilson, Trustees of the Rogers Family Irrevocable Trust, dated December 12, 2022, 1006 Old Town Branch Road, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Ronald Rogers, through his Attorney-in-Fact John Rogers and Marilyn Rogers, through her Attorney-in-Fact, John Rogers to John B. Rogers and Ann Wilson, Trustees of the Rogers Family Irrevocable Trust, Dated December 12, 2022, lot 28 Milford Estates, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Ronald Rogers, through his Attorney-in-Fact John Rogers and Marilyn Rogers, through her Attorney-in-Fact, John Rogers to John B. Rogers and Ann Wilson, Trustees of the Rogers Family Irrevocable Trust, Dated December 12, 2022, lot 57 Milford Estates, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
March 21
• Kenneth Lunsford and Barbara Lunsford to Harlan Szczeblewski, 218 Swiss Hills Road, $285,000
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson Trustee of the John and Gilberta Tye Irrevocable Trust, dated March 7, 2023, 628 Powderhorn Road, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the party
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson, lot 8 plat 1/172, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a daughter and her parents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.