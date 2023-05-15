Madison County Property Transfers: May 1 - 3, 2023

May 1
• Lucy Meade and Jason Meade to Matthew R. Gordon and Shelby M. Gordon, tract Madison County, $265,000
• Chase Allen Marcum to Hanna Nelson, lot 37 Oakdale Subdivision, $235,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Colby Srader and Erin Srader, 409 Quail Creek Court, $675,000
• Kody Moore and Mallory Moore to John S. Baggett and Brigitte E. Baggett, 8017 All Saints Way, Richmond, $265,000
• William Henry Hellard and Thelma Hellard to Brian Keith Traylor and Gerlie Celoso Traylor, 202 Valley Street, $255,000
• Ricky Carpenter in his capacity as Executor of the Estate of Frankie Carpenter to Frankie Carpenter, Jr. and Ricky Carpenter, lot 5 Crooksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of a distribution to grantees as beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Frankie Carpenter
• Crouch Enterprises, Inc. to Hali Hall and Joe Hall, tract 3B plat 30/98, $240,000
• The Estate of Shirley Faye Ray to Sarah Jean Wenzel, tract 2 plat 17/154, $180,000
• Dextral Horn and Wanda Horn to Leonard Dyer and Billy Walters, lots 1 and 2 plat 12/112, $80,000
• Collins Financial Investments, LLC to Trent Prather and Samantha Prather, 323 Irvine View Street, Richmond, $67,500
• Tyler Harrison to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 1620 Four Mile Road, Richmond, $110,000
• Jennifer Perkins and Jamie Perkins to Mason Goodin and Kali Goodin, tract Madison County, $202,000
• Amy Katherine Creech and Dylan Creech to Johnny Hunt and Brooke Hunt lot 58 King’s Gate Subdivision, $312,170
Susan B. Reed and Kevin Reed to Brandon D. Simpson, lots 11 and 12 A Milford Estates, $156,000
May 2
• AASHMI, LLC to Connie Howard, lot 76B Ash Park Subdivision, $202,900
• Lola C. Mayabb to Amanda R. Burgess, 1421 Kentucky Highway 1016, Berea, $210,000
• Ronald Lewis and Sandra Lewis to Daniel N. Huck, lot 54 Battlefield Place Subdivision $279,900
• Hass and Hass Properties, LLC to Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, lot 4 Block 2 Richmond Investment Company’s addition Subdivision to the City of Richmond (Linden Street), $71,000
• The Estate of Betty Lou Bunger to David R. Henderson and Kimberly A. Henderson and Joshua C. Henderson, tract Madison County, $180,000
Julia M. Wood (f/k/a Julia M. Gosser and Aiden Wood to Jamie Dean Perkins and Jennifer Renee Perkins, 718 Sage Court, Richmond, $280,000
• Terrance Kemp and Linda McClure to Matthew David Sharman and Jamie Sharman, lot 330 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $439,000
• Nicholas Baldridge and Courtney Baldridge to Michael L. Sikes and Amanda J. Sikes, 109 Serenity Way, Berea, $530,000
• Edward Corey Moore to Brock H. Milburn, 241 Bryson Way, Richmond, $265,000
• IKE Homes, LLC to Alexandra Marie Rininger and Aaron Philip Diefenback, 2067 Partridge Way, Richmond, $281,000
• Eric White to James Michael Plutt, Jr., lot 21 Calloway Creek Farms, Inc., $358,000
• Jacob Tyler Foster to Gabe A. Stallard and Brooklyn M. Stallard, lot A plat 21/366, $225,000
• Kristin Krebs and Jacob Wesley Krebs to Shannon Lakes, parcel A plat 30/376, $500
• Nancy M. Moody to Brian E. Charles as Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, lots 4 – 8 Clarksville Subdivision, $289,000
• Cheryl Barnes to Ariel Firby, Trustee of the Cheryl Barnes Irrevocable Trust, dated May 2, 2023, 1625 Barnes Mill Road, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Daniel Lichty to Denise Lynn Lichty Turpin, Trustee of the Daniel and Barbara Lichty Irrevocable Trust, dated March 18, 2021, 203 Cardinal Lane, Richmond, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Brandan J. Gravitt and Shane Gravitt, lot 13 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $274,900
May 3
• William Darlos Reynolds, II and Raegan Reynolds (a/k/a Raegan McKenzie Coyle) to Brittany Ellen Hernandez and Abel Hernandez, 233 Pleasure Drive, Richmond, $224,900
• Happy Landing, LLC to Elijah Jones and Lydia Zaring (a/k/a Lydia Breeze Zaring), 1016 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $215,000
• TMH Construction, LLC to Bradley J. Dwan and Elizabeth Dwan, lot 1 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $1,015,000
• Billy Putteet and Paula Putteet to Billy Putteet and Paula Putteet and Jacob Corey Putteet, tract 2 plat 13/47, for and in consideration of adding son to deed in order to create survivorship interest between grantees
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Paul G. LaGrue, 1024 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $215,000
• Felicia Paluzi and John Paluzi, III to Cartus Financial Corporation, 1101 Southern Hills Drive, Richmond, $275,900
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Jacob Tyler Foster and Chelsea Herald, 1101 Southern Hills Drive, Richmond, $275,900
• Evelyn Sites to Gerald Allen Neace, lot 2 Hill N Dale Subdivision, $152,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Daniel Joel Turner and Tiffany Carol Turner, 6036 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $279,900
• Hali Blanton Hall and Joseph Ova Ray Hall to Ashley Walters and Gregory Walters, 575 Crooksville Road, $45,000
• Hali Blanton Hall and Joseph Ova Ray Hall to Jerry Johnson SVP of The Gabriel T. Walters Special Needs Trust, Bank of the Bluegrass and Trust Company, Trustee and Ashley Walters and Gregory Walters, 575 Crooksville Road, Richmond, $735,000
• Dixie McHone, Kenneth Jeffrey Burton McHone, Robert Jacob McHone and Veronica McHone to Julie Lynne McHone Phillips and Christopher Daniel Phillips, Dixie McHone and Kenneth Jeffrey Burton McHone, lot 55 Rainbow Acres, for the sum of $1.00 and as a gift between parent and children and children to parent
• Ladonna K. Weitkamp (f/k/a LaDonna Kay Sizemore) and Donald R. Sizemore to D &L Properties of KY, LLC, townhouse Unit (in High Place) plat 7/361, $1.00
• Doll Properties, LLC to Devendra A. Patel and Meenaben Patel, 4029 Equestrian Way, $710,000
• Joshua S. Fisher and Stacey F. Fisher to Davis Payne Nesselrode, 104 Begley Lane, Richmond, $182,000
