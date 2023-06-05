Madison County Property Transfers: May 18 - 19, 2023

May 18
• Donnie J. Brummett to Johnathan Powell and Shirley Powell, 101 Teakwood Drive, $245,000
• The Estate of Thomas Lanahan Floyd, by Jarrod William Floyd, Executor to Penny Thompson Simmons, 204 Pembroke Drive, Richmond, $215,000
• Svyatoslev Tkach and Olha Tkach to Jeremiah Fowler and Abby Fowler, 3022 Planter’s Row Drive, Richmond, $52,000
• Charles L. Miller and Judy Miller, Co-Executors of the Estate of Elizabeth A. Curry, 1080 and 1082 Willis Branch Road, Richmond, $212,500
•Terry Ray Cheeks and Patty Jo Cheeks to Mony Enterprise, Corporation, 359 Peggy Flatts Road (f/k/a 107 Peggy Flats Road), $650,000
• Susan Brammell and Fred Brammell to Susan Brammell and Fred Brammell, lot 17 Summit Avenue, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a wife and her husband
May 19
• Clarence F. Sullivan II (a/k/a Clarence Francis Sullivan III and Clarence Sullivan) and Karen Denise Adkison (a/k/a Karen D. Adkison and Karen Adkison) to Richard Dirk Everidge and Andrea Leigh Everidge, lots 21 – 25 Freybrook Estates Subdivision, $757,000
• Terry Bray and Carla Bray to Renfro Real Estate Investments, LLC, lot 21 and 22 Riverside Acres, $35,000
• Enchanted Forest Wildlife Rescue of KY, Inc. to Mark Edward Blankenship and Patricia Kathryn Blankenship, tract Madison County, $48,000
• Julianna O’Brien and Michael O’Brien to Nancy Lynn Miller, 103 Rainbow Drive, Berea, $300,000
• Waylon Isaacs (a/k/a Darrell W. Isaacs) to James T. Baker and Phyllis S. Baker, Trustees of the James and Phyllis Baker Joint Revocable Trust, dated January 23, 2015, 246 Savannah Drive, Richmond, $382,000
• Katherine B. Lewis and Kristopher M. Lewis to Donnie J. Brummett, 228 Burnam Court, Richmond, $372,500
• Aaron Chase Litton and Whitney Litton to Micheal Peyton Richie and Kendall Richie, 138 Mountain View Drive, $240,000
• Christopher J. Lewis and Anthony D. Thompson to Stephanie Rowlette Sullivan and Gavin Lee Sullivan, lots 117 and 118 Mountain View Subdivision, $274,500
• Robert Atterbury and Susan Lane Atterbury to Logan and Troy, LLC, lot 4 Goebel Subdivision, $275,000
• Bus M. Maslin and Christie Maslin to Huston Martin and Kathleen Martin, lot 3 Willow Ridge II Subdivision, $310,000
• The Estate of Elizabeth M. Hand by and through Lissa Harris (a/k/a Lisa Lorraine Harris), in her capacity of Executrix, lot 10 Golden Acres Subdivision, $290,000
