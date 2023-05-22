Madison County Property Transfers: May 4 - 5, 2023

May 4

• Christopher T. Miller and Savannah R. Miracle to Kelly Alexandir Burton and Lucy Hunt, 341 Kings Trace Subdivision, Berea, $280,000

• Virginia Shannon Renfro and Charla K. Renfro to Clog Busterz, LLC, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $129,938

• George Brockman and Rita J. Brockman to Christopher Sparks (a/k/a Chris Sparks), lot 13A Dillingham Addition, $57,600

• Savannah Lane Homes, LLC to Michael Schwanke and Becky Jo Schwanke, lot 50 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $448,390

• Ronald Gene Mills and Malinda Dvonne Mills to Lonnie Keith O’Hair and Regina K. O’Hair, 215 Abney Drive, $270,000

• Victory Lane Development, LLC to Eric Sheaks and Olivia Sheaks, 261 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $69,900

• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Oakmont Group, LLC, 1101 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $205,000

May 5

• Herndon Fam, LLC to Mills Property Group, LLC< lot 3 Highland Park Development, $130,000

• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Aaron Crawford and Rei Sterling, 42 Hurley Street, Berea, $189,900

• Jeffrey Michael Quick (a/k/a Jeffrey M. Quick) and Sarah Lee Quick (a/k/a Sarah L. Quick) to Quick Family Dynasty Trust, UTA dated the 17th day of April 2023, Sarah Lee Quick, Trustee, 405 Avawam Drive, Richmond, $1.00 and love and affection parties of the first part have for parties of the second part

• Ladonna Taulbee Smith and Scot Braden Smith to Melissa Brewer, 1063 Red Lick Road, Berea, $75,000

• Tiffany Lynn Lovern and John Lovern to Tiffany Lynn Lovern and John Lovern, tract B plat 21/170, $1.00

• Linville R. Sparks and Sandy Sparks to Jared Alexander, 1079 Old Red Lick Road #2, Berea, $57,000

• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Anthony M. Marchio and Mary Beth Patrick, 1012 Warrior’s Trace, Richmond, $59,900

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Colbrown, LLC, lot 2 C Plat 30/344, $80,000

• Anita, LLC to Larry Chad Miller, parcel B Plat 30/388, $71,000

• Lester G. Stewart to Ernest Williams and Cecilia Williams, lot 33 Fincastle Subdivision, $50,000

• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Austin Adkins, Jr. and Elizabeth Elain Adkins, lot 36 Fincastle Subdivision, $282,500

• Doniel Neshay Helton and Sherika Day Helton to Adreianna S. White, 344 Burchwood Drive, Berea, $212,000

• Wyldwood Farms, LLC to Kyla Pike, lot 2 plat 30/185, $35,000

• CB3, LLC to CB3, LLC, lots 100 – 104 Jane Street, no consideration for the within conveyance as the sole purpose of same is to correct and establish the new legal description

