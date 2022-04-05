Madison County Property Transfers: March 17 - 21

March 17
• Dillon C. Doan and Kaytlyn Davidson, to Taylor Donald Salyer, a certain tract or parcel of land near the village of Waco near Waco, $145,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. lots 103 – 105 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $120,000
• Bobby Barnett and Mable J. Barnett to Bradley Trinh an Amelia Trinh, lots 3 and 4 Anglewood Subdivision, $380,000
• Richard L. Tate to Derek P. Hightree and Jennifer R. Hightree, 661 College Hill Road, Waco, $229,900
• Jeaneane R. Breslin and Howard Eric Roberts to Brandon Howard and Chasity Howard, lot 9 Silver Meadows Subdivision, $229,900
• Kenneth Logan Allen and Lori Allen to Cole C. Lockhart, 521 Walnut Creek Drive, $190,000
• Brooke Richardson and Michael Robinson to Tri Nguyen and Yun Li, 107 Rainbow Court, Berea, $117,000
• Bobbi Neal, Executrix of the Estate of Robert E. Daugherty to Kenneth L. Cox, and Deborah Otis Cox, 119 Frances Drive, Richmond, $15,000
• Robert Franklin White and Sandra S. White to Robert Eric White and Tammy Sue White, lot 4 Wildwood Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of love and affection for their son
March 18
• Small Town Housing, LLC to Shelby Shawnta Dotson, 345 Burchwood Drive, $152,000
• William Parker and Gwendolyn L, Parker to Aaron S. Parker and Breanna G. Michell, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, their heirs and assigns forever, 707 Sage Drive, Richmond: $265,000
• Brian Knutson and Lori Knutson to Andrew Thomas Allen Masters, tract Muddy Creek, $1.00
• Bennie Sue Helton and Bobby R. Howard to Brady Mark Dale and Emily Rachel Dale, Parcel 6B Plat 30/86, $20,000
• Thomas J. Wolfe and Penny T. Wolfe to Timothy Olin Powell and Mary Faye Powell, lot 32 The Reserve, $41,697
• Randy O. Creekmore and Mary Helen Creekmore to Michele Lea Ramalia, 118 Locker Court, $155,000
• John Bell and Brittany Bell to Cody Alexander McGowan, 5003 Secretariat Drive, $325,000
• Charles L. DeCoste and Kimberly Coy DeCoste, to Laura Shannon Carr, lot 26 Stonewall Estates, $435,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Stephen M. Anderson and Vickie S. Anderson, lot 1 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Principled Properties, Inc., lot 95 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Principled Properties, Inc., lot 96 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Thomas Azbill and Becky L. Azbill to Calvin L. Casey and Tiffani Casey, 309 Douglas Drive, $50,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Victor R. McCane and Paula McCane, 441 Middle Creek Way, Berea, $216,000
• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Rameschchandra Patel and Vasanti Patel, Tracts Plat 28/231. $300,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to Michael A. Conley and Lisa Conley, 4160 Equestrian Way, $82,500
March 21
• Michael Simpson to Susan Mann Stokes and Tyler Grant Stokes, 159 Castlewood, Drive, $329,500
• Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc, successor to Hitachi Automotive Systems, Inc, successor by merger to Tokico, Inc to Berea Industrial Development Authority, Tract II B Berea Industrial Park Mayde Road, Berea, $580,387.50
• James R. George and Christina A. George to Greg Anthony George, a certain parcel of land located near the west side of Cherry Trace Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of love and affection between parents and son
• Charmoin E. Holliday (f/k/a Charmoin Chancey) and Jeffrey Holliday to Roxanne King, 141 Wesley Court, Richmond, $234,000
• Rick Clark to Steven Griffett and Chastity Cline, 163 Redwood Drive, $324,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Christopher Lee and Chelsea Lee, 208 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $405,900
• Ruby Cox to Harold Estes and Connie Estes, tracts near Panola, Kentucky, $15,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Benjamin Wiker and Teresa Wiker, 448 Middle Creek Way, $219,900
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.