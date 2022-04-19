Madison County Property Transfers: March 31 - April 1. 2022

March 31
• Dana Lea Shearer, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Joseph A. Glacken and Jeff Shearer to John Lake, 519 Menelaus Road, Berea, $218,000
• FTM Construction, Inc to Shilpaben M. Patel and Maheshkumar Patel, 502 Ryker Court, Richmond, $285,000
• Indigo Run, Inc to Dwayne Brown and Susan Brown, lot 274 Indigo Run Subdivision, Richmond, $48,000
• Kelley Nicole Gibbons (a/k/a Kelley Nicole Hoover) and John Scott Gibbons to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc, 812 Stone Ridge Drive, Richmond, $50,000
• Combs Thomas, LLC to Jesse W. Isaacs and Amanda Isaacs, a certain tract or parcel of land in the City of Berea, Madison County, Kentucky located on the northwest corner of Prince Royal Drive and 50’ street right of way leading west into the Harrison Estate property north of relocated Kentucky Route 21, $640,000
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, lot 104 Ash Park Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, lot 122 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, lot 95 Beginnings @ Fourmile, Richmond, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Victoria L. Allen to Charles Robert Bradley King and Erin Marie King, a certain tract or parcel of land with improvements located on Collins Avenue, Richmond, $$75,000
• Roger D. Purdy and Pamela Jo Purdy, Robert R. Purdy and Kristin Purdy (a/k/a Kristin Elizabeth Purdy), to Blevins Law, PLLC to Roger D. Purdy and Pamela Jo Purdy, Robert R. Purdy and Kristin Purdy (a/k/a Kristen Elizabeth Purdy), Property 1: 202 Walnut Street; Property 2: 522 N. Second Street; Property 3: 526 N. Second Street, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parent and child, to organize real property holdings and immediate reconveyance of the property form Trustee to Grantee to create survivorship rights among the four parties of the third parties
• Edgar Lunsford, married to Virginia Lunsford to Tina McIntosh, tracts Madison County, $42,559.30
April 1
• Anna Lee Serrano to Melvin Douglas Smith, Tract 1: 257 Stamper Lane, Waco; Tract 2: 259 Stamper Lane, Waco, $20,000
• Berea Industrial Development Authority to Menelaus Berea Spec., LLC, tract 4 Farristown Industrial Drive, Grantor for and in consideration of the parties’ agreement in a certain Addendum to Purchase Agreement, dated January 4, 2022
• Barbara Higgason to Raymond McArthur and Stacey McArthur, 351 Smith Lane, $250,000
• Pinnacle at Boone Trace, LLC to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, lot 24 The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $57,500
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, lot 224 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $52,500
• Randall W. Barker and Melissa Barker to Duane Curry and Juanita Curry, lot 47 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $163,900
• Darrell Eversole and Debbie Omohundro Eversole to Sarah M. Miller, tract 1/Plat 30/101, $60,000
• SYNBIO, LLC to Blue Mountain Assets, LLC, tract 3A Plat 29/240, $1,300,000
• Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford, as Trustees of the Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford Revocable Living trust to Willard R. Tucker and Laura L. Tucker, 615 Dreyfus Road, Berea, $398,000
• Brian Charles Living Trust by Brian Charles Trustee to Richard Williamson, 179 Thoroughbred Way, Berea, $11,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Thomas Martin, lot 280 Indigo Run Subdivision, $45,000
• Charles A. Conley and Teresa Duncan Conley to Staragazer Homes, LLC, lot 45 Merrick Place, Richmond, $166,000
• Gary Dean Vencill, Jr. and Shelley M. Vencill to Princess Properties, LL, lots 1 and 2 Richmond Investment Company Addition, $31,000
• Ronald Boyce Jackson and Shirley Ann Jackson to Ronald Steven Jackson and Yvette Marie Young of the Jackson Family Irrevocable Trust, lot Vineyard, for an in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.