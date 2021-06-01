Madison County Property Transfers: May 18 - 19

May 18
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Michael Lee Rothermel, lot 29 Stoney Creek, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 1 (656 Boulder Court), $197,500
• 141 S. Killarney, LLC (d/b/a Bypass Storage) to Bypass Storage, LLC, lot 10 plat 8/198, $1,02,250
• Pace Ramsey, LLC to Grant’s Excavating, Inc., tract 29/64, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to the Grantee of which Member of the Grantor is the same of grantee
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Justin Lee Zachary and Erin Kristie Zachary, lot 31 Phase II Diamond Brook Subdivision, $336,466.25
• Robert C. Quinley and Rachel M. Quinley to Quinley Mountain Farm, LLC 10577 Battlefield Memorial Highway, for and in consideration of membership interest proportionate to the value of the real property herein transferred
• Linda Nolan and Walter Nolan to Linda Nolan and Walter Nolan, plat 12/181, for and in the love and affection between the parties, who are husband and wife, and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Little Holdings, LLC to Joy Hamilton, tracts Madison County (Hurley Addition), $85,000
• Jeffrey Scott Mays to Phyllis L. Robinson, tract Madison County, the party of the first part, Jeffrey Mays, for and in consideration o f the dissolution of marriage herein, does hereby convey unto the party of the second part in fee simple, without warranty
• Samuel Carr and Gloria T. Carr to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 22 Greenway Subdivision, $130,000
• Michael Wolf and Roxanne R. Wolf to Dennis Renton and Ashley Renton, tract 5A plat 29/81, $275,000
• Zachary Gilbert and Sarah Gilbert to Billy Shaun Barrett and Miranda D. Barrett, 336 North 5th Street, $89,900
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Tanya M. Johnson, lot 76 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3, $217,900
• James Rodney Lee and Shannon Lee to Gregory Obrzut and Lisa Obrzut, lot 16 Boone’s Trace (160 Avawam Drive), $575,000
• Darren Atkins and Ashley Bullock to Marta Alicia Torrez and Josue J. Torrez Zepeda, lot 53 Final plat Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf (4093 Loblolly Lane), $225,000
• Felicia Rochelle Rose to Miguel Angel Navarro Rios, lot 3 Madison Village Subdivision (104 Lee Drive), #188,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to David E. Brockman and Julie R. Brockman, lot 101 Grey Oaks Subdivision, (536 Breezewood Circle), $345,000
• Bonnie Alexander and Kenneth Stanifer to Jesse Wayne Hiatt, lot 4 Kingston Heights, $135,000
• Franklin D. Stone, Jr. and Kelli K. Stone to Cody Davis and Latisha Burriss, lot 37 Lowery Heights (120 Earlene Court), $75,000
• Marilyn Perkins Ayers and Edward Ayers, Jr. to William Edward Simpson II and Loretta Johnson Simpson, tract Madison County, $75,000
• Johana Rogers (f/k/a Johana Cecil) to Johnny Hurt and Brooke Hurt lot 38 Milford Estates (139 Allen Douglas Drive), $272,500
• John G. Coburn and Janice Coburn to Hayden Michael Elliott and Meagan Elliott, lot 12 Dreamland Phase II, $175,500
• Benjamin Albert Kirby and Jamie Kirby to Joseph Dooley, Lea-Ann Dooley and Nicholas Ford, lot 68 Bush Bottom Estates, $215,000
May 19
• Joan Beck to Marshall Eugene Harrison and Maria Elizabeth Harrison, lot 1 plat 29/305, $30,000
• The Estate of Roy M. Weiss by and through the Administratix, Amber Rowland, to WW Investments, LLC by and through its member Bradley Warford, lots 290, 291, and 292 Dixie Highway Park Addition, $30,000
• James D. Garrison and Lindsey Garrison to Mark Shoemaker and Marti Lynn Shoemaker, tract 1 B 26/597, $249,900
• Phillip R. Sowers and Billie Sowers to BMK Properties, LLC, lot 20 Richmond Investment Addition, $18,000
• Brenda Fain to Ronnie William Howe and Connie L. Howe, lot 60 Bluegrass Acres Subdivision, $170,000
