Madison County Property Transfers: May 10 - 11, 2021

May 10

•Kristin Elswick (f/k/a Kristin Ballard) and Bradley Elswick to Robert Steven Young, Jr and Mary Alice Young, lot 28 Rivendell Subdivision, $450,000

• Cheryl K. Kinney to Douglas R. Kinney, new lot 10A Plat 25/202, for and in consideration of the separation and property settlement agreement incorporated into the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage of the parties in Civil Action No. 18-CI-50504 Madison County Circuit/District Court, filed March 3, 2020

• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Eric Gilbert and Amy Gilbert, lot 42 Ashpark, $245,000

• Shaddie Habash to Casey Rusker, lot 65 Ashpark, Subdivision, $225,000

• Michael Hudson and Alyss Hudson to Nathan Stutz and Meredith Stutz, tract Oakley Wells Road, $229,000

• Sam Cirrincione and Karen M. Cirrincione to Hunter Alan Trenaman and Danielle Rose Wade Tenaman, 521 Leverton Place, $225,000

• Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust dated May 7, 2019 to Samantha Frances Turner and Eric Alan Turner, 209 E. Kentucky Avenue, $168,000

• Magnolia Development, LLC to Via Vitae Development, LLC, lots 53 – 55 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $122,500

• Princess Properties, LLC to Jeremy McCoy, lot 13 Olde South Estates, $143,000

• Sharon Renfro (a/k/a Sharon J. Mullins) to Barbara Warthen, lot 18 Clarksville Subdivision, $26,891.79

• Katie Wiles and Robert Wiles to Gracam Investments, LLC, tr4act Madison County, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by the members of the Limited Liability Company

May 11

• Whittaker Bank, Inc., a Kentucky Corporation, successor by merger with People’s Bank and Trust of Madison County, a banking corporation to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, tract 2 B 4 plat 25/216, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties

• Combs Colt, LLC to Ronnie Lee Thomas and Eva Joyce Thomas, 604 Boulder Court, $201,900

• Eagle Point Properties, LLC to Cameron Michael Franklin, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of a distribution from a company to its members.

• William C. Hafley and Freda Hafley to SK Lee Properties, LLC, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties to finalize performance of a land contract

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC. to Sally Jo Crossen, tract Orchard Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of the sum of an agreement between parties

• Brandon Vanwinkle and Amber Vanwinkle to Jacqueline M. Pruitt, lot 95 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $221,000

• Kyle Congelton and Jenna Congelton to Christopher S. Sowers ad Lorin A. Sowers, 210 Champion Way, $514, 900

• Brian Little and Sara Little to Jennifer Little, 336 Reynolds Drive, pursuant to Property Settlement Agreement of Civil Action No. 16-CI-50324, Madison County Circuit Court, Decree of Dissolution entered September 7, 2016

• Short Carpentry and Construction Inc., to Nicholas Jager, 328 Memory Lane, $214,900

• The Estate of Carolyn Harvey to John Almoney and Teresa Almoney, 125, Jemima Drive, $260,000

• Salem Habash to Cynthia A. Hubbard and Anthony Scott Hubbard, lot 64 Ashpark, $230,000

• Kim Love Wilson Realty, LLC to Chelsea Michaela Bin, lot 17 Brocklyn Subdivision, $138,000

• Elaina Barron and Jonathan Barron to Kristan Beard and Chelsey Elizabeth Lemaster, lot 30 Phase 1 Magnolia Pointe, $340,000

• Jill Allgier to Elaina Barron and Jonathan Barron, tract Madison Coutny,$269,000

• Double D. Meadows, LLC to Joshua Griffith and Melissa Griffith, lot 15 Double D. Meadows, Phase III, $236.000

• Victory Lane Development, LLC to Christopher Paul Campbell and Lindsey Sipes Campbell, 264 Tahoe Way, $48,500

• Eryn Bays to Robert Lee Sullivan and Connie Sullivan, lot 169 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, Phase VII-C, $367,500

• Billy K. Rose and Felicia Rose to Kenneth R. Daubach and Tammy R. Daubach, tract 2F High Point Estates, $515,000

• Dennis Gene Smith and Kelly Lynn Smith to Dennis Gene Smith and /or Kelly Lynn Smith, Trustees of the Smith Family Living Trust dated April 23, 2014, 1009 Melbourne Way, in fee simple

• Linda M. Rhodus, Roger Rhodus, William R. Whitaker, Alice Whitaker, Geneva I. Alexander and David Alexander to Earnest Curtis, 563 Whitlock Road, $32,000

