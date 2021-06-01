Madison County Property Transfers: May 12 - 14, 2021

May 12
• Glenn Dee Allen and Tamara Marie Allen to Denton Allen Thompson, tract Oakley Wells Road, for and in consideration of love and affection between parents and a son
• Angela Sue Knable and Joseph Robinson, to Gary Daniel Miller and Tammy Miller, lot 86 Vineyard Estates, Phase I (932 Cabernet Drive), $323,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Lee Kemp and Mary Kemp, lot 96 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $219,900
• Paula Hibbard to Tyler Hurley and Cheyenne Hurley, lot 38, Will-O-Mac Subdivision, $287,000
• Steve Cornelius and Susan L. Cornelius to Benjamin Albert Kirby and Jamie Kirby, tract B plat 20/78, $315,000
• Robert Anderson and Brenda Gail Anderson to Matthew J. Shepherd, lot 101 Bay Colony Subdivision of Highland Park, $379,900
• The Estate of Darnell Bicknell, by Paula Jones as Administrator to Cecil Bishop and Janey Bishop, 105 North Estill Avenue, 107 North Estill Avenue, 111 North Estill Avenue and 115 North Estill Avenue, $110,000
• J. Michael Gordon and Jane T. Gordon to Cary Michael King and Rachel Brook King, lot 1 Susan Way Farm Subdivision (133 Caleast Road), $425,000
• Florence McHone to Jeanette McHone Pingleton, lot 9 Angel Addition, for and in consideration of the love and affection the grantee, being the daughter of the grantor
• Florence McHone to Jeanette McHone Pingleton, lot 21 of A.W. Estridge Subdivision (739 West Jefferson Street), for and in consideration of love and affection, the grantee being the daughter of the grantor
May 13
• Jeremy Williamson to James H. Hislope, IV, lot 2, Block F, Phase 3, Section 1 of Madison Hills Subdivision, $147,500
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Fe’Lisa G. Wilson, lot 76 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (658 Fourwinds Drive); $262,900
• Casey A. Robinson and Benjamin L. Smith to James D. Robinson, lot 80 Olde South Estates Subdivision, Block B, Section 2 (677 Cottonwood Drive); $150,500
• Blue Star Enterprises, Inc. to Travis Wade Burgess and Jennifer Mathea Burgess, lot 16 Magnolia Pointe, Phase 1 (532 Ryan Drive), $355,000
• Bedford Holding Company, LLC to Bailey Markanne Lake, Michael D. Lake and Julie L. Lake, lot 43 – A Sugarville Meadows Subdivision, $190,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 49, Phase 3 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (744 Copley Pointe), $42,500
• David P. Bohannon and Connie M. Bohannon to Darren Lizer and Elissa Lizer, lot 6 Runyon Grove Acres Subdivision, Phase 1, $260,000
• Phillip Smith and Virginia Smith to Harry Revel and Mary Revel, lots 11 and 12 Airport Subdivision (217 Greens Crossing Road), $60,000
May 14
• Betty Bush, by and through her attorney-in-fact Rosalind McIntosh) to Leslie John Carey and Robbin Ray Carey, lot 104 Castlewood Subdivision (140 Castlewood Drive), $271,000
• Art Lowe and Lisa Lowe to Deanna Frazier, lot 47 The Woods Subdivision, $665,000
• Chester Powell and Helen Powell to Eugene T. Caldwell and Lori E. Caldwell, Co-Trustees of the Eugene T. Caldwell and the Lori E. Caldwell Revocable Living Trust Dated October 13, 2011, Lots 43 through and including 72 in Spring Circle Estates, all lots between 72 through and including 84 Spring Circle Estates, lot s 28 through and including 42 Spring Circle Estates, $650,000
• Randall Keith McIntosh and Ashley Kyle McIntosh to Kim Love Realty, LLC, lot 24 Hillcrest Subdivision Addition number 3, $155,000
• Jewell Dean Foster to Wanda Richardson and Wanda Richardson, Administratix with will annexed of the Estate of Jesse Lee Richardson, 197 Snowden Lane, $31,428.28
• Christopher L. Hager and Gracie Hager to Ngoc A. Pham, tract 3 plat 29/173 (all of tract 3 on plat entitled Final Subdivision Plat The Ramsey Farm at Happy Landing), $77,000
• Ann M. Callahan and Anthonette Lynne McDaniel to Laura Calk, lot B Greenway Subdivision, $150,000
• Juan Gill and Leslie Brook Gill to Sabrina Renee Sparks, lot 133 Creekside Villages (805 Darby Lane), $160,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Josh Barrett Homes, LLC, lot 106 final subdivision plat for Orchard Hills, Phase 4 (704 Tower Drive), $36,000
