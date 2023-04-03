Madison County Property Transfers: March 21- 22, 2023

March 21
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson, Trustee of the John and Gilberta Tye Irrevocable Trust, dated March 7, 2023, lot 37 Crow Addition (Elm Street), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson, Trustee of the John and Gilberta Tye Irrevocable Trust, dated March 7, 2023, lots 4 and 5 plat 1/172, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson, Trustee of the John and Gilberta Tye Irrevocable Trust, dated March 7, 2023, lot 38 Crow Addition (Elm Street), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• John David Tye and Gilberta Delorse Tye to Rosalyn Janel Lawson, Trustee of the John and Gilberta Tye Irrevocable Trust, dated March 7, 2023, lot 20 Richmond Investment Company Addition, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Graham Wilder and Melinda Wilder to Margaret Wilder, Trustee of the Graham and Melinda Wilder Irrevocable Trust, dated March 15, 2023, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Graham Wilder and Melinda Wilder to Margaret Wilder, Trustee of the Graham and Melinda Wilder Irrevocable Trust, dated March 15, 2023, tracts Madison County (Wolf Gap), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties parties
• Graham Wilder and Melinda Wilder to Margaret Wilder, Trustee of the Graham and Melinda Wilder Irrevocable Trust, dated March 15, 2023, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties parties
• Graham Wilder and Melinda Wilder to Margaret Wilder, Trustee of the Graham and Melinda Wilder Irrevocable Trust, dated March 15, 2023, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Janet G. Gilbert to Cynthia Louise Taylor, parcel B plat 30/231, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Cynthia Louise Taylor and Mitchell Gilbert to Lynette Willis and Matthew Willis, parcels B and C plat 30/231, $235,000
• Mary K. Davis to Sherry Napper, lot 80 Derby Chase Subdivision, $261,000
• A & R Contractors, LLC to Warren J. Cloke and Nancy J. Cloke, 1508 Chardonnay Way, $294,500
• Vernon Reed and Janice Reed to Lisa A. Northern, tracts Madison County, $1.00 and the love and affection between parties of the first part and parties of the second part
• James M. Bowman and Nancy C. Bowman to James M. Bowman, as Trustee of the James M. Bowman Revocable Trust Agreement, dated June 16, 2008, for and in consideration of the terms and provision of that certain Trust Agreement identified and executed by James M. Bowman
• James M. Bowman Revocable Trust UAD June 16, 2008, by James M. Bowman, Jr. Trustee to Berea MHC, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1,110,000
• Kendall L. Duerson, Executor of the Estate of Judy Hacker Kirby to the City of Berea, a Kentucky Municipal Corporation, parcels 1 and B plat 16/158, for and in consideration of the terms of item VI of the Last Will and Testament of Judy Hacker Kirby, Madison District Court, Probate File No 22-P-509
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. lots 5 and 6 Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, $80,000
• Tanner Honan and Haley Honan to Tanner Honan and Haley Honan, lot 42 Battlefield Place, for and in consideration of placing Haley Honan on title and further in consideration of placing title in survivorship between each grantee
• Kelton James Sinclair to Janton R. Barrineau and Sheila K. Barrineau, lot 132 Oaks Subdivision, $340,000
• Cynthia Elain Lyons and Blevins Law, PLLC to Cynthia Elain Lyons and Stella Gibson, 318 Bold Forbes Drive, for and in consideration of an agreement between sisters
• Wanda Browning, as Executrix of the Estate of Aileen Derossett Hughes (a/ka Aileen Hughes) to Brandon Blackburn and Cassidy Blackburn lot 70 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, $265,000
• William C. Roberts to Jonas Hill and Susan Hill, tract Madison County, $152,500
• Ralph Kenton Davis, Jr. and Lisa Ann Davis to Leslie Thomas Davis and Elaine T. Davis, tract A plat 28/261, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Frederick Robert Eager to Travis Lynch and Christie Eager Lynch, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a cousin has for his cousin
• A & R Contractors, LLC to James Ronnie Lay and Donna Lay, lot 29 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase II, $289,000
• William Shawn Moore to Penny Lee Cole and Rebeka Nicole Cole, 126 Frankie Drive, $282,000
• Carey Montgomery and Carol Montgomery to Jason McGill and Kacie J. McGill, 169 Mockingbird Hill Drive, $385,000
• Matthew Trent to Lindsey B. Barbour, 2069 Partridge Way, $264,900
• Lindsey B. Barbour to Matthew Dwight Ashby and Alisha Lyric Ashby, lots 30 – 32 Windsor Addition, $220,000
March 22
• Paul Lee Hale and Debora S. Hale to Jonathan Brown and Ashley L. Brown, lot 100 Creekside, $305,000
• Emma Poynter Sennet (f/k/a Emma Poynter) and Lance Sennett to Alex T. Hartman and Ashely B. Wilson, lot 26 Welchwood Estates, $219,900
• KY Heritage Homes, LLC to A & R Contractors, LLC, lot 56 Vineyard Estates Subdivision Phase 3-A, $45,000
• KY Heritage Homes, LLC to A & R Contractors, LLC, lot 55 Vineyard Estates Subdivision Phase 3-A, $45,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Mary Katherine Jaeger, 2047 Dolly Drive, $195,000
• Scott L. Owens and Angela P. Owens to Christopher James White and Sarah Helphinstine, tracts Madison County, $712,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.