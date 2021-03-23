Madison County Property Transfers March 9 - 11, 2021

March 9

• C. Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Katherine J. Velasquez and Santos Velasquez, tract 20 Woodlands Subdivision, $37,500

• Lucas Williams and Chelsie Williams to Gena Lovett and Christopher Robert Dooley, lot 155 Creekside Subdivision, $175,000

• James R. Smith, Jr. and Donna Smith to Justin Allen Stewmake and Amber Ella Chenea Shewmake, lot 21 Vineyard Subdivision, $259,000

• Short Carpentry and Construction Inc. t Courtney Damrell, lot 40 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $177,700

• Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner to Veronica D. Colegrove and Jared L. Colegrove, lot 34 Rosemont Subdivision, $143,000

• Stanley Kelley, Kimberly Kelley, Jeffrey Niles Kelley and Jenna Kelley to Kayla R Lester, tract Madison County, $145,000

• Calvin Casey and Tiffani Casey to Jacob L. Frye, to have and hold the same to above-named Grantors in the manner aforesaid, and the Grantees, his or her heirs and assigns that the title is clear, free and unencumbered

• Kausar Rasul by her attorney-in-fact Mamoon Lodhi to John W. Kearns, Jr., lot 24 Warriors Trace Subdivision, $49,0004

• Linda Cates to Lisa K Anderson, lot 23 Angel Addition, $154,900

• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Stephany C. Blaney and Admiral M. Blaney IV, lot 38 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $192,900

• Norbert J. Welsing and Maryuri Welsing to Casey A. Robinson and Benjamin L. Smith, lot 4 Tate’s Creek Estates, $210,000

• J & F Grant, LLC to Chad D. Thornberry and Marlena R. Thornberry, lot 52 Ash Park Subdivision, $225,800

• RCT Construction, Inc to Marcos Aurello Canales and Bianca L. Ardon De Canales, lot 72 Doves Landing Subdivision, $143,599

• James E. Closterman to George Gill Hunter IV and Alicia C. Hunter, lot A plat 15/121, $20,000

• C. L. Rutherford Dynasty Trust by Carol Sue Rutherford, Successor Trustee to The Pinnacle At Boones Trace, LLC by Baxter Bledsoe, Jr, lot 8 Boone Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1 and other good and valuable consideration

• The Pinnacle at Boone Trace, LLC by Baxter Bledsoe, Jr. to Christopher T. Rutherford Dynasty Trust by Christopher Rutherford, Trustee. Tract 1A Plat 29/191, $200,000

March 10

• Brenton D. Christian and Brittany N. Christian to Jennifer Howard, lot 79 Frazwood, $123,000

• Justin Hale and Heather Nicole Hale to Brenton Christian and Brittany Christian, lot 48 Baker Heights Subdivision, $210,000

• Thomas Price to Paolo Capretti by his attorney-in-fact Jan Pearce, tract Madison County, $90,000

• Karen Steinhauser to John Lincoln Barton, lot 29 Argyle Woods Subdivision, $207,000

March 11

•Ance Johnson and Selena Johnson to Caro Sue Rutherford, unit 1 plat 26/384, $400,000

• Pearl Luttrell and Dana Michelle Christopher to TJW Enterprises, Inc lot 70 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $179,000

• Carl E. Broaddus as Personal Representative of the Estate of William Earl Broaddus to Donald L. Combs, lots 25 & 26 New Berea Addition, $50,000

• Dennis C. Kirkpatrick to Lester Adams and Lora Adams, lot 8 Oak Ridge Farms Subdivision, $56,000

• Michael R. Moores and Connie C. Moores to CW Snow Properties, LLC, lot A 1-A plat 15/96, $600,000

• Jarrell R. Coy and Paula C. Taylor to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc, Unit 16B St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $96,000

• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Timothy Alan Ward and Michal Ward, lot 104 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $219,900

• Matthew Wilder and Micelle Wilder to Mickey Steele Sullivan, tract plat 12/20, $184,900

• Jim Carmichael, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jody Flara to Jennifer Kay Hendricks, lots Hanson Addition, $129,900

• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC lot 58 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500

