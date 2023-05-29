Madison County Property Transfers: May 11 - 15, 2023

May 11
• Karen Sue Foster, Robert Franklin Foster and Robert Blake Foster to James Earl French, lot 17 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love between a parent and a child
• Bobbie Smith Acuff, as Executrix of the Estate of Darlene Smith to Michael King, lot 1 plat 30/299, $85,000
• Paul Hobbs and Morgan Hobbs to Hoang Le and Kelly Duong, lot 70 plat 18/226, $540,000
• Lois Fay Evans to Elitha Harris, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection from a parent to child
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams to George Terry Jumper and Lise Anne Jumper, lot 4 Dogwood Acres Subdivision, $122,500
• DDT Development Co, LLC to McLeod Land and Equipment, LLC, lots Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, $100,000
• Cummins Holdings, LLC to Joseph J. Grouleau, lot 4B Ash Park Subdivision, $210,000
• Walker Broughton, Jean Broughton and Edna Alexander to John Clemmons and Shelly Clemmons, tract Madison County, $50,000
• Lois Tucker to Eugene Webb and Vicki Webb, tract Madison County, $169,000
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc to Dirk Bouma, lot 10 Burchwood Subdivision, $170,000
• Cummins Holdings, LLC, to Joy E. Burkley, 1029 Judah Bear Boulevard, $210,000
• Deanna Wright (f/k/a Deanna Dennis) and Travis Wright to Ashley R. Tincher and Lane D. Tincher, 409 Cypress Place, $285,000
• Leslie L. Powell and Donald R. Powell, Jr. to Ricky Manuel Fritz, 966 Southern Hills drive, $172,000
• Joel Franklin Bowling, Jr. to Kevin Seaman, 533 Ryan Drive $330,500
• Phil Foster to Lyle Walker and Berdenia Walker, tract Madison County, $136,000
• Wan Lin and Wen Lin, Jian Lin and Xiao Y. Lin to Wan Lin and Wen Len, 337 Highland Lakes Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection between grantors, being parents of Grantee
• C Cannon Construction, LLC to Curtis Kent Robbins and Keri Eileen Robbins, lot 40 Ash Park Subdivision, $30,000
May 12
• Diana Newton and Jeffrey Lee Newton, Gregory Lynn Abrams and Tracy Abrams, Christopher Scott Abrams and Cody Brandon Jackson to Wade Hall and Heather Hall, tracts Madison County, $80,000-
• The Estate of Terry C. Smith, by Marsha Green and Barry Smith as Co-Administrators and Marsha Green and Richard Green, Barry Smith, James Smith and Sue Smith, Donald Smith, Rebecca Abner and Steve Abner, and Anita Jackson to Barry Smith, 1642 Brassfield Road, for and in consideration of the settlement of The Terry C. Smith Estate
• William Haden Harris and Ruby L. Harris to William Haden Harris and Ruby L. Harris, tract Madison County, in order to create joint title with survivorship between husband and wife for and in consideration of the love and affection first parties have for each other
• Michael Travis Bowles and Brandi Lynn Bowles to Darren Moses and Daniella Moses, lot 50 Deer Creek Estates, $394,000
• Lucy Clowers to Sheila Rene Clowers, tract U.S. Highway 421, for and in consideration of the love and affection a mother has for her daughter
• Joseph L. Fraser and Emily J. Fraser to Deke Skyler Whitaker and Jaclyn Ruth Whitaker, lot 60 Lexington Heights Subdivision, $303,000
• The Estate of Marilyn Short, Lisa Spivey, Angie Brandenburg and Rick Brandenburg, Billy Short and Teresa Short, Peggy Clements, Tommy Short and Vicky Short to Cummins Holdings, LLC, 108 Rice Court, $45,000
• Patrick C. Nnoromele and Salome C. Nnoromele to Signature Rentals, LLC, 109 Manna Drive, $320,000
May 15
• Amy Thomas to Robert Preston Matthews, IIC and Lola I. Matthews, 160 Shady Oaks Drive (f/k/a Shady Oaks Court), $334,000
• James T. Baker and Phyllis S. Baker, Trustees of the James and Phyllis Baker Revocable Trust, dated January 23, 2015, to Theresa Marie Daugherty, 265 Winward Way, $287,000
• Nathan John Bardeen to Patricia Lynn Pennington and Guy Hoover, lot 85 Shawnee Drive, $245,000
• Congleton Lane, LLC to Hampton 210, LLC tract Madison County, $1,500,000 • CHAMP Properties, LLC, by Clark Pergrem to Tomas Garcia Sorcia, lot 23 Lake Ridge Estates, $55,250
