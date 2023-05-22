Madison County Property Transfers: May 8

May 8
• Lucy Meade and Jason Meade to Matthew R. Gordon and Shelby M. Gordon, tract Madison County, $265,000
• Chase Allen Marcum to Hanna Nelson, lot 37 Oakdale Subdivision, $235,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Colby Srader and Erin Srader, 409 Quail Creek Court, $675,000
• Kody Moore and Mallory Moore to John S. Baggett and Brigitte E. Baggett, 8017 All Saints Way, Richmond, $265,000
• William Henry Hellard and Thelma Hellard to Brian Keith Traylor and Gerlie Celoso Traylor, 202 Valley Street, $255,000
• Ricky Carpenter in his capacity as Executor of the Estate of Frankie Carpenter to Frankie Carpenter, Jr. and Ricky Carpenter, lot 5 Crooksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of a distribution to grantees as beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Frankie Carpenter
• Crouch Enterprises, Inc. to Hali Hall and Joe Hall, tract 3B plat 30/98, $240,000
• The Estate of Shirley Faye Ray to Sarah Jean Wenzel, tract 2 plat 17/154, $180,000
• Dextral Horn and Wanda Horn to Leonard Dyer and Billy Walters, lots 1 and 2 plat 12/112, $80,000
• Collins Financial Investments, LLC to Trent Prather and Samantha Prather, 323 Irvine View Street, Richmond, $67,500
• Tyler Harrison to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 1620 Four Mile Road, Richmond, $110,000
• Jennifer Perkins and Jamie Perkins to Mason Goodin and Kali Goodin, tract Madison County, $202,000
• Amy Katherine Creech and Dylan Creech to Johnny Hunt and Brooke Hunt lot 58 King’s Gate Subdivision, $312,170
