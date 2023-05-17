May 7

• Ronnie Wayne Story, 64, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st an 2nd offense); possession of marijuana

• Brandon J. Royster, 22, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• George Riddell, 56, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Craig Overbee, 43, Berea:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

May 8

• Billy J. Carrier, 34, Richmond:  resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Travis J. Smith, 30, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• James Michael Hall, 41, Waco:  receiving stolen property

• Brandy Azbill, 36, Berea:  hold for court

• Kenneth Wayne Couch, 42, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Kristen Frederick, 29, London:  failure to appear

• Allen Ray Roberts, 50, Brodhead:  failure to improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Daniel Back, 31, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jason D. Sparks, 39, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree

• Edwin Guzman, 37, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no operator’s – moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Robert Jason Young, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

May 9

• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing

• David G. Taylor, 42, Manchester:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Wesley A. Moore, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Bryana M. Harlan, 26, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond:  hold for court; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Joseph Maghan, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Carey Lee Hayes, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• Adam W. Renfro, 22, Barbourville:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond:  hold for court

• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Donovan Wayne Mullins, 49, Richmond: hold for court

• Dakota Roberts, 41, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Joseph A. Mastin, 28, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Keith Adams, 54, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespassing -3rd degree; failure to appear

 

May 10

• Roseanna M. Brown, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John William Pence, 37, Richmond:  failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal

• Stephanie Nicole Jones, 40, McKee:  failure to appear

• Deontae Pippens, 31, Cleveland, Ohio:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jerry McKee, 64, McKee:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Zachary Mings-Rucker, 27, Elizabethtown:  receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of stolen mail

• Jarrod Felice, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jordan S. Townsend, 31, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); endangering the welfare of a minor

• Matthew T. Baker, 24, Berea:  failure to appear

• David Reynolds, 22, Richmond:  sodomy, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Joseph Moore, 39, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Timothy Brandon Vanwinkle, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole warrant

Recommended for you