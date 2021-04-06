Madison County Property Transfers March 19 - 23, 2021

March 19
• Karen Hensley to Denzil Sizemore and Nora Sizemore, tract 2 plat 22/121, $340,000
• Michael R. Smith and Barbara D. Eversole, to Lauren Elizabeth Ponder and Aaron Michael Ponder, lot 15 plat 2/31, $225,000
• Aaron Ponder and Lauren Ponder to Brandon Hatton, lots Roselawn Acres Subdivision, $172,500
• Donna Gibson and Larry Wilson to Erica Hill and Brian Hill, lot 108 Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision $258,400
• Scott R. Stauffer and Melody R. Hobbs to Jason G. Yates and Barbara Yates, lot 55 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $335,000
• Michael Bannister and Pamela Bannister to Samuel L. Waninger and Christina T. Waninger, lot 29 King’s Gate Subdivision $525,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Shawn Gentry, lot 71 Ash Park Subdivision, $220,000
• Revolution Group, LLC to Gregory Clay Wilson and Rachel L. Wilson, lot 136 Heritage Place Subdivision, $297,400
• William H. Luxon and Margaret Jo Luxon to David Dean Robertson and Elizabeth Ann Robertson, tract Madison County, $224,500
• Robbie Scrivner and Janet Scrivner to Jason L. Mike and Kortney E. Mike by Jason L. Mike Attorney-In-Fact, lot 23 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $200,000
• Mac and Cheese Holdings, LLC to James Childers and Linda Childers, lot 3 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $600,673
• Randall Rawlings and Janice Rawlings to Carolyn M. Wallace and Michael D. Wallace, tract 3-A plat 15/40, $138,000
•Daniel Lichty and Barbara Lichty to Denise Lynn Lichty Turpin, Trustee of the Daniel and Barbara Lichty Irrevocable Trust, for and in consideration of the premise and to conform to the intentions of the parties the receipt of which is hereby acknowledged
• John Victor Rader and Heather N. Rader to Ryan Darwin Coates and Darica Lauren Coates, tracts Madison County, $249,0900
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Joseph Mack Wagoner and Bethany Rae Jean Wagoner, lot 29 Ash Park Subdivision, $279,900
• Becki Moberly to Mark Edwin Farris and Vanessa Hasiba Farris, lot 7 Rivendell Subdivision, $30,000
March 22
• Linda Strong and Donnie Strong to CLS Construction, LLC, lots 1 – 3 Rosedale Park Subdivision, $32,500
• KTR, LLC to Rebuilt Realty, LLC, tract Porter Drive, $422,500
• Ridgeline Premier Property, LLC to NextBlue, LLC, lot 18 Wandaland Subdivision, $110,000
• Clay T. Ramsey and Shelby Ramsey to Abhishek Rajandra Jani and Chaitali Abheshek Jani, lot 114 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $300,000
• Christina Waninger and Samuel Waninger to Christina Serna, lot 32 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $215,000
• Sowers Land, LLC to Katie L. El Alami and Samuel S. Alami, lot 10 Rockledge Subdivision, $229,900
• Jason Dwane Tevis and Renee Tevis to Melissa Tevis and Jonathan Tevis, tract Madison County, $42,500
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Christa L. McClellan and Shane A. McClellan, lot 35 Ash Park Subdivision, $253,575
• Brittany Massey (f/k/a Brittany Combs) and Todd Massey to Danny Peggs, lot 40 Beginnings at Four Mile Subdivision, $196,500
