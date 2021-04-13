Madison County Property Transfers March 25 - 26, 2021

March 25
• Heather N. Oakley and Savannah B. Oakley to Belinda T. Munoz and Lillian Thi Nguyen, lots 96-98 Battlefield Subdivision, $160,000
• Judy C. Mitchell to Victoria Amy Maloney, tracts Dewey Rose Subdivision, $135,000
• Mark Douglas Settles and Patricia Ann Settles to John Robert Szenyeri III and Amanda Carol Szeneri, parcel 4 plot 29/51, $78,000
• Lena C. Durbin to Michael Todd Durbin, lot 78 Derby Chase Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1.00 cash in hand paid and valuable considerations including love and affection the Party of the First Part has for the Party of the Second Part
•KJC Properties, LLC to Michael R. Smith and Barbara Eversole, lots Dixie Highway Park Subdivision, $172,000
• Vincent Jones by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Rebecca Buford to Timothy Chase West and Amanda R. Baker – West, lot 30 Burchwood Subdivision $125,000
• Haas and Haas Real Estate, LLC to Travis Moberly and Logan Davis, tract Madison County, $27,000
• Ronnie Cunliffe to Hass and Hass Real Estate, LLC, tract Madison County, $27,500
• Norita Joan Pinkley and Gayle C. Rucker, Co-Trustees of the Nelson Curry and Ondal Lee Curry Trust to Robert Alan Rucker and Andrew Coleman Tucker, Co-Trustees of the Gayle C. Rucker SNT, lot 1 Greenway Heights Subdivision, for the purposes of distributing property of the Nelson Curry and Ondal Lee Curry Trust under agreement dated 10/22/96 designated for the Gayle C. Rucker SNT under agreement dated 3/24/05 which is a Trust for the daughter of the Settlors of the Curry Trust
• Angela Carpenter Drake, in her capacity as Administrator for and on the behalf of the Estate of Helen Marie Carpenter to Hershel Anglin and Etta Anglin, lot 45 Frazwood Subdivision, $72,000
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC (a/k/a Clint Taylor Construction) to Paul W. Taylor, lot 83 Ashpark Subdivision, $240,000
• Carl E. Sizemore and Melissa S. Sizemore to Josiah S. Lancaster, lot 9 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, $219,000
• Starlon Shepherd (f/k/a Starlon A. Begley) to Rachelle Bouchat, lot 80 Crossing View Subdivision, $229,000
• Eric J. Martin to Pauletta Faye Miller, lot Dewey Rose Subdivision, $125,000
• Craft Masonry, Inc. to John Tyler Hunt III and Preston Riley Grayson, lot 17 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $217,400
• Lethan Properties, LLC and Ailesbury Holdings LTD Company to Alford Properties, LLLP, tracts Madison County, $145,000
• Max Allen Hines to Shardan Radmanesh and Beth Ramanesh, tract B plat 29/186, $245,000
March 26
• Terry Witzel and Shelley J. Witzel, lot 2 plat 24/229, $157,00
• Travis B. Barnes and Monica L. Barnes to Terry L. Witzel, Jr. and Shelley J. Witzel, lot 8 Saddlebrook Estates Subdivision, $210,000
• John Roche to Emily Roche to Beth Cunningham, lot 76 Creekside Village Subdivision
• Robertson Family, LLC to E.G. Rentals, LLC lots 24-26 S. Neville Moberly’s Subdivision, $360,000
• Cove Development, LLC (f/k/a Arcadian Cove, LLC) to Bill Abner, Jr. and Rhonda C. Abner, tract 11C Pavilion at Golden Leaf, $138,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.