May 7
• Ronnie Wayne Story, 64, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st an 2nd offense); possession of marijuana
• Brandon J. Royster, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• George Riddell, 56, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Craig Overbee, 43, Berea: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)
May 8
• Billy J. Carrier, 34, Richmond: resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Travis J. Smith, 30, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• James Michael Hall, 41, Waco: receiving stolen property
• Brandy Azbill, 36, Berea: hold for court
• Kenneth Wayne Couch, 42, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Kristen Frederick, 29, London: failure to appear
• Allen Ray Roberts, 50, Brodhead: failure to improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Daniel Back, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jason D. Sparks, 39, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree
• Edwin Guzman, 37, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no operator’s – moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Robert Jason Young, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
May 9
• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing
• David G. Taylor, 42, Manchester: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Wesley A. Moore, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Bryana M. Harlan, 26, Richmond: hold for court
• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond: hold for court; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Joseph Maghan, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Carey Lee Hayes, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• Adam W. Renfro, 22, Barbourville: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond: hold for court
• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Donovan Wayne Mullins, 49, Richmond: hold for court
• Dakota Roberts, 41, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Joseph A. Mastin, 28, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Keith Adams, 54, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespassing -3rd degree; failure to appear
May 10
• Roseanna M. Brown, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John William Pence, 37, Richmond: failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal
• Stephanie Nicole Jones, 40, McKee: failure to appear
• Deontae Pippens, 31, Cleveland, Ohio: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jerry McKee, 64, McKee: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Zachary Mings-Rucker, 27, Elizabethtown: receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of stolen mail
• Jarrod Felice, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan S. Townsend, 31, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); endangering the welfare of a minor
• Matthew T. Baker, 24, Berea: failure to appear
• David Reynolds, 22, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Joseph Moore, 39, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Timothy Brandon Vanwinkle, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole warrant
