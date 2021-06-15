May 27
•Jeffrey T. Maynard and Jackie Maynard to Jeffrey T, Maynard and Jackie Maynard, lot 39 Wildflower Estates (152 Woods Pointe Drive), Grantor Jeffery T. Maynard owns one-half interest individually in the following described property. Grantor for and consideration of the love and affection the arties have for each other; wish to hold 100% interest in said property with rights to survivorship between them.
• L & K Developers, LLC t Hitesh Laxmanbhai Patel, lot 13 Grey Oaks Subdivision (412 Doubletree Court), $57,000
• J. Michael Gordon and Jane T. Gordon to Christopher Glenn Cox and Kelly A. Cox, lot 3 of the Susan Way Farm, $76,000
• Hugh Philip Skidmore III and Shawna Skidmore, to KY Home Investors, LLC, tract Madison County, $88,500
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC., tracts Madison County, $105,000
• Megan Bloomer to Alexis Y. Moreno-Trillo and Jordan L. Porter, lot 36 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $233,500
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Daniel Gorash and Angela Gorash, lot 21 The Reserve Phase II, $39,000
• Tammy R. Gantt and Ronnie K. Gantt II to Robert York, lot 167 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $407,500
* BCB Rentals, LLC to Brooklyn C. Goff, lot 28A Plat 29/183, $169,900
• Judy Carrol Mitchell to Carol Kirby, lots Meadowlark Subdivision, $310,000
• Extra Inning, LLC to William Halfey and Freda Hafley, lot 115 A Battlefield Estates, $215,000
• Charles Matthew Jackson and Darnita Jackson to Charlie Frank Jackson and Rebecca Littlejohn Jackson, lot 64 Creekside Village, Unit 1, $145,000
• James M. Broadus and Zella Broadus to Michael Bishop and Vickie Bishop, lot 8 Plat 29/321 (lot 8 of the Knuckles Farm), $80,000
• Leslie Irene Sowder, by and through her Guardians, Clay William Ray Grant and Cathie R. Grant to Michael Allen Wynn and Jerry Wayne Wynn, lot 44 Eagle Point Subdivision, $160,000
• Dean Robert Moore and Megan Elizabeth Moore to Amber R. Fugate and Thomas Fugate, lot 2 of the Robinswood Subdivision, Section 1, $126,000
• Horn Investments, LLC to Richard Mike Horn and Mary Suzetta Horn, lot 106 Gleneagles Phase 1-C Boone’s Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of a capitol distribution by limited liability company to members.
• Gary Dean Vencil to James Wayne Coffey and Carolyn F. Coffey, tract Madison County, $26,000
• Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC to Juanita Marie Nantz, lot 67 Beginnings@Fourmile Subdivision, $217,500
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc., to Lynn Posey and Chad Posey, lot 108 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 1, $204,000
• Stephen Buhl Hudson to Luke Hall and Katelyn Hall, 101 Lake Reba Drive (a/k/a 101 Reba Drive, $30,000
• Steven Gregory Clontz (a/k/a Steven G. Clonts and a/k/a Steve Greg Clontz) to Jane Elizabeth Robinson, (property #1) 221 South Broadway, (property #2 10552 Battlefield Memorial Highway, (property 3) 510 Boones Street, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the grantor and grantee
• William C. Bennett to James Ferguson, lot 3 Wallace Court Subdivision, $150,000
May 28
• Michael Felty (married to grantee Carol Felty, hereinafter grantor) to Michael Felty and Carol Felty, 204 River Run Road, for $0 in consideration paid
• Kenny Hobbs, Patty Hobbs, Robert Isaacs and Kimberly Isaacs, Justin Hisel and Jamie Hisel to Franklin Charles Zelch and Keith Thomas Wayne Hensley, lot 1 plat 29/295, $31,000
• David Sumner to Fred Tackett, lot 53 of GHG, Inc. property (lot 53 P20/172), $240,000
• Fredrick Doll and Susan Doll to Debra Engle and Adrian Engle, lot 3 Rivendell Subdivision, $403,000
• Anglin Building and Design, LLC to Adam Joseph Cowen and Stacie Lynn Cowen, lot 14 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $335,221
• Justin David Smith and Brandy Smith to Kenny Hobbs, tract plat 29/62, $35,000
• Jessica DeHart to Allen Broadus DeHart, lot 6 in the Residential Block A of Hillcrest Subdivision, lot 1 Residential Block D Hillcrest Subdivision (86 Bratcher Lane), pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution in Civil Action File number 20-CI-00875
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Via Vitae Development, LLC, lots 62 – 64, 139, 143, 99 – 014, 147,149, 154 – 162 in Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $828,500
• BCB Rentals, LLC to Chelsea Renea Bala, lot 26 plat 29/183, $153,000
• Michael K. Simpson to Austin Bates and Jacqueline Gonzalez, lot 3 Mildred Court (102 Mildred Court), $122,000
• J & F Grant, LLC to Catherine M. Mazurek and Elizabeth Ann Shaw, lot 56 Ashpark Subdivision, $227,500
June 1
• Triple Play, LLC to Gated Properties XIII, LLC, Regency Circle Tract 2 B-2 Parcel A-2-B, $5,194,300
• 4B Investments, LLC to Doris Flynn, Joseph Flynn, and Carolyn Flynn, tract Madison County, $162,333
• Gregory James Grewe and Deborah Marie Grewe to Joseph Chirico and Ashley Chirico, lot 51 Gleneagles, Phase 1-B Boone’s Trace Subdivision (712 Stonebriar Court), $450,000
• Moore Construction and Excavating, LLC to Casey Kirby, tract Madison County, $138,000
• Terry L. Ellington and Bonnie Lou Ellington to Kentucky Properties Ventures, LLC, tracts 29 – 34 Dixie Highway Park Subdivision Plat 1 page 17, lots 7 – 10 Dixie Highway Park Subdivision, $62,842
• Charles Rex McNulty and Jennifer McNulty to Archibald W. Hamilton IV and Chelsea Hamilton, all 12 of St. Andrews Phase I of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, parcel 12-A of lot 11 of St. Andrews Phase 1 of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $635,000Charles F. Wright and Lynne Guarino Wright to Cody James Taylor and Sarah Faith Taylor, lot 8 block 2 of Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $245,000
• Sleven Properties, LLC to Jeremiah Kwao and Selina Kwao, lot 33 Spring Hurst Estates Subdivision, (312 Springhurst Drive), $200,000
• Matthew A. Cosinuke and Alexis Cosinuke to Daniel Muleryt and Jocelyn Anita Clickner, lot 134 block B Richwood Subdivision (513 Leaverton Place), $245,000
• John McDonald to Robert Scott Foster, lot 6 Kings Trace Subdivision Phase 1 (636 King Luke Court), $227,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.