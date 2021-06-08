Madison County Property Transfers May 24 - 26, 2021

May 24
• Jacob W. Barnes and April L. Barnes to Joanna Gilbert Taylor, tract 1A Plat 25/159 (714 Moran Summit Road), $250,000
• Chad Brown and Amanda Brown to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., lot 3 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2 (248 Champion Way), for and in consideration of the terms of a Constructional Contract
May 25
• Anita F. Fernander (a/k/a Anita Fernander and Jessie Herd to Jacob Emery and Amanda Emery, tract 3 Plat 29/314 (2035 Dreyfus Road), $535,000
• Daniel Lee Enz and Tammy L. Enz to Eric S. Thomas, lot 97 Beginnings at Fourmile Subdivision (9005 Beginnings Way), $224,900
• Bolt Development, LLC to Monomoy Properties, LLC, tract 4 plat 22/71, $1,575,000
• The Estate of Eliza B. Compton, by Greg Shackelford, Executor, Elizabeth B. Burke, Patrick Yanke and Grete Aloisia Yanke, Christopher Yanke, to Greg Shackelford, lot 1 plat 29/226, $95,000
• Harvey W. Kidd to Andrea B. Kidd, lot 24 Block E Buramwood Subdivision, $155,400
• Barbara Jean Antonio to James Grimes and Lisa Coontz, lots 6 and 7 Rosedale Park Subdivision (207 E. Kentucky Avenue), $125,000
• Jonathan Fox, as the Administrator of the Estate of Norma Land to Chandra O. Lee,
lots plat 18/273 (lot 6, and 7 Southwind Subdivision),$144,500
• Larinda Agee, individually and as executrix on behalf of the estate of Larry Lloyd Combs, and Andy Agee to Kentucky Purchasing, LLC, tract plat 26/346
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Shelly Marie Webb (f/k/a Shelly Mari Simpson) and Bradley Wayne Webb, lot 50 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2, $437,500
• Sherry L. Winkler to Ronald L. Horn and Angela L. Horn lot 4 Ridgehaven Subdivision phase 1, (102 Richland Drive), $565,000
• Miller Properties and Investments, LLC. to Ramiro L. Marin and Alicia C. Marin, tracts Madison County, $60,000
May 26
• John Moncrieff and Jill Moncrieff to John Moncrieff, lot 7 Shady Oaks Subdivision (124 Shady Oaks Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00
• Terri Young Burke to John B. Mills and Victoria D. Mills, lot 28 block A Baker Heights Subdivision (115 Westwood Drive), $212,000
• Ronald L. Horn and Angela L. Horn to Southern Acquisitions LLC., lot 68 Greenway Subdivision. $278,000
• Mackie Wayne Huddleston and Glenna Ruth Huddleston to Tammy Deronna Bearse, lot 74 Crossings Subdivision (305 Aristocrat Way), $225,500
• Kimberly D. East and Jonathan East to Mackie Huddleston (a/k/a Mackie W. Huddleston (a/k/a Mackie Wayne Huddleston) and Glenna R. Huddleston (a/k/a Glenna Ruth Huddleston, tract plat 27/270 (1918 Brassfield Road), $227,500
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Zachary Matthew Daughtery and Amber Daughtery, lot 146 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $270,000
• Helen Proffitt to Michael W. Lawson and Melissa R. Lawson lot 61 phase 1 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $285,000
• Jim Piper III to Justin Saunier, lot 204 block 4 Madison Village Subdivision, $128,000
• Gordon Ray Hisel and Stella Faye Hisel to Timothy Schleer and Carol Schleer, tract 9/73
• Binod Adhikari, Sharmila Kerki Adhkari, Dipendra Adhikari and Hayanti Adhikari to Om Raja Ram, Inc., lot C plat 9/100, $550,000
• Rameshachandra Patel (a/k/a Rameshandra Patel) and Vasanti Pater to Binod Adhikari and Dipendra Adhikari, lot C plat 9/100, $370,000
• D.C. Owen, LLC to Integrity Holdings, LLC, Unit 5 East Ridge Plaza, $178,000
• Susan M. Berna Lockhart to Emily Rose Ann Damrell and Amanda Melinda Sue Harrison, lot 7 Lower South Pointe Subdivision Phase I, $216,000
• Thelma Jones to Eldridge Enterprises, LC, tract Madison County (353 Fifth Street), $93,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Angela Ocomen Corona and Gabriel Manuel Corona, lot 38 Ashpark Subdivision, $237,900
• Estes Farms, LLC to Robert Leslie Cartwright and Erin May Cartwright, tract 1X Plat 29/320, $70,513
• Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. to Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, Inc., tract Madison County (103 Lewis Street), for and in consideration of $1.00 cash in hand and other valuable considerations
• Kelly Werner to Gary W. Reed and Patricia J. Reed, tract plat 23/347, $115,000
