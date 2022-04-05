Yes, I have taken at least one of the vaccination shots for COVID-19

Yes, I plan to take it as soon as more data is available on its safety and effectiveness

No, but I plan to take the vaccine

No, I refuse to take the vaccine as I believe it to be too early and experimental to be considered safe

No, I don't believe COVID-19 is real

No, because I don't want the government tracking any vaccines I have received

No, but my reason is not listed here

Vote

View Results