• Whitaker Bank, Inc., successor by merger with People’s Bank and Trust Company o Madison County, a banking corporation to Devere Properties, LLC, lot 4 and 5 in Fountain Park Subdivision (1030 Ace Drive and 1024 Ace Drive), $100,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, by William J. Short, manager to Houghton Homes, LLC by Kyle Houghton, member, lot 117 Final Subdivision Plat for Orchard Hills Phase 4, $45,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Anson Scott Evans, tract C P29/297, $20,000
James L. Tucker and Mary M. Fister-Tucker to Cummins Holdings, LLC, Parcel 2 for Lot 31 and Parcel 2 of Hillcrest Subdivision (lot 31 Parcel 2 Hillcrest Subdivision), $16,000
May 17
• ACI Properties, LLC to John O’Bryan, 322 West Kentucky Avenue, $9,000
• Ronnie Thomas and Joyce Thomas t Jacob Ira Silverthorn and Amy Adair Silverthorn, lot 37 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $265,000
• Joshua C. Conner and Jessica A Velcoff (n/k/a Jessica Ann Conner) to Cindy P. Conner, lot 2 Bobby Hoskins Subdivision, $60,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Ann Dyer to Patricia A. Duncan, lot 134 Gray Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (645 Fourwinds Drive), $259,000
• Donna J. Dalton and Raymond L. Dalton to Molly Plucinski, Daniel Plucinski, and Wilma Plucinski, tract 7 plat 14/27, $442,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 60 Magnolia Pointe, Phase 3 (790 Copley Drive), $42,500
• Commonwealth Construction of Richmond, LLC to Keturah McKinley Wright and Joshua Wright, lot 69 final plat, Orchard Hills Subdivision, $219,900
• Brian Ray Hill and Erica Hill to Joyce Dickerson, lot B plat 22/55, $86,000
• Hannah Stevens (n/k/a Hannah Gillum) and David Gillum to Sherry L. Gidley, lot 7 Brocklyn Subdivision, $136,000
• Steven Rogers to Allison Cathleen Rogers and Jarrod Thomas Cable, tracts Madison County, $144,000
• Thurman Parsons to Amy Hotchkiss and Gordon Hotchkiss, lot 47 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1 (510 Breezewood Drive), $355,000
• Patsy Chenault and Valeria Clay to Patsy Chenault, Trustee of the Patsy Chenault Revocable Living Trust, date May 11, 2021, 251 Holladay Lane, for and in consideration of premise and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Patsy Chenault and Valeria Clay to Patsy Chenault, Trustee of the Patsy Chenault Revocable Living Trust, date May 11, 2021, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Patsy Chenault and Valeria Clay to Patsy Chenault, Trustee of the Patsy Chenault Revocable Living Trust, date May 11, 2021, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Patsy Chenault and Valeria Clay to Patsy Chenault, Trustee of the Patsy Chenault Revocable Living Trust, date May 11, 2021, tracts Madison Count, for and in consideration ad premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Florence McHone to Lawrence Wayne McHone, lots 24, 25, and 26 W.A. Eastridge Subdivision, for and in consideration of love and affection, the grantee being the son of the grantor
• Florence McHone to Lawrence Wayne McHone, lots 33 and 34 W.A. Eastridge Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection, the grantee being the son of the grantor
• Florence McHone to Lawrence Wayne McHone, lot 4 Phase 1 Block I of the Hill-N-Dale Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection, the grantee being the son of the grantor
• Florence McHone to Lawrence Wayne McHone, lot 5A originally of the F.L. Pennington Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection, the grantee being the son of the grantor
• Pamela Gale Rose (f/k/a Pamela Short) and Clifton V. Rose and Amber Clark (f/k/a Amber Richelle Creech) to Stephen Poole and Shelbi Poole, tract plat 5 5/190, $320,000
• Zachary M. Daughtery and Amber L. Walker to Aaron Rowe, lot 68 The Crossings Subdivision, $320,000
• Lyndsey Lisle to Shanna Howes and Jeremy Trent, lot 35 Block B Frazewood Subdivision, $146,500
• Tyler Hurley and Cheyenne Hurley to Eugene Haley and Tara Haley, lot 43 Argyll Woods Subdivision (1054 Heathcliff Drive), $235,000
• Kenneth Ritter to John Morgan Wemple and Heather Coley Wemple, lots 7 and 8 A Moberly Addition,
