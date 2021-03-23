Madison County Property Transfers March 5 - March 8, 2021

March 5
• Jones and Livesay Properties, LLC to Jones Property Management, lots plat 10/76, $46,971.60
• Jane C. Davidson, as Trustee under the will of Cecil F. McKinney to Jarrod Hembree and Amanda Devere-Hembree, tract Kentucky Highway 21, $450,000
• MWBII, LTD. To Maurice W. Baker II and Mary Patricia Baker, tracts Madison County, $2,100,000
•Brent W. Harding and Bonnie M. Harding to Danny J. Thompson and Ruth Ann Thompson, tract Madison County, $185,500
• Travis D. Wells and Sophie Hall to C. R. Gordon and Amy Lyn Gordon, lot 8 Killarney Heights Subdivision, $165,000
• Randy Alexander (a/k/a Randal Alexander) and Robin Alexander to Brandon Alexander and Kristal Alexander, tract Madison County, $107,500
• Owen Barnes and Rhonda Barnes to Donald L. Combs, tract 2B plat 9/240, $121,500
• Jacob Frazier and John Frazier to JA and JO Properties, LLC, lots 14 & 15 Applewood Subdivision, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to Grantee
March 8
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Home Campus Des Moines, IA 50328 and John G. Coburn, lot 12 Dreamland Subdivision, $116,999
• Justin Owen Gay and Miranda Loraine Gay to James Daniel Garrison and Lindsey Marie Garrison, tract 1-B Plat 29/242, $157,000
•Robert C Tussey and Lynes W Tussey to RLT Farm, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the exchange of the male Grantor’s interest in the real property described herein for the issuance of an ownership interest to the male Grantor in the Grantee limited liability Company, RLT Farm, LLC
• Keeneland Investments, LLC to Kyle White and Dulce Lopes, tract 3 plat 9/50, $300,000
• Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, LLC to Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc., lots Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $198,000
•J & F Grant, LLC to Anca Johnson and Selena Johnson, lot 53, Ash Park Subdivision, $243,900
• Gilda Shane Glorias and Stephen Glorioso to Margaret Jane Harris, tract 1-A plat 29/217, as a gift between siblings for $1 and other good and valuable consideration
• Bobby John Harris and Brenda C. Harris to Margaret Jane Harris, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of an exchange of like-kind real properties, the Party of the Second part having this date by Deed transferred to Parties of the First Part, her 1/3 undivided interest in a 100-acre farm located at Bob Harris Road
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Oliver Berry and Maryanne Berry, lot 34 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $58,500
•Maximillian Shaughnessy (a/k/a Max Shaughnessy) and Carly Shaughnessy to Wayne Winkler, Jr. and Cristal Winker, lot 2 plat 18/199, for and in consideration f the exchange of property and no monetary consideration
• Wayne Winkler, Jr., Cristal Winkler and Kim Winkler to Maximillian Shaughnessy and Carly Shaughnessy, tract Madison County, $127,500
• John Devere Builders, Inc to Collis R. Robinson, lot 82 Ash Park Subdivision, $224,900
• Glades Village II, Ltd. To Glades II Place, LLC, tracts Madison County, $510,898.10
•Silver Creek I, Ltd. To Silver Creek Heights, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1,012,618.42
• Chris Dean to Anthony Louis Williams and Latsamy Williams, lot 12 plat 4/113, $155,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Patricia Marie Revel and Buddy Edwin Stone, lot 9 Country Club Heights, $172,500
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Justyne E. Edmonson and Aaron Edmonson, lot 31 Ash Park Subdivision, $227,400
• Jeremiah L. Lowery and Gabriela L. Lowery to Matthew Jimmy Wilder and Michelle Leigh Wilder, tract Madison County, $235,000
• Dennis Crisp to Robert Wayne Morris, Sr. and Barbara Rita Morris, lot 39 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $170,000
• Thomas B. Ladd and Diane Ladd to Lucas Rober and Brittany Rober, lot 46 Indigo Run Subdivision, $225,000
• Steven Sebastian and Diane Sebastian to James Daril Ammons and Martha L. Shortridge, lot 42 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $172,000
• Michael Kevin Abell and Emily Scott Abell to Raj Lamichhane and Bindu Lamichhane, lot 57 Bay Colony, $592,000
• Justin Owen Gay and Miranda Loraine Gay to Daniel I. Dundon and Holland C. Dundon, tract 2-B plat 29/242, $165,000
•Patricia Ann Lowery and Gayle Horne to KY Hometown Properties, LLC, lots 204 plat 2/62, $225,000
• Chastity Michelle Ostrander and Patrick Ostrander to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lots 72 & 73 Meadow View Subdivision, $14,400
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.