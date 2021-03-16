Madison County Property Transfers March 3 - 4, 2021

March 3

• WW Investments to Xandrea Kate Adkins, lot 7 Lancaster Woods Subdivision, $265,000

• Ronald Dewayne Klein to Jacob Tyler Foster, lot A plat 21/336, $182,400

• Peter Dobler and Katherine Dobler to Brandon VanWinkle and Amber VanWinkle, lot 68 Battlefield Place, $287,500

• Michael J. Fraleigh and Jenna L. Fraleigh to Victoria Elizabeth McDougal and Patrick Taylor McDougal, tracts Madison County, $350,000

• Deanna M. Carr to Ashley Scott, lot 116 Burchwood Subdivision, $155,000

• Keisha Lerae Howell and Dustin Wayne Howell to Allison Flynn, lots Bluebird Subdivision $215,750

• Judy Mitchell to Taylor S. Dodd, lot 53, Robinsville, $121,000

• Shafer and Sons Investments, LLC to Dakota Gene Cooper and Ashley Diane Cooper, lot 166 Heritage Place $250,000

• AL and Z Properties, LLC to AK, LLC, lot 2 Clay Tower Subdivision, $176,000

• William Burke Blackburn et ax and Claudia Short Blackburn to Madison DeBord, lot 11 Briarwood Estates, $148,000

• Jusstine Edmonson and Shannon Edmonson to Jennifer Perkins and Jamie Perkins, tracts Madison County, $172,000

• Nina Chasteen to Michael Lobato Garcia, tract 1 plat 29/259. $25,000

• Aaron Terrill, Brandy Terrill and Belinda Leigh Terrill (f/k/a Belinda Leigh Jones) to Renee Spurlock, tracts Madison County $20,000

• Richard Christopher Clark and Wendee Combs Clark to Jeffrey Glenn Eisenbarth and Sudie Lyn Eisenbarth, tract US 25, $570,000

• Jared Colegrove and Veronica D. Colegrove to Scott James Williams and Tammy Lynn Williams, lots Bennett Addition, $110,000

Mar.ch 4

• Margaret Jane Harries to Bobby John Harris and Brenda Harris, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of simultaneous exchange of real property

• Thomas E. Lanes and Deborah S. Lanes to Troy Conner and Lauren Conner lot 13 and 14 Rosedale Park Subdivision, $80,000

• Robert W. Suder and Judith A. Suder, lot 3 Oak Grove Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection which the Grantors have for the Grantees

• Vicki R. Spurlock, Trustee for the Vicki R. Spurlock Revocable Trust to Jimmy L. Lofton and Barbara J. Lofton, lot 2 plat 15/130, $28,200

• Stephanie Lynn Hacker (a/k/a Stephanie Lynn Angel) and Robert V. Hacker, Jr. to Ella Mae Bowen, lot 18 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $251,000

• BP Construction, LLC to Brennan Feran and Suzanne Feran, lot 50 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $34,900

• Christopher Lakes and Nichole Lakes (f/k/a Nichole M. Eades Goodson) to Jeremiah Daybell and Eva Daybell, lot 34 Twin Lake Subdivision, $327,000

• Joseph Kevin Ray and Michelle Ray to Wayne Omer Toy, tract Madison County, $125,000

• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 130 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 4 plat 24/27, $6,056,168.

• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 131 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 2 plat 24/27, $2,276,958

• Kenwood Real Estate, LLC to 133 Meadowlark Drive Realty, LLC, lot 5 plat 24/27, for nominal consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged

• Robert E. Scott and Kathy Scott to Larry G. Cole, lot 52, East Point Estates, $238,000

• Travis Mangold and Courtney Mangold to Leslie N. Adams, tract 7 plat 29/173, $111,000

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you