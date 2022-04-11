March 29
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Jeannie Leigh Wilkins and Brian Stuart Wilkins, 681 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $522,301.04
• William Eckler and Lisa Eckler (f/k/a Lisa Spicer to Kazman White, lot 40 East Point Estates, $175,000
• Chelsi Bryant to Patricia Pollock, 101 Cherry Road Court, Berea, $205,000
• Tributary Capital, LLC to Dulce A. Lopez, 1527 E. Irvine Street, Richmond, $100,000
• Gregory Nelson to Simon Kenton Pfanstiel and Logan Pfanstiel, 5028 Bob White Drive, Richmond, $240,000
• Joshua R. Henrie to George Gilbride, 501 Ashley Court, Berea, $240,000
• Elizabeth Hodges to Zachary S. Harvey, 101 Bradford Court, Richmond, $251,000
• Eileen Reep to Laney N. Coleman and Casey B. Miller, lot 6 Trevor Estates, Berea, $249,000
• Jessica Elaine Davenport to Wallingford Properties, LLC, 1800 Forest Lane, Richmond, $170,000
• Virginia T. Saylor and Sondra Faye Saylor to James Conley Saylor and Melissa Saylor, 200 Laurel Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection the Grantor ha for Grantees, Virginia T. Saylor, being the mother of both Sondra Faye Saylor and James Conley Saylor
• Mountain Mission School to Judy L. Burchell and Harold Burchell; Doyle L. Bowles and Vivian L. Bowles; Darrell L. Bowles and Linda K. Bowles, tract 6 plat 29/388, $33,000
• Kentucky Christian University (f/k/a Kentucky Christian College) to Joyce M. Edwards and Donald Edwards, tract 6 plat 29/388, $33,000
• Kentucky Christian University (f/k/a Kentucky Christian College), to Joyce M. Edwards and Donald Edwards, tract 6 plat 29/388, $33,000
• Maxine L. Helmick to Maxine L. Helmick, 801 Red House Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection the parties have for each other and the desire to hold title to the property with rights of survivorship
• Burchwood, LLC to Larry Riddle, 373 Village Drive, Berea, $20,000
• Helen Bernice Smith Estate by and through Joyce Webb and Carolyn Bicknell, co-executors of the Estate of Helen Bernice Smith to Joyce Webb and Jessica Duerson, 628 Richmond Road North, Berea, for and in consideration of the settlement of the estate of Helen Bernice Smith and pursuant to the terms of her last will and codicil
• The Estate of Helen Bernice Smith, by and through Joyce Webb and Carolyn Bicknell, co-executors of the Estate of Helen Bernice Smith to Joyce Webb and Jessica Duerson, 640 Richmond Road North, Berea, for and in consideration of the settlement of the estate of Helen Bernice Smith and pursuant to the terms of her last will and codicil
• The Estate of Clayton D. Horn, by and through John hor, personal representative of the Estate of Clayton D. Horn to Melissa Horn and Gary L. Horn, 96 Fentress Lane, Berea, the Grantor, for no monetary consideration but rather pursuant to the Last Will and Testament of Clayton D. Horn and for the settlement of estate
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Brittany Paige Nunn and Andrew Brooks Nunn, 119 Olive Branch Drive, Richmond, $300,000
March 30
• RTC Rentals, LLC to Shelby Thomas, 101 North Robbins Court, Richmond, $140,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Christopher E. Morgret and Mary F. Morgret, 782 Copley Pointe Drive, Richmond, $439,900
• Rameschandra C. Patel and Vasanti Patel to Chirag Patel and Faigunlben Chirag Patel, tract 16 plat 8/198, for and in consideration of the love and affection and in order to create a survivorship provision between Grantees: Grantee, Chirag Patel being the son of Grantors
• Christopher J. Green to Jarad Boggs and Mindy Boggs, tracts Madison County, $280,000
• Jerold Young and Amy Young to Ryan Filiatreau and Erin Filiatreau, tract 1 plat 30/87, $380,000
• Aaron Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Michelle Powell to Jillian Harp and Cody Harp, 605 Northfork Drive, Berea, $215,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Joseph Richard Sizemore and Kelsey Clay Sizemore, lot 75 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $254,000
• Christopher L. Russell and Judith M. Russell to Julie Muntz and David Muntz, 217 Dudley Court, Richmond, $378,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.