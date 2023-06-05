Madison County Property Transfers: May 19 - 24, 2023

May 21
• Tyler Scott Frazier and Nicole Frazier to Jane Rose Land, tracts Madison County, for and in simultaneous exchanges of properties by parties and in order to comply with the provisions of the Minor Subdivision and Consolidation Plat
• Jane Rose Land to Tyler Scott Frazier and Nicole Frazier, tract Madison County, for and in simultaneous exchanges of properties by parties and in order to comply with the provisions of the Minor Subdivision and Consolidation Plat
May 22
• Marifeli Rucker to Darcye Hensley and Madison Hensley, 1025 Hidden Creek Drive, Berea, $250,000
• Jerry Little and Wanda Little to David Wesley Powell and Vickie Lynn Powell, 106 Fairgrounds Road, Berea, $400,000
• Russell W. Powell and Jolene Powell to Daniel Scott Gross and Brittany Nicole Gross, tract Madison County, $136,000
• MH Berea, LLC to Roadway Circle, LLC, 353 Peggy Flatts Road; 1273 Walnut Meadow Road; 1287 Walnut Meadow Road; 1293 Walnut Meadow Road; 1301 Walnut Meadow Road, $605,000
• Crystal Wylie to Carla Lee Reid, 124 Henry Drive, Berea, 179,000
• Brian Sydney Padgett and Veronika Mae Mallen to Brandon Williams and Maria Pienkowski or Survivor, tract Madison County, $280,000
• Thomas Ridge II and Chasity Ridge to Savannah Richardson, tract Madison County, $729,900
• J Witt Properties, LLC to Jessica Limberis, tract Madison. County, $189,900
• DDT Development Co, LLC to Olympic Construction, LLC, lots 50 – 54 Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, Phase I, $250,000
• Milton Thomas Moreland, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Milton Wright Moreland and Milton Thomas Moreland and Robyn Moreland to Cynthia J. Burkhart and Jeffery Lee Burkhart and Crystal D. Wylie, lot 8 Sugarville Meadows, $225,000
May 23
• Donna Cecil to John G. O’Brien, lot 2 of the Lackey Property on Letcher Avenue, $81,000
• Melinda Murphy Karpathakis and Michael E. Karpathakis to Cory Jordan Wesley and Moriah Megan Wesley, 210 Anthony Way, $255,000
• Erin L. Spellman to Adam R. Drozd and Jaclyn Drozd, 700 Rosalind Court, Richmond, $262,000
• E. 52 Developers, LLC dba Dove’s Landing to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 200, 201, 204 – 212, 215 – 217 final subdivision plat Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $560,000
• James Patrick Freel and Brittany Danielle Freel to Michael Daren Deaton and Kayla Sue Deaton, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Jeremy Jay Andrews and Beth Ann Andrews to Austin Connor McQueen and Jamie Becknell, tract Madison County, $325,000
• William C. Hafley and Freda M. Hafley to Windsor Creek Property, LLC, $35,000
• William C. Hafley and Freda M. Hafley to James Darel Gullett and Bonita Gullett, lot 121 B Battlefield Estates
• William B. Hogg, as personal representative of the Estate of Emogene Hogg-Hartman and William Brady Hogg as Trustee of the Emogene M. Hogg Trust, established October 16, 1991, as revised the11th day of May 2017, to Earl Renzenbrink, Jr. and Rebecca Renzenbrink, tract Madison County, $260,000
• Charles L. Miller and Judy M. Miller as Co-Executors of the Estate of Elizabeth A. Curry to William Wright, tract Madison County, $200,000
• Joy Wolfe and Dorothy A. Wolfe to Tracy Lynn McKinney, lot 27 Block # Unit 1-A Burchwood Subdivison, $225,000
• ANITA, LLC to Darren Scott Brockman and Denna D. Brockman, tract Madison County, $75,000
May 24
• Dennis Kunitsa and Sophia Kunitsa to Hershel Gattis and Woon Gattis, said Woon Gattis by Hershel Gattis, attorney in fact, 980 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $399,900
• Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Terry Bray, 2756 College Hill Road, Waco, $37,500
• Randhir S. Rathore and Ajita R. Singh to Liezi Jissel Lopez, 111 Walnut Hill Drive, $250,000
• Scottie B. Combs to Ashely Nicole Strohacker, 307 Wisteria Court, for and in consideration of the love and affection the grantor has for the grantee
• Vivian Loraine Rose to Pamela Preston and James Preston, tract Madison County, $51,017A&R Contractors, LLC to Mary Lynn Rinker, lot 54 final subdivision plat for Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision Phase II, $344,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Shaileshbhai Patel and Nitaben Patel, lot 39 final plat for Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf, $337,000
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Michael Bettes, lot 161 Phase I-A The Pinnacles at Boone’s Trace, $57,500
• Jordan Whitaker and Whitney Whitaker to Maria Karkoski, 108 Winward Way, $290,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Madison N. Larsh and Jordan A. Hefner, 2037 Partridge Way, $364,900
