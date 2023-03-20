Madison County Property Transfers: March 2 - 7, 2023

March 2
• Felecia Latain Shearer (Felicia Latain Sullivan), married whose husband is John Shearer, Jamilia Arthenia Stephenson (a/k/a Jamilia Arthenia Booker), married whose husband is John Michal Stephenson, Juan Devon Farris, unmarried, Miriam Y. Lyons (a/k/a Marian Y. Hooten), married whose husband is Stephen Lyons, Johnnie Miller, married, whose husband is Michael Miller and Semonicka Miller, married, whose husband is Ronald Miller to Brian Charles, Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, dated May 7, 2019, 424 North Hill Street Richmond, $18,000
• Berea Property Development, LLC to Berea Land and Development, LLC, lots 12 and 13 Calico Place Subdivision, $1,400,000
• TLD, LLC to Dylan Coulter, 303 Waco Heights Drive, $315,000
• UA Construction, LLC to Mark Brackett, II, lot 96 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $430,000
• Paul Lee Hale and Debora S. Hale to Tracy W. Snodgrass and Kathlyn M. Snodgrass, lot 133 Phase 3 Creekside Subdivision, $292,000
• James Hall and Carolyn Hall to Shane Salyers, 57 Goodloe Chapel Road, $93,000
• FTM Construction, Inc to Clarence Johnson and Carol Johnson, lot 45 final subdivision plat Dove’s Landing Phase II, $365,000
• Jennifer Barrett and David Barrett to David Barrett, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration and compliance with the terms and provisions of the Separation and Property Settlement Agreement entered into by the parties in Madison Circuit Court Family Division IV, Civil Action File No. 22-CI-50103
• Irene Marshall, with a life estate reserved for Irene Marshall to Marvin Marshall, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection between parent and child
• James Richard Dolan to Kathleen N. Gibson and Richard H. Gibson, 156 Tremont Drive, $255,000
March 3
• William Bruce Cope to BCB Rentals, LLC, 530 Kindred Lane and 534 Kindred Lane, for and in consideration of the membership interest proportionate to the value of the real property herein transferred
• Carlie Marie Hager and Spencer Kirk Gravitt to BLEW Properties, LLC, 238 Keystone Drive, Richmond for and in consideration of the release of proceeds received from State Farm Insurance Company to the Grantor
• Kelley N. Gibbons (f/k/a Kelley N. Hoover) and John Scott Gibbons to Kate A. Dicks, 160 Hickory Meadows Drive, $660,000
• Samuel Alexander Brown and Marysha L. Brown to Trevor A. Denney and Taylor Denney, 101 Rebecca Drive, $220,900
• Timothy D. Wilson and Kim Wilson to Zachary A. Toomey and Hannah B. Toomey, 119 Freybrook Drive, $30,000
March 6
• Cory Cooper to Sothern Restoration, LLC by Steven King, Vice President of Operations, 5000 Barbaro Court, $191,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Monica Wyatt, 4137 Loblolly Lane, $339,000
• AJE WAG, LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, 1115 Kim Kent Drive, $2,500,000
• Laura Lee Bost and James Maples to April Dawn Duckworth and Dylan Christian Duckworth, lot 7 Holly Hills Addition Berea, $170,000
• Clarence Thomas Ethridge and Judy Ann Ethridge to Diversified Investments, LLC< lot 8 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $65,000
• Diversified Investments, LLC to Eric Payne, lot 8 Olde South Estates, $98,000
• Chad A. Linville and Kelly J. Linville to David Washington and Erica Latoya Washington, 1016 Whispering Oaks Lane, Berea, $277,000
• Samantha Davis to Jakolbi C. Crowe, 113 Winesap Drive, $169,900
• J and F Grant, LLC to Heyer Quality Investments, LLC< lots 69-A, 69 – B and 69 – C Ash Park Subdivision, $555,000
