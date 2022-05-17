May 2
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Kevin Johnson, lot 28 Prairie View @Twin Lakes Subdivision, $45,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to Kevin Pryor and Laveeshia Pryor, lot 6 Lake Ridge Subdivision, $52,500
• Victor Hess and Valerie Hess, Trustees or their Successors in trust of the Hess Family Trust under agreement dated September 19, 20219, to Katheryn Ann King, lot 2 Berea College Vanwinkle Grove, $186,500
• WW Investments, LLC to Robert W. Spiece and Andrea Spiece, lots Ambrose Bluebird Subdivision, $184,900
• John Lazzaro Builders, Inc to BP Rental Homes, LLC lot 61 Persimmon Trace @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Tyler Wayne Lawson, 438 Middle Creek Way, Berea, $225,000
• Jerry Estes and Norma Estes to Chelsey Morgan Weaver, 109 Richwood Boulevard, $20,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Carol Ann White, 3017n Landstar Drive, $259,000
• Harry Thomas Masters and Dorothy Masters to Justin A. Isaacs and Lana Isaacs, tract Madison County, $85,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Ashley Nicole Jacobs and Zachary Jacobs, lots 135 – 129 Battlefield Subdivision No. 1, $217,500
• Jesse Rogers and Autumn Rogers to Megan O. Graves, 290 Waco Loop, #142,000
• Windsor Creek Properties, LLC to Earl Potter, 518 Bybee Loop, $209,000
• Robin W. Dailey and Pam Dailey to Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust under agreement dated May 7, 2019, lots plat 1/69, $69,000
• Owen Barnes and Rhonda Barnes to Joanna Taylor, lot 1 plat 29/276, $140,00
May 3
• Via Vitae Development LLC to Derreck Patterson and Hanna Patterson, 756 Copley Pointe Drive, $424,739
• Mark C. Villa and Mindy E. Villa to Timothy James Niswander and Kristen Elizabeth Niswander, lot 100 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $690,000
• Edward Hale and Carmen Hale to Benita Lyons, lot 12 Frazwood Subdivision, $207,500
• Robert Damron and Amy F. Damron to Hansel T. Hobbs and Deborah Faye Hobbs, lot 69 Welchwood, $195,000
• Larry Riddle (a/k/a Larry Riddell) and Judy Ann Riddell, lot 68 Creekside Village, $198,000
• Thomas E. Simpson and Marie Simpson to Justin Matthew Wilson, 214 John Ballard Road, $225,000
• Belinda Ferguson to Douglas R. Archard and Victoria A. Archard, 128 Shady Oaks Drive, $245,000
• Douglas R. Peterson and Julie C. Peterson to Brandon Saylor and Miranda Saylor, tract 3A Plat 27/83, $145,000
• Aldi (Indiana), L.P. to Richmond Boggs Lane, LLC, parcel A plat 30/114, $510,000
• Christopher Davis to Blevins Law PLLC to Christopher Davis and Marina Anisimova, tract plat 24/350, for and in consideration of the love and affection between husband and wife and immediate reconveyance of the property from Trustee to Grantee
• Gregory Moberly and Anita Gail Moberly to Michael Keith Richmond and Melody Leandra Richmond, tract Madison County, $35,000
• Arbor woods, LLC to Kevin Hensley and Natasha Hensley, lot 6 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Kevin Hensley and Natasha Hensley lot 7 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
May 4
• Glen D. Wagoner and Beverly H. Wagoner to Joseph V. Hoy and Marlene A. Hoy, 921 Cabernet Drive, $315,000
• Dale Jeanette Brown to Babji Vejendla and Rebecca Nicole Vejendla, tract Madison County, $375,000
• J Witt Properties, LLC to Ji Zhen Ni and Xing Lin, 532 Breezewood Circle, Richmond, $388,000
• Margaret K. Thornberry, Trustee of the Margaret K. Thornberry Trust, dated December 12, 1995, to Kiracofe, LLC, 128 Cambridge Drive, Richmond, $180,000; 943 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $245,000; 817 and 819 Melanie Lane, Richmond, $290,000
• Sandra J. Allen and Larry W. Allen to Pamela C. Reid, tract 1A Plat 30/65, $120,000
• Gary Jones and Charles Jeffery Johnson, Co-Administrators with will annexed of the Estate of Donald L. Combs to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, 828 Ridgewood Drive, 1202 Woodchuck Drive, 806 Ridgewood Drive, 1305 Mulberry Trace, $205,000
• Logan Dean Cooper and Keeley Cooper to Brooks Clay Fitzpatrick and Kelsea Danielle Fitzpatrick, tracts Madison County, $275,000
