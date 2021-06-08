Madison County Property Transfers May 24 - 26, 2021

May 24

• Jacob W. Barnes and April L. Barnes to Joanna Gilbert Taylor, tract 1A Plat 25/159 (714 Moran Summit Road), $250,000

• Chad Brown and Amanda Brown to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., lot 3 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2 (248 Champion Way), for and in consideration of the terms of a Constructional Contract

May 25

• Anita F. Fernander (a/k/a Anita Fernander and Jessie Herd to Jacob Emery and Amanda Emery, tract 3 Plat 29/314 (2035 Dreyfus Road), $535,000

• Daniel Lee Enz and Tammy L. Enz to Eric S. Thomas, lot 97 Beginnings at Fourmile Subdivision (9005 Beginnings Way), $224,900

• Bolt Development, LLC to Monomoy Properties, LLC, tract 4 plat 22/71, $1,575,000

• The Estate of Eliza B. Compton, by Greg Shackelford, Executor, Elizabeth B. Burke, Patrick Yanke and Grete Aloisia Yanke, Christopher Yanke, to Greg Shackelford, lot 1 plat 29/226, $95,000

• Harvey W. Kidd to Andrea B. Kidd, lot 24 Block E Buramwood Subdivision, $155,400

• Barbara Jean Antonio to James Grimes and Lisa Coontz, lots 6 and 7 Rosedale Park Subdivision (207 E. Kentucky Avenue), $125,000

• Jonathan Fox, as the Administrator of the Estate of Norma Land to Chandra O. Lee, 

lots plat 18/273 (lot 6, and 7 Southwind Subdivision),$144,500

• Larinda Agee, individually and as executrix on behalf of the estate of Larry Lloyd Combs, and Andy Agee to Kentucky Purchasing, LLC, tract plat 26/346 

• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Shelly Marie Webb (f/k/a Shelly Mari Simpson) and Bradley Wayne Webb, lot 50 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2, $437,500

• Sherry L. Winkler to Ronald L. Horn and Angela L. Horn lot 4 Ridgehaven Subdivision phase 1, (102 Richland Drive), $565,000

• Miller Properties and Investments, LLC. to Ramiro L. Marin and Alicia C. Marin, tracts Madison County, $60,000

May 26

• John Moncrieff and Jill Moncrieff to John Moncrieff, lot 7 Shady Oaks Subdivision (124 Shady Oaks Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00

• Terri Young Burke to John B. Mills and Victoria D. Mills, lot 28 block A Baker Heights Subdivision (115 Westwood Drive), $212,000

• Ronald L. Horn and Angela L. Horn to Southern Acquisitions LLC., lot 68 Greenway Subdivision. $278,000

• Mackie Wayne Huddleston and Glenna Ruth Huddleston to Tammy Deronna Bearse, lot 74 Crossings Subdivision (305 Aristocrat Way), $225,500

• Kimberly D. East and Jonathan East to Mackie Huddleston (a/k/a Mackie W. Huddleston (a/k/a Mackie Wayne Huddleston) and Glenna R. Huddleston (a/k/a Glenna Ruth Huddleston, tract plat 27/270 (1918 Brassfield Road), $227,500

• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Zachary Matthew Daughtery and Amber Daughtery, lot 146 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $270,000

• Helen Proffitt to Michael W. Lawson and Melissa R. Lawson lot 61 phase 1 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $285,000

• Jim Piper III to Justin Saunier, lot 204 block 4 Madison Village Subdivision, $128,000

• Gordon Ray Hisel and Stella Faye Hisel to Timothy Schleer and Carol Schleer, tract 9/73

• Binod Adhikari, Sharmila Kerki Adhkari, Dipendra Adhikari and Hayanti Adhikari to Om Raja Ram, Inc., lot C plat 9/100, $550,000

• Rameshachandra Patel (a/k/a Rameshandra Patel) and Vasanti Pater to Binod Adhikari and Dipendra Adhikari, lot C plat 9/100, $370,000

• D.C. Owen, LLC to Integrity Holdings, LLC, Unit 5 East Ridge Plaza, $178,000

• Susan M. Berna Lockhart to Emily Rose Ann Damrell and Amanda Melinda Sue Harrison, lot 7 Lower South Pointe Subdivision Phase I, $216,000

• Thelma Jones to Eldridge Enterprises, LC, tract Madison County (353 Fifth Street), $93,000

• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Angela Ocomen Corona and Gabriel Manuel Corona, lot 38 Ashpark Subdivision, $237,900

• Estes Farms, LLC to Robert Leslie Cartwright and Erin May Cartwright, tract 1X Plat 29/320, $70,513

• Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. to Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, Inc., tract Madison County (103 Lewis Street), for and in consideration of $1.00 cash in hand and other valuable considerations 

• Kelly Werner to Gary W. Reed and Patricia J. Reed, tract plat 23/347, $115,000

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you