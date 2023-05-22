Madison County Property Transfers: May 4 - 5, 2023

May 4
• Christopher T. Miller and Savannah R. Miracle to Kelly Alexandir Burton and Lucy Hunt, 341 Kings Trace Subdivision, Berea, $280,000
• Virginia Shannon Renfro and Charla K. Renfro to Clog Busterz, LLC, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $129,938
• George Brockman and Rita J. Brockman to Christopher Sparks (a/k/a Chris Sparks), lot 13A Dillingham Addition, $57,600
• Savannah Lane Homes, LLC to Michael Schwanke and Becky Jo Schwanke, lot 50 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $448,390
• Ronald Gene Mills and Malinda Dvonne Mills to Lonnie Keith O’Hair and Regina K. O’Hair, 215 Abney Drive, $270,000
• Victory Lane Development, LLC to Eric Sheaks and Olivia Sheaks, 261 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $69,900
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Oakmont Group, LLC, 1101 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $205,000
May 5
• Herndon Fam, LLC to Mills Property Group, LLC< lot 3 Highland Park Development, $130,000
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Aaron Crawford and Rei Sterling, 42 Hurley Street, Berea, $189,900
• Jeffrey Michael Quick (a/k/a Jeffrey M. Quick) and Sarah Lee Quick (a/k/a Sarah L. Quick) to Quick Family Dynasty Trust, UTA dated the 17th day of April 2023, Sarah Lee Quick, Trustee, 405 Avawam Drive, Richmond, $1.00 and love and affection parties of the first part have for parties of the second part
• Ladonna Taulbee Smith and Scot Braden Smith to Melissa Brewer, 1063 Red Lick Road, Berea, $75,000
• Tiffany Lynn Lovern and John Lovern to Tiffany Lynn Lovern and John Lovern, tract B plat 21/170, $1.00
• Linville R. Sparks and Sandy Sparks to Jared Alexander, 1079 Old Red Lick Road #2, Berea, $57,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Anthony M. Marchio and Mary Beth Patrick, 1012 Warrior’s Trace, Richmond, $59,900
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Colbrown, LLC, lot 2 C Plat 30/344, $80,000
• Anita, LLC to Larry Chad Miller, parcel B Plat 30/388, $71,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Ernest Williams and Cecilia Williams, lot 33 Fincastle Subdivision, $50,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Austin Adkins, Jr. and Elizabeth Elain Adkins, lot 36 Fincastle Subdivision, $282,500
• Doniel Neshay Helton and Sherika Day Helton to Adreianna S. White, 344 Burchwood Drive, Berea, $212,000
• Wyldwood Farms, LLC to Kyla Pike, lot 2 plat 30/185, $35,000
• CB3, LLC to CB3, LLC, lots 100 – 104 Jane Street, no consideration for the within conveyance as the sole purpose of same is to correct and establish the new legal description
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.