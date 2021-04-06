Madison County Property Transfers March 23- 24, 2021

March 23, 2021
• Jason Todd Maness, Executor of the Estate of Gwendolyn Sue Maness to Alexandria Ray Botkin and Casey T. Botkin, lot 50 Oaks Subdivision, $260,000
•Betty Jane Tussey to Homero Astello, lot 1 and 2 plat 17/116, for and in consideration of a gift of appreciation
• Jennifer Stokes to Ronald Buckley and Patricia Buckley, tracts Madison County $130,000
Bobby John Harris and Brenda C. Harris to Bobby John Harris and Brenda C. Harris, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, who are husband and wife, in order to create a survivorship interest
• Sandra Cockrill and Robert Asa Cockrill to Sandra Cockrill and Robert Asa Cockrill, tract Airport Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, who are husband and wife, in order to create a survivorship interest
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Derick N. Brumbaugh and Kimberly K. Brumbaugh, lot 228B Indigo Run Subdivision, $15,000
• Zachary Toomey and Hannah Toomey to Major and Nova Properties, LLC, lot 12 Double D. Meadows, for and in consideration of a capital contribution from Grantor to Grantee and further consideration that the party of the 2nd part agrees to pay all real property ad valorem taxes assessed against the property for the 2021 and all subsequent taxes
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Josh Barrett Homes, LLC, lot 114 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $36,000
Johnny F. Adkins and Patricia Adkins to Johnny F. Adkins, tracts plat 21/38, for and in consideration of $1 cash in hand and pursuant to the Decree of the Dissolution of Marriage in Madison County Circuit Court 20-CI-50227 and the assumption of all debts and taxes secured by the herein-conveyed real estate
• Susan Annette Doring-Zook and Melissa Llensay Zook to Amanda Lakes and Jeffrey Trevor Lakes, lot 63 Oaks Subdivision, $32,000
• Vivian Reynolds and Jerry L. Reynolds to Clay’s Ferry Investments, LLC, tracts Madison County, $15,000
• Cheryl (Green) Maynard (a/k/a Cheryl Jean Maynard, Kevin Maynard, Charlotte (Green) Centers (a/k/a Charlotte Green Centers), Rich Centers, Paul Cecil Green II, Veronica Green, Elizabeth Sparks (f/k/a Elizabeth Ann Smith) and Chris Sparks to Vivian Reynolds and Jerry L. Reynolds, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection and further consideration that the parties of the second part assume and agree to pay all real property ad valorem taxes assessed against and thereinafter
• Mary Ellen Elkin and Kevin Crutcher and Christina Crutcher, lot 2 24/290, $90,000
• Allison Gayle Applegate, David Luster, Sandy Luster, Kimberly Martin, Phillip David Martin, and Kimberly Martin, Administratix of the Estate of Tonya Ping (a/k/a Tonya L. Ping to Madison County Auto Parts, Inc., lot 1 plat 28/171, $160,000
March 24
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 3A Welchwood Estates Subdivision, for nominal consideration, the receipt of which is hereby acknowledged
• Doll Properties, LLC to Michael D. Deaton and Kayla S. Deaton, tract 15B Plat 28/252, $547,300
• Martin G. Peterson III and Bonnie Peterson to Stephen Pateck and Jeani Patek, lot 18 Dellaview Estates, $187,000
• Kristie Porter and Cas Warner Kristopher Gerber to Chelsey Nicole Gerber, lot 3 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, $210,800
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Michael L. Savage, lot 32 Stoney Creek Submission $200,500
• Wilson’s, LLC to Karen Hensley, lot 32 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $249,900
• Michael D. Deaton and Kayla S. Deaton to Anna Gaydel, lot 52 Walker Branch Estates, $290,000
• Robert C. Vickers, Trustee of the Robert C. Vickers Revocable Trust and Carol A. Vickers, Trustee of the Carol A. Vickers Revocable Trust to Daniel V. Joanis and Dawna Allyn Schroder, lot 64 Bay Colony, $750,000
• American Health Management, Inc., to Inside Out Storage, tract B Plat 17/183, $105,000
• Ella Nicole Hulburt (f/k/a Ella Nicole Goodpaster) and Trenton Scott Hulburt to David Andrew King and Kayla Cheyenne Miller, lot 160 Welchwood Estates Subdivision, $214,900
