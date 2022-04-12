Madison County Property Transfers: March 24 - 28, 2022

March 24
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Alan Witacre and Tamara K Whitacre, lot 197 Creekside Village, $270,000
• Paula Miller, in her capacity as Co-Executrix and by and through G. Alan Long, in his capacity as Administrator with Will Annexed, for and on behalf of the Estate of Gilbert Miller to Steven J. Kovaleski and Ashley Kovaleski, 424, 426, 420, and 422 Charles Claiborne Court; 813 Sam Christopher Court, $275,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 109 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $55,000
• The Estate of Oliver W. Cosby to Donovan Noal Pigg and Terra Michelle Pigg, tracts in the vicinity of Jacks Creek tributary of the Kentucky River, $255,000
• Kenneth Harold, Robin Harold and Frances Harold to Paul T. Peachey and Geneva Peachey, tracts I and II plat 25/290, $475,000
• Virginia Faye Prewitt to Jade Properties, LLLP, 1845 Irvine Road, Richmond, $250,000
• Richmond Development Co, LLC to Cummins Holdings, LLC, lots 1 – 4 Phase IV Ash Park Subdivision, $212,000
• Madison Keeneland, LLC to EMT C, LLC, tracts 5 – 6 Richmond Industrial Park; tract 13 Richmond Industrial Park, $2,078,425
March 25
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Austin Maidlow and Jenny Maidlow, 798 Copley Pointe Drive, $373,116
• Nathaniel Gary to Djuan White, lot Crows Addition, for and I consideration of a gift from Grantor to Grantee
• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC to Bluejay Enterprises. LLC, lots 4 and 5 Spring Circle Estates, $135,000
• Hershell Powell to Craig Anthony Powell and Stanislasa Powell, 201 Savannah Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for his son and his wife
• Hershell Powell to Craig Anthony Powell and Stanislasa Powell, 201 tract 1 on Beech Grove Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for his son and his wife
• Wallace A. Morefield and Beverly A. Morefield to Robert Spence and Mariola Dorota Spence, minor plat 228 Snowden Lane Waco, $52,000
• C. Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Jordan Jackson 500 Shag Bark Trail, $70,000
March 28
• Todd McGinnis and Rachael McGinnis (f/k/a Rachael R. Anglin) to Zackari Hoskins, 915 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $262,500
• Kenard Bosley to Benjamin L. Presnell and George Edward Riley, a certain lot located on Short Street in the City of Richmond, $12,000
• LJS Realty, LC to C. Wesley Morgan and Lindsey Morgan, Tract B 3 plat 29/182, for and in consideration of transferring assets of Grantor to its Sole Member and in order to create a survivorship between Sole Member and her spouse
• David L. Williams, individually and in his capacity as Power-of Attorney for and on behalf of Harriette A. Williams to Colonel Home Rentals, Inc, 433 Oak Street; 441 Oak Street, Richmond; 315 High Street, Richmond, 323 – 327 High Street, Richmond; 331 – 333 High Street, Richmond, 335 – 337 High Street, Richmond; 351 High Street Richmond, 3,050,000
• James Quiggins to Pingleton Contracting, LLC, lot 14 Edgewood Subdivision, $220,000
• Michael Allan Kersey and Rheanna Lee Kersey to Trey Thomas Gross and Chelsae Mari Gross, 300 Mannington Court, Richmond, $232,500
• Reece Rentals, LLC to Rachel Rumentzas, 1010 Highland Avenue, Richmond, $ 178,500
