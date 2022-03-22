Madison County Property Transfers: March 7 - 9, 2022

March 7
• Doll Properties LLC to Double Fox, LLC, 402 Doubletree Court, $650,000
• Evelyn Mitchell to Myra Helen Thomas, 230 Oak Branch Drive, $28,000
• Ballenger’s Apartments, LLC to KSC Properties, LLC, 101 Barnes Lane, Berea, $1,095,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Tamara Lynne Knox and Michael Wayne Stanley, lot 23 Fincastle Subdivision, $284,900
• Tyler Moberly and Andrea Moberly to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 60 The Woods Subdivision, $35,000
• Lisa Dandaneau and Michael Dandaneau to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 34 Boones Trace Development, $36,000
• John Parkhurst and Ann Kelly Parkhurst to Walter Parkhurst and Flora Parkhurst, lot 106 Miller’s Landing, $294,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Harvey T. Embry III and Lisa M. Embry, 769 Amanda Court, $$359,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Tyler William Heckman, 188 Banyans Boulevard, Richmond: $322,000
• Rodney L. Barrett and Tina G. Barret to David Daniel Vance and Brittany Nicole Vance, lot 60 Hickory Hills Subdivision, $430,000
• Raymond Byrd to Jeffery Mullins and Alicia Mullins, lot 9 Foxridge Subdivision, $181,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Peyton Homes, LLC, lot 7 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Donald J. Vanwinkle (a/k/a Joe Vanwinkle) and Sandra K. Vanwinkle to Randall D. Powell and Tabitha Powell, 704 Piney Woods Drive, Berea, $122,000
• Suzanne McGuire to Jamie L. Cummins, 956 Auckland Avenue, $261,000
• Paul Griffin to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, 191 Baldwin Street, $82,000
• VS & JV Properties, LLC to Waggoner Holdings, LLC, 265 North Keeneland Drive, $410,000
• Dena Bell to Paul Foley and Courtney Foley, 316 Oxford Circle, Richmond: $203,500
March 8
• Elizabeth Howard and Christine Howard to Michael Hayes, lot 26 Sunny Acres Subdivision, $165,000
• Carolyn S. Byrd to George P. Monaco, 539 Cady Drive, $120,000
• Matthew Shepherd to Jordan Trygar and Samantha L. Trygar, 361 Highland Lakes Drive, $415,000
• Vestena Robbins to Richard Dale Whitney, tract Madison County, $327,000
• Mary Revel, as party of the first part with a life estate being reserved for Mary Revel, widow and the remainder in fee to Harry. Timothy Revel, 217 Greens Crossing Road, $1 and the love and affection between parent and child
• J.T. Broaddus and Geneva Grant Broaddus to Victory Lane Development, Inc., lots, 2, 3, and 8 of Clay’s Point Subdivision, $38,000
• Aaron Wesley Ridener land Kaitlyn Ridener to Douglas E. Miller and Christina Miller, tract 5 plat 22/121, $340,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to Dustin Charles Ridner, 145 N. Estill Avenye, $293,500
• Michael Causey and Bonnie Causey to Phillip Bradley Henson, Jr. and Carolyn Nicole Henson, 1233 Parkview Drive, Richmond: $329,000
• Donald C. Wrenn and Marian L. Wren to Samantha J. Dodson-Skinner and Ariq Skinner, 1020 JD Circle $220,000
• Lester G. Stewart to James Earl French, lot 11 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in an agreement between the parties
• Lester G. Stewart to James Earl French, lot 10 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in an agreement between the parties
• Lester G. Stewart to James Earl French, lot 4 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in an agreement between the parties
• Dantucky Properties, LLC to Abe Haak and Elizabeth Ann Elert, tracts Madison County, $404,000
• C. Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby McAlpin Anglin, lot 60 Woodlands Subdivision, $38,000
March 9
• William Alexander to Evan Kirkland Upchurch, tract Madison, $177,000
• Stephen Delbert Robbins to Thomas A. Nimrick and Leisa L. Nimrick, lot 109 Woods Subdivision, $$405,000
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Rebekah Easton Hogg, 207 Mt. Vernon Road, $150,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 16 – 23 Ash Park Subdivision, $424,000
• Maxine Grubb-Carroll (f/k/a/ Maxine Johnson) to Keith E. Holland and Shannon L. Holland, 705 Sovereign Drive, $560,000
• Micah Watkins and Courtney Watkins to Jeremy Dillon Lakes and Kaitlin Morgan Nipper, 2131 Fayette Drive, $200,000
• Christy Speller to Theresa Lynn Brock and Michael Brock, 104 Seven Oaks Drive, $395,000
• Coty Lewis Reams and Samantha Dawn Reams to Amanda Lynn Butcher, lot 15 Parks Place, $250,000
• Erik S. Dunlap to Chelsea Payne, 916 Auckland Avenue, $250,000
• Tara Bellando and Derek Joseph Sorrentino, lot 34 Suncrest Meadows, $235,000
• Bryan C. Edwards and Amanda Lee Edwards to Micah F. Watkins and Courtney Watkins, 1004 Eagle Drive, $251,900
ª Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Elite Service Solutions, LLC, lot 6 Lowery Heights, $23,000
• Myron K. Rader and Mary Lee Rader to Robert E. Simpson and Cindy Simpson, tract Gravel Lick Road, $415,000
• Julie Bondra to Michelle E. Neidig and Justin T. Neidig, 224 Inverness Trail, $575,000
• Dalton Edward Dees and Tara Lisa Dees to William Travis Taylor and Tammy Taylor, 195 County Estates Road, Paint Lick, $147,750
• Bill Taylor and Tammy Taylor to Tara Lisa Dees and Dalton Dees, 690 Country Estates Road, Paint Lick, $175,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.