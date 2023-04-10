Madison County Property Transfers: March 23 - 24, 2023

March 23
• Four Mile Investments, LLC to Madison Alexis Rigby and Chase Bryan McIntosh, lot 43-C Phase IV-B Ash Park Subdivision, $215,000
• Kelley C. Bradford-Kelley to John Cravens and Faith Cravens, 1610 Barnes Mill Road, $249,900
• Loretta M. Smith to David Sanders and Loretta Sanders, lot 65 Highland Lakes Subdivision, $315,000
• Mary Aileen Tate to Tiffany Parker, 300 Martin Drive, $1.00 and the love and affection between parties
• James Mitchell Locker to James Mitchell Locker, Administrator of the Estate of Jerry M. Locker to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, parcel 28B (Highway 1016), $9,000
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Josiah T. Bertrand and Caitlyn A. Trosper, 2050 Partridge Way, $269,900
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Lonny Wirfs and Nicole Wirfs, 2063 Partridge Way, $275,000
• Kevin Finn and Lisa Dawn Finn to Rachael A. Matthews, lot 47 Section 3 Boone’s Trace development, $629,800
• David E. Bell, Jr. to Tanner John Schenk, Erik Schenk, and Kiley Hennigh Schenk, 971 Cobble Drive, $294,000
• Craft Masonry, Inc. to Tracy Ann Lewis, 754 Copley Drive, $510,000
• John Joseph Reinhart and Sandra Gail Reinhart to Paul R. Sipes and Nina Christine Sipes, 513 Avawam Drive, $595,000
• Helen Ruth Vanwinkle to Leonard F. Dyer, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the fulfillment of the terms of that certain Land Contract between the parties in the amount of $86,000
• Karen A. Angle to Rebecca Moore Riddle and Jesse David Riddle, 2031 Highlands Drive, $275,000
• Donald Cruse to Courtney Elizabeth Gettler, 404 Middle Creek Way, $238,000
• H.K.R., LLC to Health Help, Incorporated (DBA White House Clinic), lot 1 Beaumont Subdivision, $60,000
• H.K.R., LLC to Health Help, Incorporated (DBA White House Clinic), lot 2 Beaumont Subdivision, $940,000
• Darrell Kevin Smith and Sara Jane Smith to Smith Properties of Central Kentucky, LLC, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by members of the limited liability company
• Darrell Kevin Smith and Sara Jane Smith to Smith Properties of Central Kentucky, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by members of the limited liability company
• Leonard J. Coleman and Cindy L. Coleman to Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC, lot 31 Laneybrook Estates, $25,500
March 24
• Wyldwood Farms, LLC to Kyla Pike, tract Madison County, $35,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Michal Lauren Moore, lot 15 Phase 1 Final Plat Arbor Woods, Phase 1, $274,900
Jack C. Engle to Jessica Engle, 609 Chestnut Street, $88,555f
• Doll Properties, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, lot 74-A, 74-B, and 74-C Ashpark Subdivision, $600,000
• J&F Grant, LLC to Ridgeline Premiere Properties, LLC, lots 73-A, and 73-C Ash Park Subdivision, $600,000
• Roy E. Carender and Pamela Carender to Brian Lee Williams, lot Parker Lane, $158,000
• Randon Tanner Stambaugh and Stephanie P. Stambaugh to Huston R. Page, II and Amber Page, 101 Merrimac Court, $335,000
• Austin P. Vanover and Erin Vanover to Melinda Irvine, 100 Central Park Avenue, $255,000