• Kent Robbins and Natalie Robbins to Troy Conner and Lauren Conner, lot #4 Pod Meadow Road (1058 Willis Branch Road), $145,000
• The Estate of Cassie Ruth Renfro by Barbara Coontz as Administratix to RPO, LLC by Ralph Oliver, Jr. member, tracts Madison County, $15,000
• Sarah M. Noland, William A. Noland, Joy L. King, Milton J. King, Darrell N. Cosby and Gretta L. Cosby to Sarah M. Noland and William A. Noland, tract one plat 29/298, for and in consideration of the division of the jointly owned property
• Sarah M. Noland, William A. Noland, Joy L. King, Milton J. King, Darrell N. Cosby and Gretta L. Cosby to Darrell N. Cosby and Gretta L. Cosby, tract three plat 29/298, for and in consideration of the division of the jointly owned property
• Sarah M. Noland, William A. Noland, Joy L. King, Milton J. King, Darrell N. Cosby and Gretta L. Cosby to Joy L. King and Milton King, tract three plat 29/298, for and in consideration of the division of the jointly owned property
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Bessie Smith, Unit 6D St. Andrews Place Condominiums (102 Aberdeen Drive Unit 6D), $148,400
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Donald F. Fourre and Donna F. Fourre, Unit 3A St Andrews Place Condominiums (209 Brigadoon Drive Unit 3A), $180,000
• Kim Love Wilson Realty, LLC to Carrol Truman Adams and April Dawn Adams, lot 4 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $189,100
• Stephen Terry Poole and Shelbi Pole to Nathan Matko Riley, tract U.S. 25, $270,000
• Michelle Allen (f/k/a Michelle Harrison Trent) and David R. Allen to Geneva Cain, lots 5 and 6 Country Club Heights, $77,000
• Clark Cain to Geneva Cain, lot 3 JH Powell’s Addition, for and in consideration of love and affection, the Grantor being the son of the Grantee
• Clark Cain to Geneva Cain, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection, the Grantor being the son of the Grantee
• Jeremy Rigney and Rebecca Rigney to Geneva Cain, Lots C and D Windsor Subdivision, $198,000
• Darrell Daughtery and Marieta Daughtery to Ashlee Nicole Price and Adam M. Price, tract one plat 19/97, (tract 1 of the Alexander property on Arthur Jackson Road), $100,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Ashton R. Volk and Luke M. Volk, lot 160 Hidden Hills Subdivsion (740 Amanda Court), $275,000
• Larry L. Leffler (a/k/a Larry Lee Leffler) to Kenneth Neal and Marsha Neal, lot 85 block 3 Richwood Subdivision (417 Worthington Place), $190,000
• Dustin Michael Genoe to Gary J. Cunningham, Trustee of the Gary J. Cunningham Revocable Trust, lot 49 Covington Wood Subdivision, $197,000
• Travis K. Willis and Chelsea Willis to Zachary K Romans, lots Shady Heights Subdivision, $133,200
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Anthony J. Stacey and Nancy E. Stacy, lot 4 phase 2 Twin Lakes Subdivision (202 Trillium Loop), $325,000
• KY Rentals a partnership with Princess Properties, LLC and Zac Wynn Realtor Guy to Wesley Flynn, lot 1 plat 15/22, $60,000
• Stewart Thornbury ad Dawn Thornbury, to Coritta Nicole Robers, lot 152 Hampton Ridge Phase II-B, $280,000
• Stephen W. Sweely and Gay C. Sweely (a/k/a Gay Caryll Sweely) to Megan L. Bloomer, tract 1A Plat 29/41, $825,000
• Stephen A. Kerber and Rebecca Kerber to Sapphire Rentals, LLC, lot 18 Irvine Road Subdivision, $73,500
• The Estate of Eugene Forsythe (a/k/a Oliver Eugene Forsythe) through Glenn Forsythe, Tammy Wilson, Donna Gabbard and Donald Gabbard, Glenn Forsythe, Phillip Forsythe (a/k/a Scott Forsythe), David Forsythe, Sharon Forsythe, Tamara Wilson (a/k/a Tammy Wilson), Michael Wilson, Elisa Satterfield and Joseph Satterfield to William Bruce Cope, tract Madison County, $24,000
• Sandra Conley to James C. Brown, lot 22 Jacks Creek Homes (114 Winburn Drive), Grantor, for good and valuable consideration and in order to create a survivorship deed
