Madison County Property Transfers: March 27 - 29, 2023

March 27
• Truman R. Fields and Joyce H. Fields, Trustees of the Truman R. Fields and Joyce H. Fields Revocable Living Trust to James Patrick Malone and Kelsey Frady Malone, lots 28 and 29 Dizney Estate Subdivision, $265,000
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Jeffrey A. Isaacs and Robyn L. Isaacs, lot 50 Prairie View @ Twin lakes, Phase II, $270,840
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Janet Beecraft, lot 41 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $265,000
• ICEE Investments, LLC to Billy Fouch and Kelly Fouch, 1097 Judah Bear Boulevard, $180,000
• ICEE Investments, LLC to R K B Enterprises, LLC, 1099 Judah Bear Boulevard, $180,000
• J. Flynn, Inc. to Donna Croslin and Glenn Croslin, lot 10-A Ash Park Subdivision, $204,000
March 28
James. D Welch and Haley Welch to Donna Michell Holstein, 1 Westerfield Drive (AKA 101 Westerfield Drive), $255,500
• Ralph E. Massingill, II and Kimberly Ann Massingill to Ralph E. Massingill, II and Kimberly Massingill, 130 Shawnee Drive, for no monetary consideration but rather to create a chain of ownership with rights of survivorship between husband and wife
• New Idea Construction, LLC to Alejo Munoz Telles, 107 Herndon Lane, $80,000
• Mark Christopher LeBlanc to Scott A. Whitson, Sr. and Christina M. Whitson, lot 66 Dove’s Landing, Phase I, $250,250
March 29
• Martha Dorman and Larry Dorman to Margaret Scutchfield, Scott Scutchfield, Isaac S. Lawrence and Susanna Hart Lawrence to Trifecta Blue, LLC, tract Madison County, $1,200,000
• Rick Miller to James Scott Ackerman and James A. Carpenter, lot 25 and 25A Douglas Boggs, $125,000
• Jerry Rose and Jessie Rose to Jerri Sparks and Kenneth Sparks, tract 12 George Reeves Farm Division, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• YU Yong Ito and Kenta ITO to Kenta Ito, lot 48 Phase III Bluegrass Center Subdivision, $1.00 and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for Grantee who is her son
• Pamela M. Lunsford and Douglas Lunsford to Katherine Ramsey, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Josephine W. Lewis, by and through Jennifer L. Clark, Guardian to Arbor Woods, LLC, lot 108 South Bluegrass Junction Phase 1-A, $215,000
• Anthony P. Blose, Melissa Blose, Jason F. Kumfer and Mindy K. Kumfer to Larissa Juhl and Michael Juhl, tract Madison County, $425,000
• KJMcGill Properties, LLC (a/k/a KJMcGill Properties, LLC) to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, lots 76 – 81 Doris Land Subdivision, $165,000
• Debbie A. Smith, as the Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Smith to Debbie A. Smith, individually, tracts Madison County, for no consideration given other than $1.00
