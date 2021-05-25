Madison County Property Transfers: May 7 - 9, 2021

May 7
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Hayley Aloha Sandburg, and Corder William Sandburg, lot 77 Grey Oaks, $257,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction Inc., to Richard W. Chisholm, lot 23 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $249,000
• Thomas W. Johnson and Naomi Ruth Johnson to Mark Allen Feather, 652 Cottonwood Drive, for and in consideration of love and affection, Grantor being the parents of the Grantee
• Doyle Mullins to Willard Pearson, tract Madison County, $12,000
• Elvis Francis Russell to Swella Bingham, Unit A Arcadian Cottages Condo, $134,000
• The Arcadian Company, LLC to BMK Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $7,325
• John C. Bowman and Joyce Marie Bowman to Jonathan R. Bowman, lots 3 and 4 plat 28/264, for and in consideration of the love and affection which the Grantors have for the Grantee, Grantee being the son of the Grantors,
• Larinda Agee, Executrix on behalf of the Estate of Larry Lloyd Combs to Henry Earl Fisher and Bridget Ann Fisher, tracts 6 and 7 –A Swiss Hills, $400,000
• Jacob Silverthorn and Amy Silverthorn to Robert Leslie and Samantha Leslie, 326 Peachtree Drive, $214,500
• Donald Dees to Millard Robbins and Ella Robbins, 528 Mt. Vernon Road, $149,000
• Singleton Family Limited Partnership to Blue Willow Property Group, LLC 172 Avawam Drive and 427 Avawam Drive, $50,000
• Russell Dean McMahan and Stephanie Lynn McMahan to Charles Richard Steen and Peggy Lynn Steen, 1024 Rubrum Way, $287,000
• Combs Colt, LLC to Cheyanne Robinson, 639 Boulder Court, $203,500
• Derek Samples and Lisa Samples to Adam Steward and Andrea Steward, lot 68 Block B Frazwood, $134,000
• UI Yong Ito to UI Young Ito and Kenta Ito, 225 Porter Drive, for and in consideration of $1.00, the receipt is hereby confessed and acknowledged and for and in consideration of love and affection Grantor has for her son Kenta Ito, the Grantee
• UI Yong Ito to UI Young Ito and Kenta Ito, all of lot 48 (3-48), Phase III of South Bluegrass Center Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1.00, the receipt is hereby confessed and acknowledged and for and in consideration of love and affection Grantor has for her son Kenta Ito, the Grantee
• UI Yong Ito to UI Young Ito and Kenta Ito, tract in Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00, the receipt is hereby confessed and acknowledged and for and in consideration of love and affection Grantor has for her son Kenta Ito, the Grantee
• Raymond E. Ginter and Viola Alexander Ginter to Karen Charlene Ginter, tr4act Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection the First Party has for the Second Party, Karen Charlene Ginter, that relationship being siblings
• Tanya Morgan – Huff and Larry W. Huff to Tanya Morgan – Huff and Larry W. Huff, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are husband and wife and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Betty Ann Walker to Mustard Seed Holdings, LLC, lot 21 South Bluegrass Junction, $118,000
• The Estate of James Wells by Kory O. Isaacs as Executor, Eleanor Fay Miller, Sabra Denise Darby and Michael Hiatt to Kory O. Isaacs and Alana Isaacs, tract Madison County, $95,000
