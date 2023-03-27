Madison County Property Transfers: March 9 - 13, 2023

March 9
• Austin Jennings to Timothy Ironn Budd and April Natasha Budd, lot 8A on Consolidated Plat for Lots 7-12 block 1 Rolling Ridge, $40,000
• Marissa Hacker (f/k/a Marissa Davidson) to Kelly D. Forkner and Mary C. Forkner, lot 29 Ridgeview Subdivision, $258,000
• Margery J. Baldwin to Pedro Vargas Sanchez and Adolfina Yepez Vargas, Tract 1=A Baldwin Farms, LLC, $120,000
• Bonnie S. Wafford to Bonnie S. Wafford, 131 Hager Drive (a/k/a Hager Avenue), for and in consideration of estate planning purpose and no monetary consideration whatsoever
• Anglin Building and Design, LLC to Michael J. Cunigan and Kim L. Cunigan, parcel Walnut Grove Subdivision, $471,743
• Brittany L. Dargavell to Douglas Moore, lot 2 Hickory Acres Subdivision, $173,000
March 10
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Angela Tarter, lot 20 Arbor Woods, Phase I, $274,900
• JMAK Holdings, LLC to William Shaffer, 320 Highland Park Drive, Suite, 10, for and in consideration of the Buyer’s interest in JMAK Holdings, LLC
• William Shaffer and Sarah Shaffer to BASK, LLC, 320 Highland Park Drive, Suite 10, $1.00
• Maurice W. Baker, II and Mary P. Baker to Christopher Scott Lusk and Kimberly Danielle Lusk, lots 11 – 13 Freybrook Estates Subdivision, $80,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Combs Colt, LLC, lot 34 Unit 1 Block 1 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $25,000
• AMBE, LLC to Shree Maa Khodal, LLC, 2109 Belmont Drive, $1,700,000
• Rob-Hill Properties, Inc to ELONE, LLC, lot 4 Bay View Subdivision, $950,000
• Debra A. Harmon and Hubert Russell Harmon, Jr to Nathaniel D. Clark and Molly Elizabeth Clark, lot 10 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $267,000
• Catherine Hardyman to Sheryl Chandler, lot 29 Rolling Acres Subdivision, as a gift between a parent and her child without monetary consideration
• Barbara Williams to Cara Marie Boone and Dylan Michael Boone, 372 Sydney Way, $250,500
• Michael Cody Jones to Zachary Thompson and Antoinette Thompson, lot 43 block B Baker Heights, $258,000
March 13
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Miguel A. Villasenor and Sofia Villasenor, lot 21 C Phase IV Ash Park Subdivision, $200,000
• Russell W. Alexander and Kimberly Louise Alexander to Ethan Thomas Alexander and Jennifer Lynn Alexander, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Carey Montgomery and Lettie Montgomery, loot 17 Bentwood Trace Subdivision, $279,900
• Willard Turner and Shirley Turner to Phillips Rental Properties, LLC, lot Madison County, $14,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.