Madison County Property Transfers: March 7- 9, 2023

March 7
• Dylan McMaine and Jessica T. McMaine to Zachary P. Dame, lot 54 Derby Chase Subdivision, $289,000
• Patricia Ritchie Boone to Joshua Reed Morris and Carmie Atalie Baxter, lots 8 and 9 Meadowlark Subdivision, $222,000
• Carl A. Allen, III and Ida M. Allen to Benjamin Tyler Bays and Taylor Dawn Bays, 128 Mockingbird Hill Drive, Richmond, $304,900
• Robin Jones Group, Inc. to Eric W. Barnett and Robin L. Barnett, 1021 Judah Bear Boulevard, $205,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Tyler W. Cupp, 5032 Bentwood Court, Richmond, $274,900
• Glenn J. Thagard to Ashley Nicole Kelly and Guy Owen Fulkerson, Jr., 4054 Port Royal Drive, Richmond, $460,000
• Christopher Allen Ruble and Ashley Ruble to Sandra Bailey, tract Madison County, $5,000
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to James L. Bicknell, tract 2 plat 28/291, $48,000
March 8
• Thomas R. Brown and Janine Marie Buchal to Diana Mercedes Komma and Justin Komma, 413 Middle Creek Way, Berea, $245,000
• D and H Cleaning (a/k/a D&H Cleaning Services, Inc) to Cubby Angel Properties, LLC, lot 47 Burchwood Subdivision, $70,000
• Ralph Kenton Davis, Jr. and Lisa Ann Davis to Berea College, tract Madison County, $415,750
• Gregory Lance Kavanaugh and/or Tedeneky Ales Workineh Kavanaugh to Gregory Kavanaugh, lots Richmond Investment Company, for purposes of making a distribution from the Kavanaugh Family Trust, Dated March 12, 2009, to the beneficiary of the Trust
• BHOMEKY, LLC to Robert Sword, 194 Saratoga Circle, $238,500
• Charles E. Benton and Donna M. Benton to Charlene Marie Benton, lots 30 – 32 Rolling Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, grantors being father and mother of Grantee
• Jacqueline G. Barclay to Christine Cooper, 109 Merrimac Court, Richmond, $230,000
• Global Education Consulting USA, Inc. to ARYA Oil, LLC, 2120 Lexington Road, Richmond; lot 33 South Bluegrass Junction Phase 1-B, $700,000
• Lisa Elliston (f/k/a Lisa Webb) to Shannon J. Coffey, tracts Blue Grass Acres, $184,000
• Samuel G. Gibson, Jr. (a/k/a Samuel George Gibson, Jr.) and Stella L. Gibson (a/k/a Stella Gibson) to Nichole Mitchell Lakes, 98 Kenway Street, Berea, $260,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Susan Meismer, lots plat 25/274. $312,000
• Virgil Shannon Renfro and Charla Kay Dean Renfro to Danny Conrad and Laura Conrad, tract Madison County, $60,000
• Angelica Schuyler Roop and David Reed to Michael Click, Trustee of the Angelica Roop and David Reed Irrevocable Trust, Dated March 7, 2023, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Alvin Wayne Foster and Jerrie Lee Foster to Alvin Wayne Foster and Jerrie Lee Foster, tract II A plat 26/32, $1.00
• Bonnie Hall-Polus, both individually and as the Administratrix of the Rayburn Hall and Harold Polus, Louis Carpenter, Bob Carpenter, Julia Drahos, Charles Drahos, John Hall and Debra Hall, Lela Lockwood, Geneva Schaffer, and Reba Oberg to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 21 Clay’s Ferry Estates, $112,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to T.W.N.S. Properties, LLC, lot 21 Clay’s Ferry Estates, $135,000
• The Estate of Lester Richardson to Anthony G. Richardson Family Trust, tract Madison County, $90,000
