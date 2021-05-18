Madison County Property Transfers: May 3 - 5, 2021

May 3
• Sower Land LLC to Katherin Hukill Thompson and Christopher Thompson, lot 15 Block B Lewis Estates, $250,000
• Sherry Gidley to Duane S. Curry and Juanita Curry, lot 67 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $85,000
• Cody Lee Croucher and Rebecca Brooke Ocelli (f/k/a Rebecca B. Croucher to Robert M. Parker and Stephen Marshall, Jr., 9312 Battlefield Memorial Highway, $35,000
• Cornelia Rice and Waldo Rice to Judy Walters and Billy C. Walters, 3014 Ben Reeves Road, $150,000
Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Dyer to Leonard Franklin Dyer, 4065 New Irvine Road, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties and the desire to hold title of property together
• Sylvia B. Hord to Thomas Eugene Clinedinst and Jane C. Clinedinst, lots Holly Hills Addition, $125,000
• Christopher Thompson and Katherine H. Thompson to James A. Cox and Kimberly B. Cox, 118 Leimaur Drive, $160,000
• Dynamic Properties KY, LLC to Flex Rentals, LLC, 102, 104, 106 and 108 Brown Court, $612,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lots 78 – 79 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, $78,000
• Keystone Property Investments, LLC to K.B.R. Investments, LLC, lots 1 - 41 of South Bluegrass Center, Phase I, $1,400,000
• Adrienne A. White, Carol A. Leyes, Kathryn A. Biedenharn and Albert Milton Biedenharn III, 105 Cardinal Lane, $200,000
• Christopher Spurlock and Hannah Spurlock to Angela Knable and Joseph R. Robinson, lot 33 Block B Tate’s Creek Estates, $298,900
• Rick M. Carpenter and Teresa A Carpenter to Paul Hobbs and Morgan Hobbs, lot 70 P18/226, $360,000
• Michael Simpson to J. Lawrence Hayes, 117 Mildred Court, $117,000
• Billy Thomas and Effie Marie Wells as Co-Executors of the will of R. C. Thomas, deceased and Billy Thomas and Nadine Thomas, his wife; Effie Marie Wells and Daniel Wells, her husband; and Margaret Shoptaw and Hershal Shoptaw, her husband, by Billy Thomas, their Attorney-in-Fact to Harvey B. Parke and Ruby Parke, tract Madison County, $33,000
• Wesley Paul McIntosh and Wavalene McIntosh to Barbara E. Davis, lot 7 Double D. Meadows Phase II, $225,000
• Stephen L. Bergstrom and Tina S. Bergstrom Family Trust, Dated August 4, 2009 to Deborah G Stumbo, 166 Plantation Drive, $1,250,000
• Joann Davis to Joshua Mills, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $40,000
May 4
• Joanna Stryker to Patrick Joseph Piecynski and Anna Therese Wilker-Piesynski, tract 1 P22/89, $260,000
• Wayne Winkler, Jr. and Cristal Winkler to Jennifer Stokes, lot 2 P18/199, $60,000
• Ellen Tatum Mink to Kathleen Langosh and Arnold Langosh, lot 80 Block 3 of Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, $275,000
• Will T. Rodgers and Bridget N. Rogers to James Richard Dolan, lot 38 Tremont Subdivision, $235,050
• Benjamin Snitker and Samara Snitker to Ann Kimberly Barlow, tract Madison County, $411,000
• Julie Curry and Jason Curry to Jesus A. Garcia and Bianca L. Garcia, new tracts I – III P23/62, $263,900
• Yacob D. Israel to Yacob D. Israel and Vanessa Nadine Israel, lot 169 Madison Village Subdivision, $10.000 in consideration paid
• Snapp Construction, LLC to Nila Gay Freeman, lot 194 Heritage Place Phae IV, $236,000
• J & F Grant, LLC to Jacob Lakes and Carter R. Lakes, lot 24 Ashpark Subdivision, $270,000
• John Thomas Marks and Tammy Kay Marks to Tyler Wayne Touratsos and Caitlin Marie Touratsos, tracts 2 3 P27/360, $78,000
• Robert Alan Maze and Alba Maria Maze to Braden Connor Back and Ashley Nicole Back, lot 6 Kensington Place, $216,250
• Walker Junior Crase and Kristy Rae Crase to Pluto Properties, LLC, lot 25 Phase 2 Section 1 Madison Hills Subdivision, $145,000
• Kenneth R. Smith and Betty Smith to Morgan A. Robinson and Trevor S. Robinson, 2450 Curtis Pike, $215,000
• Lauren E. Stapleton and Ronald L. Hamilton, Jr. to Kristin Hill and Wyatt Hill, lot 7 Greenway Subdivision, $193,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Jeffrey D. Hounshell and Melissa Wireman Hounshell, lot 8 Tahoe Way at Seven Oaks Subdivision, Phase I, $293,000
• Douglas R. Thomas to Shawna F. Smith, lots 7B and 8 Blue Ridge Heights Subdivision, $200,000
May 5
• Estate of Ronnie Louis Bingham and through the Administratrix, Mary E. Carter to Mark Allen Campbell, lot 1 P7/36, $80,000
• J & F Grant, LLC to James and Phyllis Baker Joint Revocable Trust, James T. Baker and Phyllis Baker, Trustee, lot 54 Ashpark Subdivision Phase 2 Section 2, $244,900
• Sammae G. Schultz and Paul Schults to Shannon Long Garner, lot 138 Section 5 Boone’s Trace Development, $62,000
• JTJK&I Properties, LLC to Carta Properties, LLC, lot 12 Powell Addition, $155,000
• Jacob Webster and Kristina Webster (f/k/a Kristina Switzer) to Ankit D. Patel and Mary O. Patel, lot 79 South Bluegrass Center Phase 3, $267,000
• A & R Contractors, LLC to Ryan Matthew Reeves and Sadie Ann Reeves, lot 29 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $205,000
• Jay-Marie Bravent to ARC Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC, tract 7 Radford Hollow Subdivision, $58,000
• Russell Dean Foley to Courtney Marie Yancey and Brandon Alan Ward, 111 New Road, $77,000
• Keith Hendrix to Eckman Management, LLC, tract Madison County, $62,500
• Eckman Management, LLC to ADIL Properties, LLC, Tract Madison County, $70,000
• Nicholas Solon and Julie Roberts, to Kevin L. Mitchell, lot 85 Section 4 Boone’s Trace Development, $485,000
• Ashley K. McIntosh and Randall K. McIntosh, to Joshua H. Hancock and Amanda Hancock, tract Madison County, $155,000
• David Ray Hager and Kristie Hager to Patricia King and Christine Eden, tracts plat 22/75, for and in consideration of the love and affection the first party, David Ray Hager has for the second parties that relationship being siblings
