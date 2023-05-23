May 15
• Stevie Caldwell to Stevie D. Caldwell, tract 6 plat 29/228, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grantor has for grantee, grantee being son of the grantor
• Roger B. White to Jason John Sammet, lot 1 plat 31/11, $30,000
• Larry Don Long and Janice Marie Long to Joshua Levi Long, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of parents for a child
• Carolyn Jean Winkler with life estate being reserved for Carolyn Jean Winkler to Marsha Colley, Cliff Winkler and Brad Winkler, tract 1A plat 16/31, for and in consideration of love and affection between a mother and her children
• Virginia Louise Adams and Derek Richard Adams to Joseph Fraser and Emily Fraser, lot 109 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $490,000
• Bethany Warner and Chadwick S. Warner to Craig Danner, lot 121 The Oaks Subdivision, $278,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Nikolas Kisakov and Milla Kisakov, lot 12C Ash Park Subdivision, $215,000
• The Estate of James R. Fredrick to Donald Lewis Crites, Jr. and Wendy Crites, tracts Madison County, $160,000
• Jane Hacker Green and Steven Green to Peggy Joan Long, Trust, dated September 14, 2018, lot 77 Blue Grass Acres, $128,000
• Kentucky Housing Corporation to The Secretary of Housing and Urban development, 604 Powderhorn Road, for a valuable consideration
• Katreka Cash to Cash Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, as a gift, no monetary consideration
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Todd Strousse and Rachel Strousse, lot 26 Lake Ridge Estates, $70,000
• Darren Moses and Daniella Moses to Nathaniel C. Rose and Morgan Keona King Rose, lot 164 Brookline Subdivision, $279,000
• Mary Cole to Dever Real Estate, LLC and Lee A. Milburn and Phyllis A. Milburn, tract Madison County, $125,000
• Joshua Andrew Tipton and Sarah Andrea Tipton to Caleb Gibson and Natalie Gibson, lot 203 Heritage Place Subdivision, $272,500
• Jay Taheny and Elizabeth Taheny to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. lot 1 plat 30/365, for and in consideration of the terms and provisions of the contract between grantors and the grantee to construct a home and re-convey property back to grantors
May 16
• Joseph D. Patton to Joseph Crawley and Amber Crawley, 112 Newport Lane, Berea, $237,000
• Ethan Richard May and Hannah Rose May to Joe Dexter McGee and Jerri L. McGee, lot 102 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $250,000
• Four Mile Investments, LLC to Guillermo Ramirez, lot 42 A Ash Park Subdivision, $218,500
• Lucille Campbell to Devan Allen Roy, 1067 Pilot Knob Cemetery Road, $150,000
• Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC to Cummins Holdings, LLC, 107 Robbins Drive; 181 and 159 Miller Drive, $3,000,000
• Jeremy Peavie and Chasity Peavie to David V. Leone and Simone Roman, tract A2A plat 31/8, $22,000
• Best Burgers, LLC to RCRKYLAND, LLC, outparcel 4 plat 24/277, $3,570,000
May 17
• Amy B. Reynolds to Will Reynolds Raegan Coyle Reynolds, lot B Wild Goose Island Subdivision, $425,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Andrew Moran, 216 Percheron Drive, $338,000
• Richard Charles Laird and Lisa Young Laird to Justin M. Baird and Carley E. Baird, lot 79 Derby Chase Subdivision, $319,000
• Lane D. Tincher and Ashley R. Tincher to Zachary Jones and Lara Jones, lot 10 Stateland Subdivision, $216,500
• Kimberly Lynn Allen and Richard Martin Allen, Co-Executors of the Estate of JoAnne Allen to Kimberly Lynn Allen and Richard Martin Allen, Tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of JoAnne Allen
• Micheal Peyton Richie and Kendall E. Richie to Jeffrey Caldwell and Julie Caldwell, lot 68 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $242,400
• Timothy Smith to Joshua Alan Greene, tract Madison County, $275,000
• James L. (Jay) Simmons, a Trustee of the Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Vickie L. Simmons to Annet Holdings, LLC, tract U.S. Highway 25, $510,000
• WPC Farms, LLC to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC tracts Madison County, $1,200,000
• Burns Contracting, LLC to Eric Edward Brown and Sally Bassett Brown, lot 2 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $450,000
• Justin Hisel and Jamie Hisel, Kenny Hobbs and Patty Hobbs and Elmo Wayne Adams to David Ray Taylor and Saundra Beth Taylor, tracts Madison County, $180,000
• William Caleb Slone and Amanda Alene Goode Tipton, 870 Pilot Knob Cemetery Road, $125,000
• Chasteen Enterprises, Inc to Michelle M. Wasson, 1319 Diana Drive, Berea, $299,900
• Kendall L. Duerson, Successor Trustee, under the Last Will and Testament of Guy K. Duerson, Jr., Gavin L. Trustee of Kendell Duerson and Larry C. Duerson and Barbara Duerson (as to her dower interest only0) to West to East, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1,650,000
• Christopher T. Rutherford Dynasty Trust to Blue Willow Property Group, LLC, tract 1A plat 29/191, $350,000
• Bruce Davis and Teresa Davis, Stacey Davis Hourigan (f/k’/a Stacy Davis) and Brent Hourigan to BHOMEKY, LLC, 111 Wilson Street, $105,900
• Mitchell Rowlette and Annette Byrd Rowlette, Stephanie Rowlette Sullivan and Gavin Sullivan to Kimberly Wallen and Geremy Wallen, lot 176 -1 Dixie Park Subdivision, $175,500
• Small Ferry Boat, LLC to Lance C. Horn and Carrie Horn, lot 31 Dove’s Landing Subdivision, $250,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Jeffrey Keith Douglas and Amy Rebecca Douglass, lot 39 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $379,900
