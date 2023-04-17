Madison County Property Transfers: March 30 - April 3, 2023

March 30
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Fred Edward Ellis, Jr. and Lisa Jean Ellis, 2002 Partridge Way, Richmond, $270,000
• Stoney Creek Holdings, LLC to WPC Farms, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1,050,000
• David Hudson Kemp and Chelsea Elizabeth KEMP TO BUKELMEZ LEGAL, PLLC, LOT 5 S. G. Hanson Addition (Chestnut Street), Berea, $318,000
• James Isaacs and Tina Isaacs to Kent Glenn Turpin and Haley Turpin, tract 1 plat 27/279, $257,000
• Evelyn Chaffins and James Burroughs to Sharon Culbertson, tract Madison County (Hill Street), Richmond, $40,000
• Derek Glen Adams and Mary Judith Adams to TN Farms, LLC, tracts Madison County, $425,000
• J Flynn, Inc to Donna Croslin and Glenn Croslin, lots 10B and 10C Ash Park Subdivision, $408,000
• LaDonna Jaynes, Executrix of the Estate of Elfrieda Benes to Kristy J Johnson and Gary W. Johnson, 503 Martin Drive, Richmond, $170,000
March 31
• Sarah Elizabeth Baker and Justin Ryan Baker to Christopher Ryan Jameson and Megan Mays, 1037 Breezy Lane, Berea, $249,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lots 25 – 7 and 20 Laneybrook Estates, $80,000
• Billy Hartman to Dylan Bruce Huntzinger and Chelsea Huntzinger, tracts Madison County, $175,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Tara Griffith and Jeffrey Griffith, lot 20C Ash Park Subdivision Phase IV-A, $205,000
• Phantom Farms, LLC to Chuck Dewayne Alexander and Michelle Alexander, tracts Madison County (Dreyfus Road), $$135,000
April 3
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Heather Nicole Hinton, 5028 Bentwood Court, Richmond, $278,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Mary Tarter and Don Tarter, 6028 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $274,900
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC, lots 178 – 181 final plat Hidden Hills Subdivision, Phase II-D, $210,000
• Chad D. Matthews to Chad D. Matthews and William R. Stevenson, lot 98 Plat 5/307, within the transaction is a gift from grantor to grantee with no consideration paid
• Hometown Family Foods, LLC to SJMS Investments, LLC, 1300 Walnut Meadow Road, Berea, $380,000
• John W. Abshire and Charlene Abshire to Ibraheem Ramadan and Tricia A. Hirchert, 2308 Todd Lane, Richmond, $276,400
• Donald J. Dickson and Sandra B. Dickson to Anthony P. Baxley, Jr. and Juliana C. Baxley, 11 Heron Landing, Richmond, $440,000
• Stella Mae Kaylor Irrevocable Trust, dated March 25, 2019, by Nancy Kaylor as Trustee to Nancy Kaylor, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of transferring property for the Stella Mae Kaylor Irrevocable Trust to party of the second part individually
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Jenna Beth Symons and Nathaniel Wesley Simons, lot 120 Shiloh Point Subdivision, Phase VI, $745,000
• JM and AB Investments, LLC to Diversified Investments, LLC, lot 28 South Bluegrass Center Subdivision, Phase IV, $205,000
• Diversified Investments, LLC to Kalim Yang and Stevani Tjong, lot 28 South Bluegrass Center Subdivision, Phase IV, $221,450
• Scottie Combs (a/k/a Scottie B. Combs), by Jack Combs, her attorney-in-fact under a Durable Financial Power of Attorney executed on October 2, 2022 and recorded in Book: MC399 pages 368 – 370 of the Madison County Court Clerk’s Records to Jack Combs, Trustee for and on behalf of the Combs Family Irrevocable Trust, 400 Plymouth Lane, Berea, for and in consideration of the terms and conditions of the Combs Family Irrevocable Trust, dated April 3, 2023
