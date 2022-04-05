March 22
• Bobby A. Rains and Irina Rains to James A. Adams and Jessica D. Adams, 117 Welch Drive, $300,000
• Snapp Construction, LLC to Colby Hickerson and Amber Hickerson, 260 Meridian Way, $280,000
• Austin Berntsen and Amelia W. Berntsen to Feliciano Ochoa-Garcia and Diana Suarez-Contreras, 708 Copley Point, $387,000
• KJC Properties, LL to Heidi Drury, 452 Middle Creek Way, $260,000
• Ralph M. Hudnall, Jr. to Janice Faye Choate and Stephen Austin Choate, lot 4 Wild Goose Subdivision, $499,000
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 116 Vineyard Estates, $38,000
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 117 Vineyard Estates, $38,000
• Daryl Williams and Petena Erikeas Williams, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Daryl Williams to James Haywood, lot 1 Bush Bottom Estates, Berea, $230,000
• Oakmont Group, LLC to Bobbi H. Bedell and Skylar Bedell, lot 15 plat 29/343, $287,500
• Wayne Winkler and Anna Winkler to Charm-V Farms, LLC, tract 1 plat 30/66, $535,000
• Larry Ishmael and Connie Ishmael to Blevins Law, PLLC as Trustee to the party of the second part, Larry Ishmael and Connie Ishmael and Brian Keith Ishmael, lots 126 – 1228 Battlefield Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection of a parent for a child and immediate reconveyance of the property from Trustee to Grantee
• Larry Ishmael and Connie Ishmael to Teresa Michelle Douglass, lot 43 Roselawn Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection from parents to a child
• Appharvest Richmond Farm, LLC (f/k/a Richmond Land Company, LLC) to Northern Madison County Sanitation District, tract Kentucky Highway 53, $1.00
• Evan Carlson and Linda Carlson to Kristina Ping Kepperling and Robert Todd Kepperling, tracts Madison County, $1.00
March 23
• Joseph M. Frank, III and Elizabeth Erin Frank to Benjamin Scott Danyeur and Michelle Lynn Danyeur, 632 Fairfax Lane, $325,000
• Joseph Hackimer and Tara Hackimer to Angelica Marie Reisig, 1052 J.D. Circle, $189,999
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Steven B. Guilbault and Elizabeth Ann Marie Guilbault 645 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $359,000
• Eugene Noland to Eugene Noland and Diana Kelley, 4105 Loblolly Lane, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties and to create survivorship interest in the described property
• Charles G Horn and Frances Carol Horn to Christy Price Speller, 122 Windsor Drive, Richmond, $200,000
• Helen Estes to Thomas Michael Estes, Trustee of the Estes Family Trust, tract Kentucky highway 595, for purposes of making a gift to the Settlor’s children, Thomas Michael Estes and Nancy Ell Estes Huff who are primary beneficiaries of the Estes Family Trust
• KEY HOMES, LLC DBA KEYSHOMES to KIDSCOREALESTATE, LLC 2045 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $45,000
• Mark A. Douglas and Esther L. Douglas to Veronica R. Tipton, 134 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Richmond, $220,000
• Adrian R. Nix, Jr and Tina Nix and Adrian R. Nix, Sr. to Susanne Horton Thompson, 156 Baldwin Street, $153,000
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Jason Bond and Melissa Bond, lot 6 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $62,500
• Phillip C. Stacy to Michael Cody Jones, lot 43 A Baker Heights, $250,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Kalen Trevor Freeman, lot 71 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $248,000
• Four Mile Investments, LLC to Judith Randisi, lot 1 Walker Parke Road near Union City, $308,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to JNB Land Holdings, LLC, lot 2 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to JNB Land Holdings, LLC, lot 3 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Lisa Lynn Wehrle and Anthony Joel Wehrle to Michael Coyle and Linda Coyle, lot 1 plat 30/90, $5,000
• The Darlene Smith Trust, by and through Vickie Lynne Smith and Bobbie Arlene Smith Acuff, Successor Co-Trustees and the Estate of Darlene Smith, by and through her personal representative (Madison District Court Probate File 21-P-00110), Bobbie Smith Acuff and Bobbie Smith Acuff, Individually and Vickie Lynn Smith, individually to Michael W. King, tract 1S plat 30/91, $91,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.