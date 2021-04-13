Madison County Property Transfers: March 29 - 31, 2021

March 29

• Brennan T. Wood and Jeana Wood to Jody Darren Botner and Blake Edward James Botner, lot 79 Richwood Subdivision, $220,000

• Timothy A. Dye and Crystal Herald to Gregory Lynn Williams, lot 30 East Point Subdivision, $185,000

• Capital Planning, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, tract Madison County, $1.00

• Harold Estes and Connie Estes to Clayton Clark and Kemberle Clark, tract Madison County, $45,000

• Andrea Shapiro Temko to Taylor Anderson Breckon and Anita Beth Coleman, lot 2 plat 20/128, $157,000

Manuel Lakes and Bonnie Lakes to Brent Harding and Bonnie Harding, lot 10 Green Meadows Subdivision, $12,000

March 30

• Juanita Cain to Jason Cain and Rachel Cain, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection and consolidation of acreage for her son and daughter in-law

• Indigo Run, LLC to Matthew Kyle Strunk and Shawnee Lee Strunk, lot 1 Indigo Run Subdivision, $30,000

• Jarrod Hembree and Amanda Devere-Hembree to Soak City, LLC, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by members of the Limited Liability Company

• Jennifer R. Allen (n/k/a Jennifer R. Muncy) and Brent R. Muncy, to Betty Carol Baker, lot 111 Oaks Subdivision, $200,000

• Donald L. Combs to Gracam Investments, LLC, tract 1B plat 6/338, $175,000

• Rhonda L. Huston to Gregory James Barnett and Mary Elizabeth Barnett, lot 62 Miller’s Landing $180,000

• KJC Properties, LLC to Brittany Danielle Hall and Derek Wade Miller, lot 58 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $230,000

• Gregory D. Crecelius as Executor of Charles Williams to Jane Wilkins and Terrence Wilkins, Unit 30 Arcadian Cottages Condominiums, $136,500

• Thomas Jonathan Rivera and Kaitlynn Lee Rivera (f/k/a Kaitlynn Lee Purcell) to Justin Rader and Courtney Rader, lot 14 Double D Meadows Subdivision, $211, 000

• Houghton Homes, LLC to LaTanya Lynn Walker and Marcus Jackson Walker to lot 28 Ashpark, $282,500

• Joseph M. Lawhorn an Jessica R. Lawhorn to Thomas Rivera and Kaitlynn Rivera, tract plat 7/276, $320,000

• Estes Farm, LLC by Mike Estes, Manager to Robert E. Putnam by his Attorney-In-Fact Dr. Michael Putnam, tract Madison County, $400,000

• Jeremiah Daybell and Eva Daybell to John Craig Schrader and Ashley Elizabeth Schrader, lot 23 Waco Heights, $355,000

• WW Investments, LLC to Sarah R. Rohrer and Daniel John Rohrer, lot 16 Apple Grove Park Subdivision, $145,700

• Stop-N-Shop, LLC to Manak Investments, LLC, tract US 432, $1,050,000

• Robert G. Atwater to Rachael Smith, lot 10 Apple Grove Park Subdivision, $93,750

• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 42 Laneybrook Estates, $21,000

• J. Conception Marin (n/k/a Cody Marin) and Maricruz Vela Marin to Stephanie Lynn Hacker, lot 41 White Hall Manor, $170,000

• Ryan Napier to Philip Andrew Jones and Allison Kate Jones, tract Madison County, $129,000

• Wesley S. Chitwood and Laura L. Chitwood to Carol Ann Cook and Ned Gerald Cook, lot 11 October Glory at Golden Leaf, $424,990

• Everett L. Hood to Zac Wyn Realtor Guy, LLC, lot 36 Robbinsville Subdivision, $95,000

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Ron Durham Builders, LLC, lot 124 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000

• BP Construction, LLC to James P. Tullius and Elaine A. Tullius, lot 53 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $39,000

•Nadeem A. Khan and Uzma N. Khan to Brenda Diane Revere and John H. Revere, lot 3 Ridgehaven Subdivision, $579,000

March 31

• TMW Construction, LLC to Jose M. Zeledon Gutierrez and Rebecca Palguta, lot 92 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $308,000

• Rachel Denny by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Sandra Cockrill to William Dale Denny and Marsha Kay Denny, tract A 28/131, $85,000

• Ryan K. De Jarnatt and Jessica Jarnatt to Amy B. Prichard, tract 4A1 16/24

• Cron B. Carpenter and Delores A. Carpenter to Robert Ripley and Jan Ripley, tract Madison County, $125,000

• Payne Homes, Inc. to Walter Ben Johnson II and Kaitlyn R. Johnson, 131 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $329,900

• Lena Faye Gullett to SSLR, LLC, lot 7 plat 12/126, $115,000

• Richmond Green Properties, LLC to MJB Properties, LLC, lots Merrick Heights, $3,526,848

• Mitmesser Rentals, LLC to MJB Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1,096,688

• Jason Drive Properties, LLC to MJB Properties, lots Applewood Subdivision, $997,568

•Killarney Properties, LLC to MJB Properties, LLC plat 8/198, $1,878,897

• Benjamin McQuade and Virginia McQuade to Dale R. Darland and Elizabeth R. Darland, lot 70 Ridgehaven Subdivision, $640,000

• Madison Murphy Realty, LLC to Trifectablue, tract Madison County $500,000

• Shiloh Pointe Properties, LLC to Matthew J. Wingate and Katherine Riley Wingate, lot 171 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $38,000

• Dean Scot Treadway and Carla Treadway to Debra Kelley and Sarah Kelley Cravens, lot 33 Traditions and Parkey Falls Subdivision, $569,500

• Myloe Sanders and Courtney Sanders to RTC Construction, Inc., lot 54 Doves Landing Subdivision, $32,500

