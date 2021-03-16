Madison County Property Transfers March 3 - 4, 2021

March 3
• WW Investments to Xandrea Kate Adkins, lot 7 Lancaster Woods Subdivision, $265,000
• Ronald Dewayne Klein to Jacob Tyler Foster, lot A plat 21/336, $182,400
• Peter Dobler and Katherine Dobler to Brandon VanWinkle and Amber VanWinkle, lot 68 Battlefield Place, $287,500
• Michael J. Fraleigh and Jenna L. Fraleigh to Victoria Elizabeth McDougal and Patrick Taylor McDougal, tracts Madison County, $350,000
• Deanna M. Carr to Ashley Scott, lot 116 Burchwood Subdivision, $155,000
• Keisha Lerae Howell and Dustin Wayne Howell to Allison Flynn, lots Bluebird Subdivision $215,750
• Judy Mitchell to Taylor S. Dodd, lot 53, Robinsville, $121,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments, LLC to Dakota Gene Cooper and Ashley Diane Cooper, lot 166 Heritage Place $250,000
• AL and Z Properties, LLC to AK, LLC, lot 2 Clay Tower Subdivision, $176,000
• William Burke Blackburn et ax and Claudia Short Blackburn to Madison DeBord, lot 11 Briarwood Estates, $148,000
• Jusstine Edmonson and Shannon Edmonson to Jennifer Perkins and Jamie Perkins, tracts Madison County, $172,000
• Nina Chasteen to Michael Lobato Garcia, tract 1 plat 29/259. $25,000
• Aaron Terrill, Brandy Terrill and Belinda Leigh Terrill (f/k/a Belinda Leigh Jones) to Renee Spurlock, tracts Madison County $20,000
• Richard Christopher Clark and Wendee Combs Clark to Jeffrey Glenn Eisenbarth and Sudie Lyn Eisenbarth, tract US 25, $570,000
• Jared Colegrove and Veronica D. Colegrove to Scott James Williams and Tammy Lynn Williams, lots Bennett Addition, $110,000
Mar.ch 4
• Margaret Jane Harries to Bobby John Harris and Brenda Harris, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of simultaneous exchange of real property
• Thomas E. Lanes and Deborah S. Lanes to Troy Conner and Lauren Conner lot 13 and 14 Rosedale Park Subdivision, $80,000
• Robert W. Suder and Judith A. Suder, lot 3 Oak Grove Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection which the Grantors have for the Grantees
• Vicki R. Spurlock, Trustee for the Vicki R. Spurlock Revocable Trust to Jimmy L. Lofton and Barbara J. Lofton, lot 2 plat 15/130, $28,200
• Stephanie Lynn Hacker (a/k/a Stephanie Lynn Angel) and Robert V. Hacker, Jr. to Ella Mae Bowen, lot 18 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $251,000
• BP Construction, LLC to Brennan Feran and Suzanne Feran, lot 50 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $34,900
• Christopher Lakes and Nichole Lakes (f/k/a Nichole M. Eades Goodson) to Jeremiah Daybell and Eva Daybell, lot 34 Twin Lake Subdivision, $327,000
• Joseph Kevin Ray and Michelle Ray to Wayne Omer Toy, tract Madison County, $125,000
• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 130 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 4 plat 24/27, $6,056,168.
• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 131 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 2 plat 24/27, $2,276,958
• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 133 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 5 plat 24/27, for nominal consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged
• Robert E. Scott and Kathy Scott to Larry G. Cole, lot 52, East Point Estates, $238,000
• Travis Mangold and Courtney Mangold to Leslie N. Adams, tract 7 plat 29/173, $111,000
